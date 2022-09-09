 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 198 of WW3: UKR forces advanced in NE Kharkiv region w/ 20+ settlements & key city of Balakliia liberated. US to provide $2.2 billion in investments to up security of Ukraine and other regional countries. It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
27
    More: News, Ukraine, Kharkiv Oblast, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Ukrainian language, Ukrainian forces, Russian forces, US secretary of state  
•       •       •

113 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2022 at 8:00 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Good Lord. Month-to-date numbers are:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x276]

Good Lord. Month-to-date numbers are:

[Fark user image 375x417]


The troop losses are big. Good.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zelensky's ALIIIIIVE!
i.imgur.comView Full Size



/Suck it Russian invaders.
//Suck it long and suck it hard.
///Then die alone in a field and fertilize Ukrainian sunflowers.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for August 27 to September 2.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
ISW's Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 8

Authors: Kateryna Stepanenko, Grace Mappes, George Barros, Layne Philipson, and Mason Clark

Key Takeaways:

-Ukrainian successes on the Kharkiv City-Izyum line are creating fissures within the Russian information space and eroding confidence in Russian command to a degree not seen since a failed Russian river crossing in mid-May.

-Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv Oblast counteroffensives advanced to within 20 kilometers of Russia's key logistical node in Kupyansk on September 8.

-Ukrainian forces will likely capture Kupyansk in the next 72 hours, severely degrading but not completely severing Russian ground lines of communication (GLOCs) to Izyum.

-Ukrainian forces are continuing to target Russian GLOCs, command-and-control points, and ammunition depots in Kherson Oblast.

-Russian occupation authorities continue to intensify crackdowns and filtration measures to curb Ukrainian partisans and pro-Ukrainian saboteurs.

-Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks across the Eastern Axis.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Main Effort Eastern Ukraine

Fark user imageView Full Size


Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks south of Izyum and around Slovyansk on September 8. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Dibrivne and Dovhenke, both approximately 25km south of Izyum.[32] The Ukrainian General Staff also reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults in the area of the Sviati Hory National Nature Park (about 20km northeast of Slovyansk) and Bohorodychne (about 12km northwest of Slovyansk).[33] Russian forces also conducted routine artillery strikes along the Izyum-Slovyansk line and on areas north and northeast of Slovyansk.[34]

Russian forces conducted a limited ground attack northeast of Siversk on September 8. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian attack on Hryhorivka, about 10km northeast of Siversk.[35] Russian forces continued routine artillery strikes on settlements around Siversk.[36]

Russian forces continued ground attacks northeast and south of Bakhmut on September 8. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Zaitseve, Mykolaivka Druha, and Mayorsk, all within 20km south of Bakhmut.[37] The Ukrainian General Staff also reported that Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian attack in Soledar, about 10km northeast of Bakhmut.[38] Russian sources claimed on September 8 that Russian and DNR forces moved into the residential areas of Soledar, where Ukrainian forces are still defending.[39]

Russian forces conducted a limited ground attack along the northwestern, western, and northern outskirts of Donetsk City on September 8. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian troops attacked Pervomaiske (12km northwest of the outskirts of Donetsk City), Nevelske (12km northwest of Donetsk City), Mariinka (about 22 km west of Donetsk), and Kamyanka (about 18km north of Donetsk City).[40] DNR Militia Head Eduard Basurin claimed on September 8 that Russian and proxy forces are expanding the springboard near Pisky towards Tonenke in an effort to surround Avdiivka.[41] Russian sources claimed that Russian forces captured positions near a hilly area in Pisky, a formerly heavily fortified Ukrainian area.[42] Russian sources claimed that DNR forces finished clearing the western part of the Donetsk City airport and reached the ring road in the area of Opytne, approximately 5km northwest of Donetsk City.[43]

Russian forces conducted a limited ground assault in western Donetsk Oblast on September 8. A senior Ukrainian General Staff official reported that Russian forces conducted an unsuccessful assault on Vremivka, about 75km west of Donetsk City.[44] Russian forces continued routine shelling and airstrikes on Ukrainian positions in the area between Donetsk City and the Zaporizhia Oblast border.[45]
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/LvivJournal/status/1567974442856513536?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1567974442856513536%7Ctwgr%5Ec3fe1138c0569e491cf162d75a45b4064f8d5cd2%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%2Fcomments%2F12550582%2FNo-longer-news-Putin-loses-another-general-Fark-Commander-of-West-group

