(Metro)   Brits expect a day off to mourn the loss of their beloved tyrant   (metro.co.uk)
61
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No need to be a dick, subby.Don't know why they need a day off though.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
debug
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
According to the laid out plan, it will not be a bank holiday.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Frankie Boyle asked that she kindly die in summer so everyone could get a week off in good weather.
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The queen, her well-tailored dress soaked in the blood of her enemies, held aloft the severed head of their former ruler.

"LOOK UPON ME AND DESPAIRE," she shouted.

The people of that land would never know peace under her tyrannical, well-gloved hand.
 
debug
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As agreed by the Queen and the prime minister, the day of the funeral will be declared a day of national mourning, although a bank holiday will not be granted. A two minutes' silence will take place across the United Kingdom at midday and processions would gather in London and Windsor.[3]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_London_Bridge
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Subby doesn't understand the definition of the word "tyrant".
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mugato: No need to be a dick, subby.Don't know why they need a day off though.


I have no strong feelings about Queen Elizabeth herself... But I have strong opinions about monarchies and I'm constantly baffled as to why people are just like, okay with this one?

Like, even if they're just figureheads at this point, just saying: maybe we shouldn't have a government based around hereditary celebrity worship just because tourists really seem to like it?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Mugato: No need to be a dick, subby.Don't know why they need a day off though.

I have no strong feelings about Queen Elizabeth herself... But I have strong opinions about monarchies and I'm constantly baffled as to why people are just like, okay with this one?

Like, even if they're just figureheads at this point, just saying: maybe we shouldn't have a government based around hereditary celebrity worship just because tourists really seem to like it?


I'm also baffled as to why so many Americans are taken aback whenever I speak ill of the monarchy. Like, brah lol
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't get the love for the monarchy either, but damn that's harsh.

And a day off, really?
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Mugato: No need to be a dick, subby.Don't know why they need a day off though.

I have no strong feelings about Queen Elizabeth herself... But I have strong opinions about monarchies and I'm constantly baffled as to why people are just like, okay with this one?

Like, even if they're just figureheads at this point, just saying: maybe we shouldn't have a government based around hereditary celebrity worship just because tourists really seem to like it?


I don't understand or encourage that system of government, but yeah.. it is kinda something people know and accept for whatever reason.  I think the concept of 1 person in charge of everything is very soothing to certain types of people.  They're willing to sacrifice personal liberties in exchange for whatever real (or imagined) benefits a monarch brings them.

Though I feel like that logic applies to just about any governmental system in some form or another.  Its just that in a republic or democracy, we at least have the opportunity to kick some of them out after a time.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
we got a day off when George Bush died. well, people who work for the government/banks/post office/etc. did
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
God Save The Queen 👑
Youtube HZJd9BHeZC8
 
The Envoy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How is one a tyrant when one has no political power?  I have no political power and I'm looking for a career change.

Vercengetorix: They're willing to sacrifice personal liberties in exchange for whatever real (or imagined) benefits a monarch brings them.


This ought to be good.  What personal liberties am I sacrificing?
 
SMB2811
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Mugato: No need to be a dick, subby.Don't know why they need a day off though.

I have no strong feelings about Queen Elizabeth herself... But I have strong opinions about monarchies and I'm constantly baffled as to why people are just like, okay with this one?

Like, even if they're just figureheads at this point, just saying: maybe we shouldn't have a government based around hereditary celebrity worship just because tourists really seem to like it?


Because this one is far closer to Disneyland than anything to do with government. The British Monarchy is a huge tourist draw and little else.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Win the World Cup this year and you'll get a month off.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Like, even if they're just figureheads at this point, just saying: maybe we shouldn't have a government based around hereditary celebrity worship just because tourists really seem to like it?


Well we do have our own nepotism here in the States. It's just not as automatic. Dubya had to actually get elected. Well, he lost the popular vote so he wasn't really elected but he was our President anyway.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Mugato: No need to be a dick, subby.Don't know why they need a day off though.

I have no strong feelings about Queen Elizabeth herself... But I have strong opinions about monarchies and I'm constantly baffled as to why people are just like, okay with this one?

Like, even if they're just figureheads at this point, just saying: maybe we shouldn't have a government based around hereditary celebrity worship just because tourists really seem to like it?


