 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   U.S. seizes $30 million in stolen crypto from North Korean hackers. Will be worth about $27.23 in a day or two   (cnn.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, Federal Bureau of Investigation, North Korean's nuclear weapons programs, North Korean hackers, Pyongyang, North Korea, Pyongyang's hackers, Korean language, South Korea  
•       •       •

223 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2022 at 11:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So much for untraceable
 
replacementcool
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: So much for untraceable


who told you crypto was untraceable?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's about 1% of their entire GDP.

Someone and his family is going to disappear for this mistake.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Who would do something like that, and why?

/Sorry, I had to link it
//Never fails to make me laugh
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Can you really seize something that doesn't exist?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Can you really seize something that doesn't exist?


data can be and is seized all the time.
 
angryjd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That is a great headline
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"U.S. seizes $30 million in stolen crypto from North Korean hackers. Will be worth about $27.23 in a day or two"

Or pay off the national debt and fund the military for 30 years.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.