Fast track candidate for The Hague. I seem to recall several high ranking nazis who tried the old "I'm just a low ranking nobody" routine.  Didn't work for them either.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/i/status/1567861805413793794

Damn.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: ISW's Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 8

Authors: Kateryna Stepanenko, Grace Mappes, George Barros, Layne Philipson, and Mason Clark

Key Takeaways:

-Ukrainian successes on the Kharkiv City-Izyum line are creating fissures within the Russian information space and eroding confidence in Russian command to a degree not seen since a failed Russian river crossing in mid-May.

-Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv Oblast counteroffensives advanced to within 20 kilometers of Russia's key logistical node in Kupyansk on September 8.

-Ukrainian forces will likely capture Kupyansk in the next 72 hours, severely degrading but not completely severing Russian ground lines of communication (GLOCs) to Izyum.

-Ukrainian forces are continuing to target Russian GLOCs, command-and-control points, and ammunition depots in Kherson Oblast.

-Russian occupation authorities continue to intensify crackdowns and filtration measures to curb Ukrainian partisans and pro-Ukrainian saboteurs.

-Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks across the Eastern Axis.

[Fark user image image 850x1200]

Main Effort Eastern Ukraine

[Fark user image image 850x1344]

Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks south of Izyum and around Slovyansk on September 8. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Dibrivne and Dovhenke, both approximately 25km south of Izyum.[32] The Ukrainian General Staff also reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults in the area of the Sviati Hory National Nature Park (about 20km northeast of Slovyansk) and Bohorodychne (about 12km northwest of Slovyansk).[33] Russian forces also conducted routine artillery strikes along the Izyum-Slovyansk line and on areas north and northeast of Slovyansk.[34]

Russian forces conducted a limited ground attack northeast of Siversk on September 8. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian attack on Hryhorivka, about 10km northeast of Siversk.[35] Russian forces continued routine artillery strikes on settlements around Siversk.[36]

Russian forces continued ground attacks northeast and south of Bakhmut on September 8. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Zaitseve, Mykolaivka Druha, and Mayorsk, all within 20km south of Bakhmut.[37] The Ukrainian General Staff also reported that Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian attack in Soledar, about 10km northeast of Bakhmut.[38] Russian sources claimed on September 8 that Russian and DNR forces moved into the residential areas of Soledar, where Ukrainian forces are still defending.[39]

Russian forces conducted a limited ground attack along the northwestern, western, and northern outskirts of Donetsk City on September 8. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian troops attacked Pervomaiske (12km northwest of the outskirts of Donetsk City), Nevelske (12km northwest of Donetsk City), Mariinka (about 22 km west of Donetsk), and Kamyanka (about 18km north of Donetsk City).[40] DNR Militia Head Eduard Basurin claimed on September 8 that Russian and proxy forces are expanding the springboard near Pisky towards Tonenke in an effort to surround Avdiivka.[41] Russian sources claimed that Russian forces captured positions near a hilly area in Pisky, a formerly heavily fortified Ukrainian area.[42] Russian sources claimed that DNR forces finished clearing the western part of the Donetsk City airport and reached the ring road in the area of Opytne, approximately 5km northwest of Donetsk City.[43]

Russian forces conducted a limited ground assault in western Donetsk Oblast on September 8. A senior Ukrainian General Staff official reported that Russian forces conducted an unsuccessful assault on Vremivka, about 75km west of Donetsk City.[44] Russian forces continued routine shelling and airstrikes on Ukrainian positions in the area between Donetsk City and the Zaporizhia Oblast border.[45]


Sane commanders would probably be thinking of withdrawing from Izyum soon.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
·
2h
In Shevchenkove, the stele was repainted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We interrupt your regularly scheduled update on the Kherson counteroffensive to bring you news from Kharkiv Oblast (and yes, there is a Kharkiv Oblast): Ukrainian forces captured the Russia's Lieutenant General Andrei Sychevoi, leader of the RuAF's West Group. That he was captured alive rather than killed means Ukraine is probably in possession of a treasure trove of Russian documents which could also detail planned atrocities, compromised Western politicians, and lists of Russian agents in Ukraine among other things. (GardenWeasel posted the Twitter link in yesterday's thread, and here's a Threadreader link of it)
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: bertor_vidas: ISW's Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 8

Authors: Kateryna Stepanenko, Grace Mappes, George Barros, Layne Philipson, and Mason Clark

Key Takeaways:

-Ukrainian successes on the Kharkiv City-Izyum line are creating fissures within the Russian information space and eroding confidence in Russian command to a degree not seen since a failed Russian river crossing in mid-May.

-Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv Oblast counteroffensives advanced to within 20 kilometers of Russia's key logistical node in Kupyansk on September 8.

-Ukrainian forces will likely capture Kupyansk in the next 72 hours, severely degrading but not completely severing Russian ground lines of communication (GLOCs) to Izyum.

-Ukrainian forces are continuing to target Russian GLOCs, command-and-control points, and ammunition depots in Kherson Oblast.

-Russian occupation authorities continue to intensify crackdowns and filtration measures to curb Ukrainian partisans and pro-Ukrainian saboteurs.

-Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks across the Eastern Axis.

[Fark user image image 850x1200]

Main Effort Eastern Ukraine

[Fark user image image 850x1344]

Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks south of Izyum and around Slovyansk on September 8. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Dibrivne and Dovhenke, both approximately 25km south of Izyum.[32] The Ukrainian General Staff also reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults in the area of the Sviati Hory National Nature Park (about 20km northeast of Slovyansk) and Bohorodychne (about 12km northwest of Slovyansk).[33] Russian forces also conducted routine artillery strikes along the Izyum-Slovyansk line and on areas north and northeast of Slovyansk.[34]

Russian forces conducted a limited ground attack northeast of Siversk on September 8. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian attack on Hryhorivka, about ...


War is the continuation of politics by other means and I am not sure the political situation will allow a voluntary withdrawal. Putin put his balls into a bear trap.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: and yes, there is a Kharkiv Oblast)


I award you one smunny for that (so you know that vote wasn't the typical Fark Funny=Fail bullshiat).
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
The russians decided to play hide and seek

booms
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews

More booms, same area
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Another amazingly emotional video from Balakliya
 
I won a math debate
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Looks like Ukraine Armed Forces have reached Kupyansk. pic.twitter.com/ZmBmsMyeva
- Aldin 🇧🇦 (@tinso_ww) September 9, 2022


A significant development. Kupyansk is a key railroad hub. Here it is on the network map

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arte1953 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: bertor_vidas: ISW's Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 8

Authors: Kateryna Stepanenko, Grace Mappes, George Barros, Layne Philipson, and Mason Clark

Key Takeaways:

-Ukrainian successes on the Kharkiv City-Izyum line are creating fissures within the Russian information space and eroding confidence in Russian command to a degree not seen since a failed Russian river crossing in mid-May.

-Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv Oblast counteroffensives advanced to within 20 kilometers of Russia's key logistical node in Kupyansk on September 8.

-Ukrainian forces will likely capture Kupyansk in the next 72 hours, severely degrading but not completely severing Russian ground lines of communication (GLOCs) to Izyum.

-Ukrainian forces are continuing to target Russian GLOCs, command-and-control points, and ammunition depots in Kherson Oblast.

-Russian occupation authorities continue to intensify crackdowns and filtration measures to curb Ukrainian partisans and pro-Ukrainian saboteurs.

-Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks across the Eastern Axis.

[Fark user image image 850x1200]

Main Effort Eastern Ukraine

[Fark user image image 850x1344]

Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks south of Izyum and around Slovyansk on September 8. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Dibrivne and Dovhenke, both approximately 25km south of Izyum.[32] The Ukrainian General Staff also reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults in the area of the Sviati Hory National Nature Park (about 20km northeast of Slovyansk) and Bohorodychne (about 12km northwest of Slovyansk).[33] Russian forces also conducted routine artillery strikes along the Izyum-Slovyansk line and on areas north and northeast of Slovyansk.[34]