I am your King now!
static.officeholidays.comView Full Size
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: MattytheMouse: Mugato: No need to be a dick, subby.Don't know why they need a day off though.

I have no strong feelings about Queen Elizabeth herself... But I have strong opinions about monarchies and I'm constantly baffled as to why people are just like, okay with this one?

Like, even if they're just figureheads at this point, just saying: maybe we shouldn't have a government based around hereditary celebrity worship just because tourists really seem to like it?

I'm also baffled as to why so many Americans are taken aback whenever I speak ill of the monarchy. Like, brah lol


Because no living American has ever seen the UK as anything other than a staunch ally to the Western World (or something).

Media portrays the royals in a variety of ways, but it seems that American media doesn't have the same animosity towards, say, former colonial ones.

I'm relatively ambivalent about the British Monarchy in their current state.  QE2 did seem dedicated to providing some semblance of modernity to a 1000y/o institution.

/shrug
//I didn't vote for her
///No scimitar either
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SMB2811: MattytheMouse: Mugato: No need to be a dick, subby.Don't know why they need a day off though.

I have no strong feelings about Queen Elizabeth herself... But I have strong opinions about monarchies and I'm constantly baffled as to why people are just like, okay with this one?

Like, even if they're just figureheads at this point, just saying: maybe we shouldn't have a government based around hereditary celebrity worship just because tourists really seem to like it?

Because this one is far closer to Disneyland than anything to do with government. The British Monarchy is a huge tourist draw and little else.


Man, they only pull in twice as much money as The London Eye, and the London Eye doesn't have to stamp off on their Prime Ministers!
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mugato: No need to be a dick, subby.Don't know why they need a day off though.


We got a day off when H W Bush kicked off.

Although in the future I imagine these will depend on the party of the president and the deceased.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: we got a day off when George Bush died. well, people who work for the government/banks/post office/etc. did


Really? I didn't know or remember that. But why just those people then?

I have to be honest I forgot he was dead. Maybe if I had a holiday about it I'd remember.
 
pdieten
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm pretty certain that all of the things that have gone wrong in the UK government lately can be laid entirely at the feet of its allegedly democratically elected House of Commons and the prime minister thereof, so there's nowhere for those folks to look but inward.

MattytheMouse: Mugato: No need to be a dick, subby.Don't know why they need a day off though.

I have no strong feelings about Queen Elizabeth herself... But I have strong opinions about monarchies and I'm constantly baffled as to why people are just like, okay with this one?

Like, even if they're just figureheads at this point


That's largely been the case since the 17th century, and it's parallel to the fact that getting rid of the monarchy was  actually done for a few years. It went badly enough for the nation that they asked Charles II to come back and reign again. 

Getting rid of it would probably cause more hassle than what would be gained from it, tbh
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Mugato: No need to be a dick, subby.Don't know why they need a day off though.

I have no strong feelings about Queen Elizabeth herself... But I have strong opinions about monarchies and I'm constantly baffled as to why people are just like, okay with this one?

Like, even if they're just figureheads at this point, just saying: maybe we shouldn't have a government based around hereditary celebrity worship just because tourists really seem to like it?


You know this isn't the only European monarchy, right? Why don't you people call for the violent deaths of  King Carl Gustaf or King Willem or King Felipe?
 
trialpha
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Vercengetorix: MattytheMouse: Mugato: No need to be a dick, subby.Don't know why they need a day off though.

I have no strong feelings about Queen Elizabeth herself... But I have strong opinions about monarchies and I'm constantly baffled as to why people are just like, okay with this one?

Like, even if they're just figureheads at this point, just saying: maybe we shouldn't have a government based around hereditary celebrity worship just because tourists really seem to like it?

I don't understand or encourage that system of government, but yeah.. it is kinda something people know and accept for whatever reason.  I think the concept of 1 person in charge of everything is very soothing to certain types of people. They're willing to sacrifice personal liberties in exchange for whatever real (or imagined) benefits a monarch brings them.

Though I feel like that logic applies to just about any governmental system in some form or another.  Its just that in a republic or democracy, we at least have the opportunity to kick some of them out after a time.


