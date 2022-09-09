 Skip to content
(Independent)   The world's least shiatty billionaire donates her two Beverly Hills mansions worth $55m to charity   (independent.co.uk) divider line
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She is legit awesomesauce for all she is doing. She isn't just randomly burning cash, either - there are some great causes she is funding, and has given away more than 10 billion already (iirc)

THAT is the way back into the hearts of the world, Jeff (and, you, Elon)
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this episode of LOOT.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What would Jesus do? Exactly what she's doing. Thank you rich lady. xxoo
 
Sajuuk Khar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Real easy to give away others money when you didn't work for it. I bet if she worked hard to accumulate those billions she'd hold onto every penny until death.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sajuuk Khar: Real easy to give away others money when you didn't work for it. I bet if she worked hard to accumulate those billions she'd hold onto every penny until death.


cheatsheet.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

uttertosh: She is legit awesomesauce for all she is doing. She isn't just randomly burning cash, either - there are some great causes she is funding, and has given away more than 10 billion already (iirc)

THAT is the way back into the hearts of the world, Jeff (and, you, Elon)


Jeff might do it, but he'll be like Carnegie and Rockefeller - start when he's close to death, so he gets maximum use of his money.

She's doing it the right way. Good for her.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sajuuk Khar: Real easy to give away others money when you didn't work for it. I bet if she worked hard to accumulate those billions she'd hold onto every penny until death.


Totes. Gibbering. Jelly.

/next!
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sajuuk Khar: Real easy to give away others money when you didn't work for it. I bet if she worked hard to accumulate those billions she'd hold onto every penny until death.


Right? It's not like people who inherit wealth are EVER greedy assholes who only seek to hold on to more than they ever need.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sajuuk Khar: Real easy to give away others money when you didn't work for it. I bet if she worked hard to accumulate those billions she'd hold onto every penny until death.


Fark user imageView Full Size


She probably worked harder than Jeff in starting up Amazon.
 