Russian forces conducted a limited ground attack northeast of Siversk on September 8. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian attack on Hryhorivka, about 10km northeast of Siversk.[35] Russian forces continued routine artillery strikes on settlements around Siversk.[36]

Russian forces continued ground attacks northeast and south of Bakhmut on September 8. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Zaitseve, Mykolaivka Druha, and Mayorsk, all within 20km south of Bakhmut.[37] The Ukrainian General Staff also reported that Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian attack in Soledar, about 10km northeast of Bakhmut.[38] Russian sources claimed on September 8 that Russian and DNR forces moved into the residential areas of Soledar, where Ukrainian forces are still defending.[39]

Russian forces conducted a limited ground attack along the northwestern, western, and northern outskirts of Donetsk City on September 8. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian troops attacked Pervomaiske (12km northwest of the outskirts of Donetsk City), Nevelske (12km northwest of Donetsk City), Mariinka (about 22 km west of Donetsk), and Kamyanka (about 18km north of Donetsk City).[40] DNR Militia Head Eduard Basurin claimed on September 8 that Russian and proxy forces are expanding the springboard near Pisky towards Tonenke in an effort to surround Avdiivka.[41] Russian sources claimed that Russian forces captured positions near a hilly area in Pisky, a formerly heavily fortified Ukrainian area.[42] Russian sources claimed that DNR forces finished clearing the western part of the Donetsk City airport and reached the ring road in the area of Opytne, approximately 5km northwest of Donetsk City.[43]

Russian forces conducted a limited ground assault in western Donetsk Oblast on September 8. A senior Ukrainian General Staff official reported that Russian forces conducted an unsuccessful assault on Vremivka, about 75km west of Donetsk City.[44] Russian forces continued routine shelling and airstrikes on Ukrainian positions in the area between Donetsk City and the Zaporizhia Oblast border.[45]

Sane commanders would probably be thinking of withdrawing from Izyum soon.


Assuming that the Moscow's Mighty Mental Midget **hack hack gag** will let them.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
The russians decided to play hide and seek

booms


The Russians must really love Monty Python to keep re-doing the How Not To Be Seen bit.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: bertor_vidas: ISW's Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 8

Authors: Kateryna Stepanenko, Grace Mappes, George Barros, Layne Philipson, and Mason Clark

Key Takeaways:

-Ukrainian successes on the Kharkiv City-Izyum line are creating fissures within the Russian information space and eroding confidence in Russian command to a degree not seen since a failed Russian river crossing in mid-May.

-Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv Oblast counteroffensives advanced to within 20 kilometers of Russia's key logistical node in Kupyansk on September 8.

-Ukrainian forces will likely capture Kupyansk in the next 72 hours, severely degrading but not completely severing Russian ground lines of communication (GLOCs) to Izyum.

-Ukrainian forces are continuing to target Russian GLOCs, command-and-control points, and ammunition depots in Kherson Oblast.

-Russian occupation authorities continue to intensify crackdowns and filtration measures to curb Ukrainian partisans and pro-Ukrainian saboteurs.

-Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks across the Eastern Axis.

[Fark user image image 850x1200]

Main Effort Eastern Ukraine

[Fark user image image 850x1344]

Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks south of Izyum and around Slovyansk on September 8. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Dibrivne and Dovhenke, both approximately 25km south of Izyum.[32] The Ukrainian General Staff also reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults in the area of the Sviati Hory National Nature Park (about 20km northeast of Slovyansk) and Bohorodychne (about 12km northwest of Slovyansk).[33] Russian forces also conducted routine artillery strikes along the Izyum-Slovyansk line and on areas north and northeast of Slovyansk.[34]

Russian forces conducted a limited ground attack northeast of Siversk on September 8. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian attack on Hryhorivka, about 10km northeast of Siversk.[35] Russian forces continued routine artillery strikes on settlements around Siversk.[36]

Russian forces continued ground attacks northeast and south of Bakhmut on September 8. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Zaitseve, Mykolaivka Druha, and Mayorsk, all within 20km south of Bakhmut.[37] The Ukrainian General Staff also reported that Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian attack in Soledar, about 10km northeast of Bakhmut.[38] Russian sources claimed on September 8 that Russian and DNR forces moved into the residential areas of Soledar, where Ukrainian forces are still defending.[39]

