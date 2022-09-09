 Skip to content
(New Zealand Herald)   Klingons spotted living in New Zealand amongst hobbits   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
27
27 Comments
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Thanks subby, that gave me a needed giggle today.

I also wish New Zealand wasn't so far away, it seems like a very cool place.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A coworker told me, "I didn't know you were Sikh,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strongly worded letter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've spotted Klingons near Uranus.
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
To be fair, the Klingons didn't exactly get along well with other races.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We call them dags and they're a real problem for sheep. That's why sheep always have their tails docked.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Glory to you and your property values!
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Has no idea what they're looking at, must be racist, whatever it is.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"You have to admit it did look kinda Hitler-ish though"
videocdn-sbs.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: [Fark user image 850x478]

Glory to you and your property values!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Reminds me of a Fark thread a few years ago where a woman complained about someone flying a confederate flag in her neighborhood. Turned out it was a Norwegian flag.

I even made this 'shop to commemorate it...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: To be fair, the Klingons didn't exactly get along well with other races.


Kirk got along with all races.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nice of the cops to play along with the reporter.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mrparks: Deus Ex Macguffin: To be fair, the Klingons didn't exactly get along well with other races.

Kirk got along with all races.


IFKWIMAITYD
 
JackSandalwood
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Racism against Humans and Romulans is still racism.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Klingons are historically enemies of Nazis.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Mega Steve: [Fark user image 850x478]

Glory to you and your property values!

[Fark user image image 850x467]


Fark user imageView Full Size
BRING GLORY TO YOUR HOUSE
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: [Fark user image 850x478]

Glory to you and your property values!


Kevin DuBrow played a Klingon?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Reminds me of a Fark thread a few years ago where a woman complained about someone flying a confederate flag in her neighborhood. Turned out it was a Norwegian flag.

I even made this 'shop to commemorate it...

[Fark user image 830x600]


I like that someone made this car:

i.imgur.comView Full Size


Also, I have a UFP flag that we kept up in the living room for years.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hobbits are on the hairy side, so not really a surprise.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mike Jittlov
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Also found in New Zealand - the "Wellington Paranormal" documentary series.  A recent episode featured the Kiwi cops called to a shopping mall, which had hired an entertainer for its Christmas event, however the manager had misspelt "Santa" in his summons, and hijinx ensued.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proton
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Scrape ''em off Jim!

Star Trekkin' across the Universe
Youtube gi3Xt3Yjk14
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did NZ this.

/pa'
 
Dodo David
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

strongly worded letter: I've spotted Klingons near Uranus.


So has Mother Red Bear.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

