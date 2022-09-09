 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Post-9/11 anthrax attack - Never forget   (the-sun.com)
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Please forget it
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I always suspected the anthrax attack was what the Bush administration expected, or planned. The 9/11 stuff was a big mess they didn't expect, but took advantage of.
 
zimbach
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I remember being told to tape plastic wrap to windows or something like that; to protect our homes even though the attacks were targeted at specific government offices and reporters.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was working for a county public health agency back then. Spent all of October and into November answering phone calls from residents about anthrax and training local police and fire departments about how to respond to possible exposure. Those were some crazy, crazy times. Nothing compared to the last 2.5+ years (of course) but back then it was unprecedented. Didn't realize this was being made into a documentary - thanks subby.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Anthrax NFB
Youtube HT1FZb1C7mQ
 
sunarrow
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ohhhhh now I remember
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It seems quaint now. Five dead and 17 wounded is the gun violence total for any medium to large city in a given weekend.  Hell, these days, that's not even a middle school.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


could they not get a pic that didn't look like he was getting a bj?
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

zimbach: I remember being told to tape plastic wrap to windows or something like that; to protect our homes even though the attacks were targeted at specific government offices and reporters.


In a previous life, I copy edited a paper wherein the authors described the math behind some random lady in Oxford, CT, getting anthrax-laced mail in the attack.

/Fark says it's unfetchable: https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.102691499
//Made for good beach reading
///No, I don't math
/heh, PNAS
 
solobarik
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 620x395]

could they not get a pic that didn't look like he was getting a bj?


They tried, dude was always getting a hummer
 
LyleJohn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Post 9/11 months and years were incredibly tense and full of anxiety. The anthrax attacks were one of the events, there was also a plane crash in NY in November 2001, with 260 killed that immediately was thought to be more terrorism.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Airlines_Flight_587
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Amerithrax?  I mean, I was pretty busy during that time, but I don't remember that phrase.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Remember the story of the guy that lived in the middle of bumfark nowhere in the countryside and was so afraid of Al-Qaeda anthraxing him that he surrounded his entire house in airtight plastic wrap and suffocated to death?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I distinctly remember listening to something about this on NPR or whatnot while driving to visit a prospective college with my dad. He was also biatching pretty hard about my left lane discipline or lack thereof. The left lane stuff stuck, haven't thought about the anthrax part until reading this.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
True story, I was part of an anthrax scare in Alaska.  Right after 9/11 and the first few by-mail anthrax attacks.

I worked in a state office.  A clerk was opening mail (a check from a school district) and saw "a puff of white powder".  She told me, I laughed and told her to give me the check.  It just wasn't even a thing within the realm of possibility, in my head.  Well she passed it to me saying "here's the anthrax check" and the acting-supervisor overheard.  The usual supervisor was out.

Next thing I overhear, acting-supervisor is on the phone with the FBI.  The literal FBI.  The whole building gets quarantined, everyone gets sent home and eventually a separate work site, medical teams arrive and swab everyone.  Whole thing lasted nearly two weeks.

Yadda yadda yadda, everything was negative, a school district did not send anthrax to an Alaska state office.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

zimbach: I remember being told to tape plastic wrap to windows or something like that; to protect our homes even though the attacks were targeted at specific government offices and reporters.


It was to have duct tape and plastic sheeting stored in your house in case of a bioterror attack. I think that was completely separate from the mailed anthrax.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I worked at a government department (in nz, not the us) in maybe 03-04 and due to it being a government department, and not a very popular one, they had procedures in place for every conceivable occurance, including finding white powder in an envelope in the mailroom where the procedure was "Lock yourself in the room, hope it's not anthrax, wait for hazmat teams to deal with it"

one morning a completely incompetent farkwit was working the mailroom, she opened an envelope and some white powder fell out, and she grabbed the envelope, came running through the office to my boss to ask her what to do and i stood there going "that's probably not anthrax, but if it is, i want you to know i hate you forever"
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the post 9/11 anthrax.

I started working a contract, at a large energy company, during those fun weeks. At the time, they were busy screwing over their former employees by some malfeasance which I can't recall. They've been involved in much shenanigans since making the original one far less memorable.

Anyway, my first or second day, a powdery envelope arrived for the CEO. Evacuation followed. Fourteen floors, in heels, and around the block. One lady had a heart attack because she thought another 9/11 was occurring.

False alarm, of course. My feet are still bitter.

On the other hand, had it been real and successful, they might have saved the state over 6 billion dollars.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zimbach: I remember being told to tape plastic wrap to windows or something like that; to protect our homes even though the attacks were targeted at specific government offices and reporters.


I was working part time at a large home improvement center. The shelves were wiped clean if all the plastic tarps.

