(MSN)   New England has replaced the southern US among the hottest housing markets. Lobster and education sure beat racism and poverty   (msn.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just once, finally.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, Racism and Hate are a KIND of heritage!
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Plus New England is going to have a nicely temperate climate by the end of the decade.

/s
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Having grown up in coastal Connecticut I can assure you that when lobster season peaks it is a lobster lover paradise. You can go down to the docks and buy a crate of lobsters cheap. There are lobster roll stands all over the place. (The proper kind, with drawn butter, not mayo)

Lobster rolls
Lobster mac-n-cheese
Lobster ravioli
Lobster bisque
Lobster Thermidor

Give me my ocean bugs!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh subby, you sweet summer child.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why would people want to live in a place with clean air and water?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is a repeat from the 70s when the large group of fine professors were imported to a huge Texas university in Austin, stayed a short time, then left for New England -- starved and deprived and hungry from civilization.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Plus New England is going to have a nicely temperate climate by the end of the decade.

/s


Maine just had the hottest summer I've ever seen in 59 years. Yes, it's cooler than Texas but not for too much longer.

I live 1 town over from Windham.  Winham is a bit of drive from Portland which is the largest city in Maine but you'll get much more house out that way.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Oh subby, you sweet summer child.


Famously NOT racist Boston, for example.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Having grown up in coastal Connecticut I can assure you that when lobster season peaks it is a lobster lover paradise. You can go down to the docks and buy a crate of lobsters cheap. There are lobster roll stands all over the place. (The proper kind, with drawn butter, not mayo)

Lobster rolls
Lobster mac-n-cheese
Lobster ravioli
Lobster bisque
Lobster Thermidor


Lobster-kabobs, lobster creole, lobster gumbo. Pan fried, deep fried, stir-fried. There's pineapple lobster, lemon lobster, coconut lobster, pepper lobster, lobster soup, lobster stew, lobster salad, lobster and potatoes, lobster burger, lobster sandwich.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you think there isn't racism in New England, I have some bad news for you.
 
guestguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you can stomach us Sox/Pats/Bruins/Celts fans, that is...

:/
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't let that NYC/NJ money buying up houses fool you. There's still a ton of racism and poverty in NE. Generational after all the mill/factory jobs left. You see a ton of those single wides with busted cars and Trump signs when you get far enough outside the ski mountains and off the coast.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Submitter has never been a minority in New England.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: SpectroBoy: Having grown up in coastal Connecticut I can assure you that when lobster season peaks it is a lobster lover paradise. You can go down to the docks and buy a crate of lobsters cheap. There are lobster roll stands all over the place. (The proper kind, with drawn butter, not mayo)

Lobster rolls
Lobster mac-n-cheese
Lobster ravioli
Lobster bisque
Lobster Thermidor

Lobster-kabobs, lobster creole, lobster gumbo. Pan fried, deep fried, stir-fried. There's pineapple lobster, lemon lobster, coconut lobster, pepper lobster, lobster soup, lobster stew, lobster salad, lobster and potatoes, lobster burger, lobster sandwich.


You can bbq it, boil it, broil it, bake it, saute it
 
guestguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gnosis301: If you think there isn't racism in New England, I have some bad news for you.


Also this...I grew up in the woods of NH, and there are ignorant rednecks a-plenty.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

guestguy: gnosis301: If you think there isn't racism in New England, I have some bad news for you.

Also this...I grew up in the woods of NH, and there are ignorant rednecks a-plenty.


Is there anywhere without ignorant rednecks?
 
kindms
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
tell me you you've never been to new england ...

plenty of racism up here.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

physt: Maine just had the hottest summer I've ever seen in 59 years. Yes, it's cooler than Texas but not for too much longer.


Texas is getting warmer too. Climate change is a global thing. Some places which are usually warm now, are becoming brutal.
 
guestguy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: guestguy: gnosis301: If you think there isn't racism in New England, I have some bad news for you.

Also this...I grew up in the woods of NH, and there are ignorant rednecks a-plenty.

Is there anywhere without ignorant rednecks?


Yes, but are they always a-plenty?  HMMM?!

