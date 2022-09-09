 Skip to content
(DFW Star-Telegram)   School librarian removes all books mentioning The Queen from the library   (star-telegram.com) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"TEACHER: STUDENT'S 'AREN'T GOING TO BE SHOCKED' BY PASSING OF MONARCH"

They also won't be shocked that a Texas teacher doesn't know how to use an apostrophe correctly.

Lots of people now add an apostrophe incorrectly to the plural form of a word, which is bad enough. Why the Fark did they also add one before the "A" in "AREN'T"?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Other books that will need to be weeded include those showing Charles and William in their now-outdated roles.

I suspect they'll be doing the same for George Washington, and Jefferson?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


I guess they'll also have to have a go at "King Arthur" fictional but could be historically confusing for little minds like Texans.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Selby, who works at Hubbard Heights Elementary, used the moment as a "mini-lesson" for students on how libraries have to be refreshed whenever major historical events occur. "Otherwise I am not giving them correct information," she said.

Speaking as someone who was a librarian for nearly 30 years, that is SUCH a crock of shiat, and a prime example of an idiot librarian who doesn't understand basic weeding practice, much less information theory.

I bet she also weeded out the books mentioning LGBT folk and the civil rights movement when told to.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: "TEACHER: STUDENT'S 'AREN'T GOING TO BE SHOCKED' BY PASSING OF MONARCH"

They also won't be shocked that a Texas teacher doesn't know how to use an apostrophe correctly.

Lots of people now add an apostrophe incorrectly to the plural form of a word, which is bad enough. Why the Fark did they also add one before the "A" in "AREN'T"?


I doubt when she spoke to the reporter, she didn't spell out her sentences.
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the grammar in her statement, to the validity of her definition of "weeding", this woman is an idiot.

If I made such ridiculous assertions while representing my field, I'd be blackballed.
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

optikeye: Other books that will need to be weeded include those showing Charles and William in their now-outdated roles.

I suspect they'll be doing the same for George Washington, and Jefferson?


I doubt they have any books which are THAT out of date. That all said. When do you start replacing books then?
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

optikeye: Other books that will need to be weeded include those showing Charles and William in their now-outdated roles.

I suspect they'll be doing the same for George Washington, and Jefferson?


Yup. They are both Former Guys. Also need to add some new books featuring Gayroller 2000, as that is relevant to their near-future.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's Texas.  'nuff said.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If they wanted to make a "mini-lesson" about it, how about just using the occasion to point out the need to consider the context of when a source was written?
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

buserror: If they wanted to make a "mini-lesson" about it, how about just using the occasion to point out the need to consider the context of when a source was written?


Doesn't this assume Texans can read?
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NotCodger: "TEACHER: STUDENT'S 'AREN'T GOING TO BE SHOCKED' BY PASSING OF MONARCH"

They also won't be shocked that a Texas teacher doesn't know how to use an apostrophe correctly.

Lots of people now add an apostrophe incorrectly to the plural form of a word, which is bad enough. Why the Fark did they also add one before the "A" in "AREN'T"?


It is being used as a quotation mark inside the headline, not as an apostrophe.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

buserror: If they wanted to make a "mini-lesson" about it, how about just using the occasion to point out the need to consider the context of when a source was written?


Pro-tip, kiddos: the world did not get invented yesterday. All books have a date on them indicating when they were published. This allows a valuable time capsule into when we discovered or knew a thing. This way you don't have questions like "why didn't enslaved people use their cell phones to call for an Uber to get them off southern plantations."
 
thisispete
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It must be remembered that weeding books is a normal process in managing a library collection. Librarians should act in accordance with a collection development policy that reflects the information needs of the community they serve. In primary education in the US, I couldn't really anticipate the need for thorough biographies of Elizabeth II. I think in higher grades, the need might well be met by keeping reasonably current editions of the World Book Encyclopedia.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hope Burger King never dies.   Or if he does, they replace him quietly with a new Burger King and they tell the kids the old Burger King went to a castle upstate and no, you can't visit or write him.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm outraged!!!!

(Reads article)

Okay, so they are pulling things that state Queen Elizabeth is the current monarch?

