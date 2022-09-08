 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   Granny believes her grandson is wasting his life getting high and playing video games. What's his Fark handle?   (nj.com) divider line
12
    More: Misc, Want, Smoking, Need, DEAR ANNIE, bright side, baby accessories, kindest thing, DEAR NEED HELP  
•       •       •

297 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2022 at 2:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Eh, 29. I wouldn't worry yet.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He needs help, but I don't know how to help him

Butt stuff, granny.  A swift kick in the behind is just a prelude.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a pretty hot 29 year old grandson. There's hope I say.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's upset at him for not getting his book published after someone stole his PC where it was stored?

It might be time to start thinking about putting granny into a home.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: She's upset at him for not getting his book published after someone stole his PC where it was stored?

It might be time to start thinking about putting granny into a home.


Granny knows he should have had a backup on the cloud.
 
KB202
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you push him out and force him to take sub-living-wage jobs, you're just supporting the corporations and politicians who want debt-ridden worker drones.
Just let him write his book and give him chores to do at home. He'll inherit your money and maybe the world will get a little better some day.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I finally told him to get a job or move out. He got a super great job but slacks off constantly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Granny sounds like a huge biatch
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AeAe: Granny sounds like a huge biatch


Granny sounds like she wants her grandson to succeed.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Stop feeding him meals with cheese.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.