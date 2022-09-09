 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Well, that's enough internet for today (possible nsfw content on page)
24
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Ummmm....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: Ummmm....

[Fark user image 460x243] [View Full Size image _x_]


Leaves you stumped, eh?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about amputating your head? That would be very radical and edgy, right?
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

awruk!: How about amputating your head? That would be very radical and edgy, right?


This guy is a IRL candidate for the "Head of Vecna".
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His Drs and tattoo artist should be in jail
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: His Drs and tattoo artist should be in jail


Hey man, bodily autonomy is bodily autonomy.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correct me if I'm wrong, but it just looks like the one leg is stuck through a hole in that black curtain.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

serfdood: Correct me if I'm wrong, but it just looks like the one leg is stuck through a hole in that black curtain.

[Fark user image image 425x531]


Yeah, it says so in the article. This is a 'hint' at his future plans.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lengths some people will go to just to avoid leg day...
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He heard about the ancient amputation and couldn't stand anyone doing something more extreme than he has done.

World's oldest amputation: Foot removed 31,000 years ago-without modern antibiotics or painkillers

I hope he got the part about no antibiotics or painkillers.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So desperate for attention, but chooses weird shiat instead of just talking to someone.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The fromage has slipped off his pain tres bouceaup.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

educated: ctighe2353: His Drs and tattoo artist should be in jail

Hey man, bodily autonomy is bodily autonomy.


This is the absolute most difficult part of culture to understand.  If you support something, you have to commit to it.  Otherwise you're supporting something else.

You're pro-life?  Oh good, pay this woman's grocery bill so she doesn't starve.  The only exception is of course your rights end where mine begin.  You think Sandy Hook was fake?  Sure, tell the world.  You think Sandy Hook was fake, I'm an actor, and my child never existed?  That's over the line.  This isn't 'NAM, there are rules.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SirMadness: [media1.tenor.com image 640x354] [View Full Size image _x_]


He's worse.
 
p51d007
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
bangshift.comView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Arturism IRL...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Mental illness is hell. Even if he finally got help he's covered in permanent reminders of his past. Rough all around
 