It's kind of weird that Americans get so riled up about the monarchy when they have a President, ie. a single person with a lot of power.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Vercengetorix: //I didn't vote for her


I relate so much to these characters.
apilgriminnarnia.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Envoy: How is one a tyrant when one has no political power?  I have no political power and I'm looking for a career change.

Vercengetorix: They're willing to sacrifice personal liberties in exchange for whatever real (or imagined) benefits a monarch brings them.

This ought to be good.  What personal liberties am I sacrificing?


Fair point.

My thought was that the concept of an absolute monarchy-- and there is what, one of those left? People (historically) have had no ability to criticize the royal family without serious repercussions.

Current constitutional monarchies of Europe (for example) are far far removed from even those of 100-150 years ago and I apologize for implying that "modern" monarchies are somehow deleterious on individual freedoms.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Because this one is far closer to Disneyland than anything to do with government. The British Monarchy is a huge tourist draw and little else.


Well if Mickey Mouse died I wouldn't expect a day off.

If William Shatner, John Williams or Slash kicked it, I'd expect a day off.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Vercengetorix: The Envoy: How is one a tyrant when one has no political power?  I have no political power and I'm looking for a career change.

Vercengetorix: They're willing to sacrifice personal liberties in exchange for whatever real (or imagined) benefits a monarch brings them.

This ought to be good.  What personal liberties am I sacrificing?

Fair point.

My thought was that the concept of an absolute monarchy-- and there is what, one of those left? People (historically) have had no ability to criticize the royal family without serious repercussions.

Current constitutional monarchies of Europe (for example) are far far removed from even those of 100-150 years ago and I apologize for implying that "modern" monarchies are somehow deleterious on individual freedoms.


That was a decent answer, thanks.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Mugato: No need to be a dick, subby.Don't know why they need a day off though.

I have no strong feelings about Queen Elizabeth herself... But I have strong opinions about monarchies and I'm constantly baffled as to why people are just like, okay with this one?

Like, even if they're just figureheads at this point, just saying: maybe we shouldn't have a government based around hereditary celebrity worship just because tourists really seem to like it?


There's actually a bunch of monarchs left in Europe but Britain is the only one that still hold any sense of being regal.  But for the British since the Empire fell how else do you keep people on side? Their money is nice but since Churchill you could argue they haven't had many PM's long on balls so how do you make everyone see it your way?  Bring out granny who's painfully formal, a stickler for traditions, and can make you feel off balance even if you rule a larger country.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mugato: SMB2811: Because this one is far closer to Disneyland than anything to do with government. The British Monarchy is a huge tourist draw and little else.

Well if Mickey Mouse died I wouldn't expect a day off.

If William Shatner, John Williams or Slash kicked it, I'd expect a day off.


It wouldn't surprise me if when Walt died, Disneyland employees had to work unpaid overtime, in Walt's memory.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

trialpha: It's kind of weird that Americans get so riled up about the monarchy when they have a President, ie. a single person with a lot of power.


The US President doesn't have all that much power compared to a Queen. We have a Congress that is constantly obstructing what the President tries to do (if the President is a democrat). Right now the power is in  our Supreme Court, since they're a republican majority.
 
anticontent
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
fark the queen, I hope she is shiat on in hell forever.

Seeing fellow Americans respect her is an insult of the highest order.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: SMB2811: MattytheMouse: Mugato: No need to be a dick, subby.Don't know why they need a day off though.

I have no strong feelings about Queen Elizabeth herself... But I have strong opinions about monarchies and I'm constantly baffled as to why people are just like, okay with this one?

Like, even if they're just figureheads at this point, just saying: maybe we shouldn't have a government based around hereditary celebrity worship just because tourists really seem to like it?

Because this one is far closer to Disneyland than anything to do with government. The British Monarchy is a huge tourist draw and little else.

Man, they only pull in twice as much money as The London Eye, and the London Eye doesn't have to stamp off on their Prime Ministers!


I know math is hard, but damn.

Coca-Cola London Eye's estimated annual revenue is currently $64M per year.

they (The Monarchy) contributed an estimated £1.9 billion ($2.7 billion) annually to Britain's economy pre-pandemic.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mugato: SMB2811: Because this one is far closer to Disneyland than anything to do with government. The British Monarchy is a huge tourist draw and little else.