They also had us on the look out for "suspicious white powders". Half of the products in the store were suspicious white powders.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sometime in late 2017 or early 2018 I got a long Lyft ride from a guy who was wrapped up in that investigation, still, by that late date. He'd been a professor of chemistry who was a suspect the feds just couldn't let go. I was super high at the time and the anxiety he created telling me his story as I rode along interfered a bit with my ability to express empathy, but his story was grim. He'd arrived in the US as grad student. Had overstayed a student visa in the 80s, but temporarily fixed that and got college teaching jobs and research jobs over the next couple of decades. He got married, settled in KS to teach, etc. But because he was a not-white guy from Bangladesh and had done some incidental research into foot and mouth and anthrax in livestock, he was a target. He didn't put it that way but he'd have failed the TSA/Sherman-Williams paint swatch test. So, 15+ years later and a decade after the feds think they ID'd their culprit, he was still getting farked with and it had of course farked up his immigration status. It had also more recently farked up his research and teaching gigs, so Lyft driver was one way he earning. In 2018 he was ICEd and stuck in detention in El Paso. He was eventually put on  a plane heading to Bangladesh, but pulled off in Hawaii and later released pending resolution of immigration appeals. Some fed or feds just decided to put their thumb on his scale and keep farking with him. No clue what happened to him during the rest of the Trump years?

/ I tipped him okay but advised him to chill out on the "I was accused of deadly anthrax attacks in 2001" talk.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LyleJohn: Post 9/11 months and years were incredibly tense and full of anxiety. The anthrax attacks were one of the events, there was also a plane crash in NY in November 2001, with 260 killed that immediately was thought to be more terrorism.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Airlines_Flight_587


The one that sticks out in my mind was the DC sniper. That was proper terrorism - random attacks in the middle of the day, with no motive and no clues. As far as I know the only reason they got caught was because the shooters were actively communicating with police and bragging about their killings and then were stupid enough to sleep in their car in a parking lot where some truckers called the cops on them.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mybluemake: Sometime in late 2017 or early 2018 I got a long Lyft ride from a guy who was wrapped up in that investigation, still, by that late date. He'd been a professor of chemistry who was a suspect the feds just couldn't let go. I was super high at the time and the anxiety he created telling me his story as I rode along interfered a bit with my ability to express empathy, but his story was grim. He'd arrived in the US as grad student. Had overstayed a student visa in the 80s, but temporarily fixed that and got college teaching jobs and research jobs over the next couple of decades. He got married, settled in KS to teach, etc. But because he was a not-white guy from Bangladesh and had done some incidental research into foot and mouth and anthrax in livestock, he was a target. He didn't put it that way but he'd have failed the TSA/Sherman-Williams paint swatch test. So, 15+ years later and a decade after the feds think they ID'd their culprit, he was still getting farked with and it had of course farked up his immigration status. It had also more recently farked up his research and teaching gigs, so Lyft driver was one way he earning. In 2018 he was ICEd and stuck in detention in El Paso. He was eventually put on  a plane heading to Bangladesh, but pulled off in Hawaii and later released pending resolution of immigration appeals. Some fed or feds just decided to put their thumb on his scale and keep farking with him. No clue what happened to him during the rest of the Trump years?

/ I tipped him okay but advised him to chill out on the "I was accused of deadly anthrax attacks in 2001" talk.


unsurprising that he got caught up in it despite the fact that it was almost certainly a white american who did it
 
camarugala
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Remember the story of the guy that lived in the middle of bumfark nowhere in the countryside and was so afraid of Al-Qaeda anthraxing him that he surrounded his entire house in airtight plastic wrap and suffocated to death?


I actually don't. Tell me more! I'll subscribe to your newsletter!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: LyleJohn: Post 9/11 months and years were incredibly tense and full of anxiety. The anthrax attacks were one of the events, there was also a plane crash in NY in November 2001, with 260 killed that immediately was thought to be more terrorism.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Airlines_Flight_587

The one that sticks out in my mind was the DC sniper. That was proper terrorism - random attacks in the middle of the day, with no motive and no clues. As far as I know the only reason they got caught was because the shooters were actively communicating with police and bragging about their killings and then were stupid enough to sleep in their car in a parking lot where some truckers called the cops on them.


Coincidentally, Malvo is likely getting a second bite at the apple as of two weeks ago.
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meh.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

camarugala: Weatherkiss: Remember the story of the guy that lived in the middle of bumfark nowhere in the countryside and was so afraid of Al-Qaeda anthraxing him that he surrounded his entire house in airtight plastic wrap and suffocated to death?

I actually don't. Tell me more! I'll subscribe to your newsletter!


I remember it being a fark story way and I thought it was so funny I've remembered it ever since then. I did a quick google and couldn't find anything though. Sad.
 