Russian forces conducted a limited ground attack along the northwestern, western, and northern outskirts of Donetsk City on September 8. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian troops attacked Pervomaiske (12km northwest of the outskirts of Donetsk City), Nevelske (12km northwest of Donetsk City), Mariinka (about 22 km west of Donetsk), and Kamyanka (about 18km north of Donetsk City).[40] DNR Militia Head Eduard Basurin claimed on September 8 that Russian and proxy forces are expanding the springboard near Pisky towards Tonenke in an effort to surround Avdiivka.[41] Russian sources claimed that Russian forces captured positions near a hilly area in Pisky, a formerly heavily fortified Ukrainian area.[42] Russian sources claimed that DNR forces finished clearing the western part of the Donetsk City airport and reached the ring road in the area of Opytne, approximately 5km northwest of Donetsk City.[43]

Russian forces conducted a limited ground assault in western Donetsk Oblast on September 8. A senior Ukrainian General Staff official reported that Russian forces conducted an unsuccessful assault on Vremivka, about 75km west of Donetsk City.[44] Russian forces continued routine shelling and airstrikes on Ukrainian positions in the area between Donetsk City and the Zaporizhia Oblast border.[45]

Sane commanders would probably be thinking of withdrawing from Izyum soon.


But all that's left behind Izyum is Russia, and I hear that place is just awful.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Big if true.


https://mobile.twitter.com/Apocalypto321/status/1568200000366153732
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: We interrupt your regularly scheduled update on the Kherson counteroffensive to bring you news from Kharkiv Oblast (and yes, there is a Kharkiv Oblast): Ukrainian forces captured the Russia's Lieutenant General Andrei Sychevoi, leader of the RuAF's West Group. That he was captured alive rather than killed means Ukraine is probably in possession of a treasure trove of Russian documents which could also detail planned atrocities, compromised Western politicians, and lists of Russian agents in Ukraine among other things. (GardenWeasel posted the Twitter link in yesterday's thread, and here's a Threadreader link of it)


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: bertor_vidas: and yes, there is a Kharkiv Oblast)

I award you one smunny for that (so you know that vote wasn't the typical Fark Funny=Fail bullshiat).


Thanks! I was just surprised when I opened up the thread after getting home from work and having dinner to find someone going full Jon Snow on me for creating an entire oblast out of thin air when 1) we're nearly 200 days into this war with labeled maps of Ukraine posted constantly AND 2) you literally have the ability to check at your fingertips AND 3) I clearly label it as someone else's work. Ordinarily I would let it slide, but I just started a new job and all the orientation meetings are chewing through that particular supply of energy.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

theguyyousaw: Big if true.


https://mobile.twitter.com/Apocalypto321/status/1568200000366153732


So, not big.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I won a math debate: Looks like Ukraine Armed Forces have reached Kupyansk. pic.twitter.com/ZmBmsMyeva
- Aldin 🇧🇦 (@tinso_ww) September 9, 2022


A significant development. Kupyansk is a key railroad hub. Here it is on the network map

[Fark user image 850x477]


Holy shiat, that was quick.  Looks like there might be consequences for sucking at strategy, tactics, logistics, leadership, training, and morale.  Who knew fighting a war could be so complicated?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
WarMonitor🇺🇦
@WarMonitor3
·
3h
Ukrainian forces drove all the way to the Oskil River south of Kupyansk essentially cutting Izyum from supplies and also stopping reinforcements.
This has also opened up an opportunity for a pincer attack north.
As I said a genius move...

WarMonitor🇺🇦
@WarMonitor3
·
1h
Battles for the city of Kup'yans'k have started

WarMonitor🇺🇦
@WarMonitor3
·
1h
"Part of the Russians escaped from Kupyansk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated units near the city, an operation was launched."

WarMonitor🇺🇦
@WarMonitor3
·
1h
Ukrainian forces are assaulting Kup'yans'k from two directions.
The south and the west


WarMonitor🇺🇦
@WarMonitor3
·
1h
Ukrainian forces have Kup'yans'k in a pincer attack
 
ingo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

theguyyousaw: Big if true.


https://mobile.twitter.com/Apocalypto321/status/1568200000366153732


You mean "BRRRRT, if true".
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.