Well if Mickey Mouse died I wouldn't expect a day off.

If William Shatner, John Williams or Slash kicked it, I'd expect a day off.


I actually lost a job because of Harold Ramis' death. I was checking my phone before the interview, saw this image:
laughingsquid.comView Full Size

And something about it just hit me, and I started blubbering like an idiot and couldn't compose myself. When they called me in for the interview, they were like "what's wrong?" and, with snot coming from my nose, I replied "my favorite ghostbuster died!"
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

trialpha: Vercengetorix: MattytheMouse: Mugato: No need to be a dick, subby.Don't know why they need a day off though.

I have no strong feelings about Queen Elizabeth herself... But I have strong opinions about monarchies and I'm constantly baffled as to why people are just like, okay with this one?

Like, even if they're just figureheads at this point, just saying: maybe we shouldn't have a government based around hereditary celebrity worship just because tourists really seem to like it?

I don't understand or encourage that system of government, but yeah.. it is kinda something people know and accept for whatever reason.  I think the concept of 1 person in charge of everything is very soothing to certain types of people. They're willing to sacrifice personal liberties in exchange for whatever real (or imagined) benefits a monarch brings them.

Though I feel like that logic applies to just about any governmental system in some form or another.  Its just that in a republic or democracy, we at least have the opportunity to kick some of them out after a time.

It's kind of weird that Americans get so riled up about the monarchy when they have a President, ie. a single person with a lot of power and that person is at least sometimes Donald Trump.


ftfy
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

debug: As agreed by the Queen and the prime minister, the day of the funeral will be declared a day of national mourning, although a bank holiday will not be granted. A two minutes' silence will take place across the United Kingdom at midday and processions would gather in London and Windsor.[3]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_London_Bridge


Operation Unicorn first.
 
anticontent
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: MattytheMouse: Mugato: No need to be a dick, subby.Don't know why they need a day off though.

I have no strong feelings about Queen Elizabeth herself... But I have strong opinions about monarchies and I'm constantly baffled as to why people are just like, okay with this one?

Like, even if they're just figureheads at this point, just saying: maybe we shouldn't have a government based around hereditary celebrity worship just because tourists really seem to like it?

You know this isn't the only European monarchy, right? Why don't you people call for the violent deaths of  King Carl Gustaf or King Willem or King Felipe?


Sure, send em to hell, too. The fact that monarchy still exists, even in a neutered state compared to the past, is an affront to humans everywhere.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We'll, they'll have to work during the Feast of Maximum Occupancy.  I'm not made of money.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Everyone should get a paid day off for this, like around the world
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why were you late?

Couldn't get across the street. Some weird procession.  Went on for miles.

That was the queen's funeral procession.

She had that many friends?

Now that she's dead, yes.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mugato: trialpha: It's kind of weird that Americans get so riled up about the monarchy when they have a President, ie. a single person with a lot of power.

The US President doesn't have all that much power compared to a Queen. We have a Congress that is constantly obstructing what the President tries to do (if the President is a democrat). Right now the power is in  our Supreme Court, since they're a republican majority.


The British monarchy has no political power. The US President has significantly more than the Monarch does.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SMB2811: MattytheMouse: SMB2811: MattytheMouse: Mugato: No need to be a dick, subby.Don't know why they need a day off though.

I have no strong feelings about Queen Elizabeth herself... But I have strong opinions about monarchies and I'm constantly baffled as to why people are just like, okay with this one?

Like, even if they're just figureheads at this point, just saying: maybe we shouldn't have a government based around hereditary celebrity worship just because tourists really seem to like it?

Because this one is far closer to Disneyland than anything to do with government. The British Monarchy is a huge tourist draw and little else.

Man, they only pull in twice as much money as The London Eye, and the London Eye doesn't have to stamp off on their Prime Ministers!

I know math is hard, but damn.

Coca-Cola London Eye's estimated annual revenue is currently $64M per year.

they (The Monarchy) contributed an estimated £1.9 billion ($2.7 billion) annually to Britain's economy pre-pandemic.


