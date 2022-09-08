 Skip to content
Uvalde Memorial Park isn't meant to be taken literally
24
•       •       •

SoCalChris
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Police are standing by.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Police say it's "not a danger for the general public".

I guess the shot juveniles were not generals.
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This headline was targeted at a younger audience.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The police will be there in...  3,999,999,999... 3,999,999,998... 3,999,999,997...
 
darinwil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Police say it's "not a danger for the general public".

I guess the shot juveniles were not generals.


Only public private, just below specialist
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jeeze, I know QE died but I didn't expect it to take *this* long for a link to get greened.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Police say it's "not a danger for the general public".

I guess the shot juveniles were not generals.


They sound brown.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Probably the cops trying to take care of witnesses to their cowardice.

Joking aside, it's obscene that that exact scenario and line of thinking is possible within our police.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
😶
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So you can get shot by a flying monkey or you can get shot by a gangbanger. Welcome to Uvalde.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just think, in April news stations would have been skipping over that because Uvalde surely isn't the name of a location in the US.

We collectively learned something!  Yay us!!
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Probably the cops trying to take care of witnesses to their cowardice.

Joking aside, it's obscene that that exact scenario and line of thinking is possible within our police

on Fark.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Looks like they hauled ass over there and are now standing around again.  "Looking" for "two or three" suspects, who shot someone, but hey - not a danger, y'all.

I can't wait until tomorrow when more people who aren't on the cop payroll start posting what actually went down.  Again.

/Don't forget your hand sanitizer, pigs.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: bluejeansonfire: Probably the cops trying to take care of witnesses to their cowardice.

Joking aside, it's obscene that that exact scenario and line of thinking is possible within our policeon Fark.


Are you farking shiatting us right now?

Shouldn't you be pissing your pants and waiting an hour and a half before you're brave enough to post?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: bluejeansonfire: Probably the cops trying to take care of witnesses to their cowardice.

Joking aside, it's obscene that that exact scenario and line of thinking is possible within our policeon Fark.


On FARK and that time it actually happened a few months ago.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yo dawg...
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Check for recent 18th birthdays and gun sales at the local Academy.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When seconds count, the police are pieces of shiat
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Take that, libs
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

neongoats: CruiserTwelve: bluejeansonfire: Probably the cops trying to take care of witnesses to their cowardice.

Joking aside, it's obscene that that exact scenario and line of thinking is possible within our policeon Fark.

Are you farking shiatting us right now?

Shouldn't you be pissing your pants and waiting an hour and a half before you're brave enough to post?


Nah, he only does that when he can't possibly twist the situation to make the victims responsible and the cops heroes.  It took him FOREVER to comment on the last Uvalde shooting, and only after Ted Cruz and others had already started the gaslighting bullshiat for him.

This time, it's easy for him.  He just has to cast a little doubt, then keep driving in the wedge every time someone answers him until he has a full-blown narrative of how great cops are.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: bluejeansonfire: Probably the cops trying to take care of witnesses to their cowardice.

Joking aside, it's obscene that that exact scenario and line of thinking is possible within our policeon Fark.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Police say it's "not a danger for the general public".

I guess the shot juveniles were not generals.


most juveniles are too young to work as insurance agents.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/aisle seat please
//they are all aisle seats
 
King Something
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When seconds matter, the police will go out of their way to make sure that the victims' families can't help.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

