(NBC Bay Area)   Even living out of your car is getting expensive   (nbcbayarea.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, San Francisco Giants, San Jose, California, exclusive parking spot, condo complex, Bay Area, San Francisco Bay Area, Realtor Kelli Johnson, San Francisco  
7 Comments     (+0 »)
chewynathan2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Even harder when denied an abortion
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They keep forgetting about that whole "bread and circuses" thing, and that doesn't tend to end well. Especially when it's the bread that's primarily missing.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's a nice location.   Do they have a charging port?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
don't stop driving
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: It's a nice location.   Do they have a charging port?


I think all of the ports in San Francisco charge you.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In many big metros a dedicated, 24x7 parking space will easily cost you $1000 or more a month. At this price, you're saving money buying the space after 7 1/2 years, not accounting for any price appreciation in space rental.

Of course, this assumes you're able to commit to working/living in a single place for 7 years, which for most "big city" types isn't a given.
 
alex10294
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just make sure you don't leave it empty for more than 3 hours, or a homeless encampment will develop on it, and they'll claim it with a turd so they can be granted perminent tenancy by the city.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