Thanks for the correction. I don't know where I got my numbers, but they were apparently wrong!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SMB2811: they (The Monarchy) contributed an estimated £1.9 billion ($2.7 billion) annually to Britain's economy pre-pandemic.


Do tourists really go to see the actual Royals? Was there ever a meet and greet with the Queen? Tourists go to take pictures of their palaces and castles and shiat, not to see the Royal Family themselves, who they'll never actually see. So that's bullshiat. That's like people going to Egypt to see King Tut's descendant instead of the pyramids or the Sphinx.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Vercengetorix: The Envoy: How is one a tyrant when one has no political power?  I have no political power and I'm looking for a career change.

Vercengetorix: They're willing to sacrifice personal liberties in exchange for whatever real (or imagined) benefits a monarch brings them.

This ought to be good.  What personal liberties am I sacrificing?

Fair point.

My thought was that the concept of an absolute monarchy-- and there is what, one of those left? People (historically) have had no ability to criticize the royal family without serious repercussions.

Current constitutional monarchies of Europe (for example) are far far removed from even those of 100-150 years ago and I apologize for implying that "modern" monarchies are somehow deleterious on individual freedoms.


I can think of two off hand-King Salman of Saudi Arabia but he's old and senile so MBS is really running the kingdom, and King Mswati II of Eswatini, a small landlocked country in southern Africa. Morocco was also an absolute monarchy until the last decade when the king voluntarily relinquished some of his authority to an elected government.
 
RhinoCat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: MattytheMouse: Mugato: No need to be a dick, subby.Don't know why they need a day off though.

I have no strong feelings about Queen Elizabeth herself... But I have strong opinions about monarchies and I'm constantly baffled as to why people are just like, okay with this one?

Like, even if they're just figureheads at this point, just saying: maybe we shouldn't have a government based around hereditary celebrity worship just because tourists really seem to like it?

You know this isn't the only European monarchy, right? Why don't you people call for the violent deaths of  King Carl Gustaf or King Willem or King Felipe?


I'm pretty sure there are a number of people in The Democratic Republic of the Congo who would love to see the violent death of King Philippe.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Mugato: trialpha: It's kind of weird that Americans get so riled up about the monarchy when they have a President, ie. a single person with a lot of power.

The US President doesn't have all that much power compared to a Queen. We have a Congress that is constantly obstructing what the President tries to do (if the President is a democrat). Right now the power is in  our Supreme Court, since they're a republican majority.

The British monarchy has no political power. The US President has significantly more than the Monarch does.


Speaking of which, I'm also of the mindset that we should also rethink this whole president thing. Like, damn, what's the point of rejecting monarchies in favor of a system of checks and balances when it devolves into a system with a centralized cult of personality that we swap out every few years.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Subby doesn't understand the definition of the word "tyrant".


My only question is whether Subby means a tyrant like Donald Trumpb or a tyrant like Joe Biden? Other possiblities include a tyrant like Justin Trudeau and a tyrant like the President of Switzerland who I defy you to name, even if you are Swiss.

To quote Lao Tzu, the Emperor is best when the people do not know he exists.
 
blasterz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've got a vocally pro-independence Scottish coworker who told me he's planning on milking it for all it's worth with our anglophile boss here in Illinois.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

trialpha: Vercengetorix: MattytheMouse: Mugato: No need to be a dick, subby.Don't know why they need a day off though.

I have no strong feelings about Queen Elizabeth herself... But I have strong opinions about monarchies and I'm constantly baffled as to why people are just like, okay with this one?

Like, even if they're just figureheads at this point, just saying: maybe we shouldn't have a government based around hereditary celebrity worship just because tourists really seem to like it?

I don't understand or encourage that system of government, but yeah.. it is kinda something people know and accept for whatever reason.  I think the concept of 1 person in charge of everything is very soothing to certain types of people. They're willing to sacrifice personal liberties in exchange for whatever real (or imagined) benefits a monarch brings them.

Though I feel like that logic applies to just about any governmental system in some form or another.  Its just that in a republic or democracy, we at least have the opportunity to kick some of them out after a time.

It's kind of weird that Americans get so riled up about the monarchy when they have a President, ie. a single person with a lot of power.


Maybe you don't understand how the three tiered system works
 
