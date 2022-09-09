 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   No longer news: Putin loses another general. Fark: Commander of the "West" group   (twitter.com) divider line
57
    More: Interesting, shot  
•       •       •

1318 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 09 Sep 2022 at 9:01 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like Ukraine has their first senior candidate for The Hague at hand.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Russians don't deserve things like leaders or generals. Or homes or food for that matter.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good news is that Russia has a lot of senior staff that aren't really doing much of anything, and are totes excited about a combat command on an exciting front. I mean, the chances for advancement are just a growth enterprise.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He changed in to a lieutenant uniform in order to slink away. hahaha.

Now he's famous for being a loser AND a coward. BWAHAHAHAHHAAA

He better hope the Ukrainians let him stay in Ukraine.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

neongoats: Good. Russians don't deserve things like leaders or generals. Or homes or food for that matter.


Any Russian on Ukrainian soil deserves only one thing. A painful death.
 
Fano
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dib on that dress uniform hat!  I called it!

Pull around to the drive thru and see me in that hat.  You won't dare question the number of napkins in your bag.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Russia really should just admit defeat and go home.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

neongoats: Good. Russians don't deserve things like leaders or generals. Or homes or food for that matter.


Russians do, their current government and military deserve homes in prisons.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Looks like Ukraine has their first senior candidate for The Hague at hand.


Why would you send them to the Hague? That's where money gets you off!

He was captured committing crimes in Ukraine. This isn't a war - Russia has REPEATEDLY said there is no war, after all.

He should be tried by Ukraine, if convicted, he should be punished by Ukraine.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Russian generals seem to have caught on to the Giant Hat Craze sweeping the autocratic world.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Weaver95:

Russia really should just admit defeat and go home be blasted into the stoneage.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's going to be interesting watching the Russians try to fight a winter war without proper equipment or supplies.
 
sozelle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
More details:  https://www.kyivpost.com/russias-war/top-russian-general-possibly-captured-in-uaf-kharkiv-offensive.html
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: OdradekRex: Looks like Ukraine has their first senior candidate for The Hague at hand.

Why would you send them to the Hague? That's where money gets you off!

He was captured committing crimes in Ukraine. This isn't a war - Russia has REPEATEDLY said there is no war, after all.

He should be tried by Ukraine, if convicted, he should be punished by Ukraine.


Iran has a rope for sale.  Pre-noosed, used less than 17 times and one of them was already dead.  Price has already dropped a few times.
 
flypusher713
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Weaver95: It's going to be interesting watching the Russians try to fight a winter war without proper equipment or supplies.


You'd figure that they'd be the last people to make that error.  But the stupidity of humans in large groups shouldn't be overlooked.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So what job has the longer life expectancy?

Russian general
Or
Russian Oil executive?
 
Weaver95
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

flypusher713: Weaver95: It's going to be interesting watching the Russians try to fight a winter war without proper equipment or supplies.

You'd figure that they'd be the last people to make that error.  But the stupidity of humans in large groups shouldn't be overlooked.


Putin is an autocratic leader - he can't back down or admit he's made mistakes.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'll give him a pass on the lieutenant uniform- it's an... attempt? at camouflage.

What he really is- a shining example of Russian military middle management. He's been around so long he was in a comfortable position, got there by not really rocking the boat, knows he shouldn't get promoted too high, and was just treading water until retirement. He has no ability to do anything but move paper from one side of his desk to the other, and now he's been put into a front line combat position. In doing so, the Russian military complex is collapsing under its own institutional dryrot. I'd even wager there are  military strategists actively putting these do-nothings on the front lines just to get rid of them, to preserve the actual competent mid-high ranking officials (or to avoid going themselves). Now he's another poster child for Simpsons-Nelson-HaHa fodder.

Good
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Did he look under the couch cushions?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: neongoats: Good. Russians don't deserve things like leaders or generals. Or homes or food for that matter.

Russians do, their current government and military deserve homes in prisons.


The Russian political and military leaders deserve the Nuremberg treatment including executions.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Russia really should just admit defeat and go home.


Unfortunately Putin's the kind of guy who won't end the war until a bullet enters his brain.
 
debug
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Russia really should just admit defeat and go home.


Pulp Fiction - Fuck Pride
Youtube ruhFmBrl4GM
 
RasIanI
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fano: [i.ebayimg.com image 344x500]


God, I love that story - that history
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image image 700x525]
Russian generals seem to have caught on to the Giant Hat Craze sweeping the autocratic world.