/probably...  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: SpectroBoy: Having grown up in coastal Connecticut I can assure you that when lobster season peaks it is a lobster lover paradise. You can go down to the docks and buy a crate of lobsters cheap. There are lobster roll stands all over the place. (The proper kind, with drawn butter, not mayo)

Lobster rolls
Lobster mac-n-cheese
Lobster ravioli
Lobster bisque
Lobster Thermidor

Lobster-kabobs, lobster creole, lobster gumbo. Pan fried, deep fried, stir-fried. There's pineapple lobster, lemon lobster, coconut lobster, pepper lobster, lobster soup, lobster stew, lobster salad, lobster and potatoes, lobster burger, lobster sandwich.


This guy gets it.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

guestguy: gnosis301: If you think there isn't racism in New England, I have some bad news for you.

Also this...I grew up in the woods of NH, and there are ignorant rednecks a-plenty.


Checking in from CT, the land of blue blood and red necks.
 
sleze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Goddammit. There goes my idea for a cheap rural retirement in the Northeast mountains somewhere.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Submitter has never been a minority in New England.


This farker is speaking the truth. Yes you have cities in CT/RI/MA with with every ethnic group usually rep in different parts. But a 99.5% white waspy town in Maine is a different place.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: SpectroBoy: Having grown up in coastal Connecticut I can assure you that when lobster season peaks it is a lobster lover paradise. You can go down to the docks and buy a crate of lobsters cheap. There are lobster roll stands all over the place. (The proper kind, with drawn butter, not mayo)

Lobster rolls
Lobster mac-n-cheese
Lobster ravioli
Lobster bisque
Lobster Thermidor

Lobster-kabobs, lobster creole, lobster gumbo. Pan fried, deep fried, stir-fried. There's pineapple lobster, lemon lobster, coconut lobster, pepper lobster, lobster soup, lobster stew, lobster salad, lobster and potatoes, lobster burger, lobster sandwich.


Lobster Zoidberg, lobster newburg, doctor Zoidberg...
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sleze: Goddammit. There goes my idea for a cheap rural retirement in the Northeast mountains somewhere.


You can still do it. Just have to be away from waterfront lake land or coastal and not near a ski mountain. You also will likely have to run your own utility lines or just stay off grid
 
GypsyJoker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Ambitwistor: SpectroBoy: Having grown up in coastal Connecticut I can assure you that when lobster season peaks it is a lobster lover paradise. You can go down to the docks and buy a crate of lobsters cheap. There are lobster roll stands all over the place. (The proper kind, with drawn butter, not mayo)

Lobster rolls
Lobster mac-n-cheese
Lobster ravioli
Lobster bisque
Lobster Thermidor

Lobster-kabobs, lobster creole, lobster gumbo. Pan fried, deep fried, stir-fried. There's pineapple lobster, lemon lobster, coconut lobster, pepper lobster, lobster soup, lobster stew, lobster salad, lobster and potatoes, lobster burger, lobster sandwich.

You can bbq it, boil it, broil it, bake it, saute it


Slap it up, flip it, rub it down.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
CSIB. I was just in the corner store here in Tel Aviv and overheard one Israeli say this to another:

"When the Spanish settlers went to America, they first landed in the state of Massachusetts. So, Boston is a very old city but it's very clean and everyone is smart. And that's why everything is expensive there!"

I had no idea what to say. And I was wearing my Red Sox cap.
 
guestguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bostonguy: CSIB. I was just in the corner store here in Tel Aviv and overheard one Israeli say this to another:

"When the Spanish settlers went to America, they first landed in the state of Massachusetts. So, Boston is a very old city but it's very clean and everyone is smart. And that's why everything is expensive there!"

I had no idea what to say. And I was wearing my Red Sox cap.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh come on, just when we were getting used to all the snow bunnies migrating down to our racist, poverty stricken hellhole year after year...after year....after year.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Checking in from CT, the land of blue blood and red necks.


Wait, so all of Connecticut is NOT like the town in Gilmore Girls?

/ sarcasm
// parts are more like Mystic Pizza
 
Bin_jammin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All tye New Englanders here talking about the racism, poverty in New England is just as real.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"There are a lot of racists in Maine..."

No, there aren't because there aren't a lot anyone in Maine. Same goes for NH and VT.

Bear outside shoulda told ya.
 
