 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRTV Great Falls)   Sheriff Slaughter plans to put armed guards in schools to prevent a...well, you know   (krtv.com) divider line
9
    More: Facepalm, GREAT FALLS, Coroner, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, public schools, Shire, Sheriff, United States, Cascade, Montana  
•       •       •

152 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2022 at 6:30 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There's no effing WAY that this timeline isn't being scripted by someone who works for Netflix.

Sheriff Slaughter? It's just Laughter with a snakenoise at the beginning, ffs.

Seems like he wants schools to be better armed than damned gold reserves!
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Last time I saw that guy he was only a Sargent.
 
tothekor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Someone say, "Detective Slaughter?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
we really need to start putting "not an instruction manual" stickers on lots of things that normal people read as satire but Americans take as aspirational.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Know what? Know that they'll prevent a child from reading a book that might be offensive but the officer wouldn't know because they cannot actually read?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was that a middle school morning closed circuit news show? The delivery was so stilted and it sounded like two different people were switching back and forth every couple of sentences. Not to mention the mispronunciation of the word, "stipend".
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There has never been a manager in history who didn't want more men and a bigger budget.  He's going to ask for more tax money to staff his "plan".
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nice tattoos, Jesse.  Surely you got it from the same place you bought your robes.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.