Hey, nothing wrong with a giant hat.
girlgeniusonline.comView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I hope that's the guy people think it could be, but there's no confirmation yet.
 
Lord_Baull
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
LOL!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: He changed in to a lieutenant uniform in order to slink away. hahaha.

Now he's famous for being a loser AND a coward. BWAHAHAHAHHAAA

He better hope the Ukrainians let him stay in Ukraine.


Is changing into a uniform with fewer medals 'reverse' stolen valor?
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

patrick767: I hope that's the guy people think it could be, but there's no confirmation yet.


I can sympathize, but given that he has a very prominent identifying facial feature (the mole on his left cheek), I'm inclined to say there's not a lot of people he could be confused with.
 
Befuddled
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He might have been in a lieutenant's uniform not primarily to evade capture but to lessen his chances of being sniped.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: patrick767: I hope that's the guy people think it could be, but there's no confirmation yet.

I can sympathize, but given that he has a very prominent identifying facial feature (the mole on his left cheek), I'm inclined to say there's not a lot of people he could be confused with.


His (less) evil twin brother?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Weaver95: Russia really should just admit defeat and go home.

Unfortunately Putin's the kind of guy who won't end the war until a bullet enters his brain.


If he's given a face saving option he'll end it, but that will involve the Ukraine either ceding more territory or agreeing to a leadership change, neither of which they should do. I fear at this point the war will continue until either Russia wins a decisive victory or until the Russia people wake up and toss Putin out. Basically prepare for a long stalemate.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Putin's bench keeps getting thinner, lol...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tyrosine:

Can you really decide who lives or dies?
 
dancingsucks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 700x525]
Russian generals seem to have caught on to the Giant Hat Craze sweeping the autocratic world.


All these generals are old, yet not as as old as my Dad who fought in the Korean War would have been today so I really am not sure what f$cking conflicts they had any involvement in other than crushing their own people.
 
Drunk Southern Taser Bait
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Dib on that dress uniform hat!  I called it!

Pull around to the drive thru and see me in that hat.  You won't dare question the number of napkins in your bag.


Comrade, this is an Arby's.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Unfortunately I don't actually think that's the general. In the thread people point out the guy's nose shape and hairline are both different from other pictures of him and it kind of looks like they're right. Unless he had some hair plugs and cosmetic surgery on the battlefield it's likely just a coincidence of looking similar.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

neongoats: Good. Russians don't deserve things like leaders or generals. Or homes or food for that matter.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
moresugar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: patrick767: I hope that's the guy people think it could be, but there's no confirmation yet.

I can sympathize, but given that he has a very prominent identifying facial feature (the mole on his left cheek), I'm inclined to say there's not a lot of people he could be confused with.


I was a bit skeptical of the identification too, but ears are pretty distinctive, and the ears in those two photos are very similar.

/ and I've seen plenty of Photoshops in my time blah blah blah ...
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What we knew before the laptop: Hunter Biden was a drug addict that used his relationship with his dad for personal benefit

What we learned after the laptop: Hunter Biden was a drug addict that used his relationship with his dad for personal benefit
 
refudiate
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: The good news is that Russia has a lot of senior staff that aren't really doing much of anything, and are totes excited about a combat command on an exciting front. I mean, the chances for advancement are just a growth enterprise.


There's room to move as a fry cook, man.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: Unfortunately I don't actually think that's the general. In the thread people point out the guy's nose shape and hairline are both different from other pictures of him and it kind of looks like they're right. Unless he had some hair plugs and cosmetic surgery on the battlefield it's likely just a coincidence of looking similar.


This.  I want it to be true, but if they're basing it off the picture of the guy on Twitter it's a different person.  The General has a prominent mole on his left cheek that's very slightly above the crease of his mouth.  The guy in the picture has a less prominent mole, and its below the line of his mouth closer to his jaw line. Moles don't move.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
mrshowrules:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Electriclectic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

neongoats: Good. Russians don't deserve things like leaders or generals. Or homes or food for that matter.


I'm wondering if those scammy Russian bride sites are now populated with women who legit want out.

Not going to try, though...
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Tyrosine:

Can you really decide who lives or dies?


In some cases, yes. I don't generally support capital punishment but when it comes to acts of war and genocide I absolutely do.
 
Nonpo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Looks like a different guy to me. More arched nostrils, more prominent mole, darker eyebrows, different hairline, buttchin vs no buttchin with a slight incline.
 
nyclon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm not comparing Ukraine to bugs, but I am comparing the cowardly generals hiding when they came.
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.