Who cares?

I assume we're talking about things like the World Almanac that are going to need to be refreshed, not random fiction books where Jack and Jill went up the hill to have a little fun and Jill said "make love to me like you're Philip and I'm Queen Elizabeth - the current reigning monarch of England".
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Librarians tend to get away with a lot, because they are usually so farkin' hot.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The reasoning isn't that bad- she is no longer the head of state, King Charles is. What's surprising is the level of urgency. There aren't exactly replacement books (as far as I know) already updated for a fifth grader doing a civics assignment on the British government to use.

Who am I kidding, it's Texas, all the civics they need to know is the Alamo.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Part of learning how to read, and using a library in particular, is realizing that books are current as of their publish date. If a book is no longer relevant, you pull it. If it is no longer accurate, but was correct at the time it was published, then you leave it in place and leave it up to the reader to understand that books are not the internet. In a way, books are more reliable than the internet because they aren't changed on a whim. They may be less current than the internet, but they are more-or-less immutable.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NotCodger: "TEACHER: STUDENT'S 'AREN'T GOING TO BE SHOCKED' BY PASSING OF MONARCH"

They also won't be shocked that a Texas teacher doesn't know how to use an apostrophe correctly.

Lots of people now add an apostrophe incorrectly to the plural form of a word, which is bad enough. Why the Fark did they also add one before the "A" in "AREN'T"?


That's not an 'apostrophe before the A'.  It's the opening of a quote.  They should have used double quotes, yes.  But because the phrase is wrapped inside a double quote block, they used single quotes.

This is all perfectly acceptable.

Unless you were kidding and I'm being unnecessarily pedantic.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NotCodger: "TEACHER: STUDENT'S 'AREN'T GOING TO BE SHOCKED' BY PASSING OF MONARCH"

They also won't be shocked that a Texas teacher doesn't know how to use an apostrophe correctly.

Lots of people now add an apostrophe incorrectly to the plural form of a word, which is bad enough. Why the Fark did they also add one before the "A" in "AREN'T"?


The same reason there's an extra apostrophe after shocked. When quoting within another quote you use apostrophes instead of quotation marks. There's plenty of stupid to go around in TFA.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Unless you were kidding and I'm being unnecessarily pedantic


It's perfectly fine to be unnecessarily pedantic on Fark. It's what we do here.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thisispete: It must be remembered that weeding books is a normal process in managing a library collection. Librarians should act in accordance with a collection development policy that reflects the information needs of the community they serve. In primary education in the US, I couldn't really anticipate the need for thorough biographies of Elizabeth II. I think in higher grades, the need might well be met by keeping reasonably current editions of the World Book Encyclopedia.


What? And what the fark?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Freddie Mercury biography too?
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DRTFA: NotCodger: "TEACHER: STUDENT'S 'AREN'T GOING TO BE SHOCKED' BY PASSING OF MONARCH"

They also won't be shocked that a Texas teacher doesn't know how to use an apostrophe correctly.

Lots of people now add an apostrophe incorrectly to the plural form of a word, which is bad enough. Why the Fark did they also add one before the "A" in "AREN'T"?

The same reason there's an extra apostrophe after shocked. When quoting within another quote you use apostrophes instead of quotation marks. There's plenty of stupid to go around in TFA.


You and durbnpoisn are right. I was reading this on my iPhone in a dark room and completely missed seeing the second single quotation mark. "STUDENT'S" is still wrong, but the rest of the line is fine.

I spent two months in Texas while I was in the Army. Some of the stupid in the state must have rubbed off on me.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NotCodger: "TEACHER: STUDENT'S 'AREN'T GOING TO BE SHOCKED' BY PASSING OF MONARCH"

They also won't be shocked that a Texas teacher doesn't know how to use an apostrophe correctly.

Lots of people now add an apostrophe incorrectly to the plural form of a word, which is bad enough. Why the Fark did they also add one before the "A" in "AREN'T"?


A quote within a quote uses apostrophes instead of quote marks. The all-caps screaming doesn't help the visual.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is ridiculous. Give me a farking break.
 
