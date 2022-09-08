 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   The guns are okay   (local10.com) divider line
    Florida, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Doral, Florida, MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Miami-Dade Police Department, school bus, 12-year-olds, local hospital, northwest Miami-Dade  
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Florida- standing their ground while their children writhe in pain on it.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is the last thing that any parent has on their mind

Really?  Huh.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
16 ? you are gonna get tried as an adult. enjoy your armed robbery attempted murder charges punk
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article doesn't say why the two 12 yo didn't return fire. Obviously this would never have happened if they were armed. Florida needs lower the age of open/concealed carry
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police confirmed that three guns were recovered from the suspect at the scene.

If the guns need some foster care, please let me know.  They've been through so much.  I'm guessing only the rifle got to go boom boom.  The pistols:  What are they dealing with?  "We're good enough to go out but not be shot?"
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
16yr old assailant was such a cowardly piece of shiat he needed 3 firearms to take on two 12yr olds.
The Law Enforcement Community is lamenting the loss of such a bright, young candidate
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my day, the older classmates just intimidated us out of our lunch money... and a punch for refusing.

I guess this is just the times a' changin'
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "I am appalled that a 16-year-old was in possession of a rifle and two handguns. I am deeply disturbed that he used one of these firearms to shoot two of our innocent children."

Welcome to 'Murica.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"I am appalled that a 16-year-old was in possession of a rifle and two handguns."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Having spent a long time working in High School Special Ed, I'm guessing we won't be hearing much about the 16 year old's school history, because I have an educated hunch that he has been in SPED for awhile, and SPED school administrators know how to keep their trap shut. Between the scrawniness of the perp's arms and the overkill of lugging around a rifle in broad daylight, there is probably a story there about a brain that has never worked quite right getting flooded with teenage hormones and bad input from the internet. If that's the case, don't expect a lot of gossipy detail about the 16 year old's background. Unless a family member or neighbor spills the beans to the media, of course.

High School Special Ed is a strange place, because high school is the age when many schizophrenics start to manifest symptoms, and student's personalities can go through dramatic changes, seemingly overnight.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cheron: Article doesn't say why the two 12 yo didn't return fire. Obviously this would never have happened if they were armed. Florida needs lower the age of open/concealed carry


In his defense, have you seen American 12 year olds lately? A lot of them would be heavyweights if they got off the couch more often

/No I'm not actually defending this asshole
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Police confirmed that three guns were recovered from the suspect at the scene.

If the guns need some foster care, please let me know.


I've got a nice, warm bed for them.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Looks like the ammosexual indoctrination campaign is going according to plan.
 
