(Lehigh Valley Live)   Pusher with MD after his name is sentenced to one day less than two years for prescribing 422,969 doses of opioids in two years. One day less so he doesn't have to do state time. Wonder if a nineteen year old from a poor household would get the same   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No. The 19 year old would go to con college
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Doctors don't make enough, they have to do shiat like that? So guys like this become mob doctors, right?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Assuming he doesn't work on weekends and holidays, and takes a few days off a year, and works an 8 hour day, that's about a month-long prescription every 15 minutes. Rot in the county pen for awhile, then rot in hell. You destroyed thousands of lives, "Doc".
 
Phreyd2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we at a place that we can stop pretending to be surprised that people with money and/or political connections are treated differently than everyone else? I think we are about 7000 years into that trend now.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously this is the fault of the 30 pharmacies that filled his scripts, and the wholesalers who shipped them the pills.
 
jmr61
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Amateurs.

The West Virginia town of Williamson has 3000 people. From 2006 to 2016 drug distributors sent 21 MILLION pain pills there.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Phreyd2: Are we at a place that we can stop pretending to be surprised that people with money and/or political connections are treated differently than everyone else? I think we are about 7000 years into that trend now.


Looking at MAGAland, we are definitely not at that place. It needs to be repeated until everyone is sick of it: there are two justice systems. It's arbitrary at best.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I an indigent 19 year old sells 422,969 doses of opiates, well that motherfarker has the kind of hustle and connections and cred that two years in the hole cannot tarnish or diminish. He will be driving Lambos and making it rain in gentlemens clubs again before his 25th birthday arrives
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My addiction is fine because it's legal. Fun fact:  Rush Limbaugh went deaf because of his addiction to opioids. You'd think a pill maker would be scrutinized by some government agency for selling enough opioids to OD every man, woman and child 100 times over in a single year. And you'd be wrong.
 
raygundan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mugato: Doctors don't make enough, they have to do shiat like that? So guys like this become mob doctors, right?


By the time a doctor finishes school and residency, they've missed the entire decade during which most people get small but gradually increasing amounts of money and learn what to do with it.

Most of them figure it out with help or careful study, but a sizable minority assume they know what they're doing because they are so genuinely smart in one area. This bunch makes the exact same mistakes as somebody who uses credit to live a life they can't afford, just scaled up tenfold.  And when it catches up to them, they resort to theft and the like just like any other desperate shmoe, except also scaled up tenfold.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ajeeb John Titus, 57, was sentenced Wednesday for prescribing more than 400,000 doses of opioids

charged with 30 counts of illegally prescribing opioids but pleaded guilty to one count as part of a plea deal.


Deputy Pennsylvania Attorney General Christine Bonesch said Titus surrendered his license to practice medicine and his authority to prescribe drugs.
"I think justice was served,"

How the FARK is going from 400k to 30 to 1 even *remotely* "justice" for all the farked up lives? "Yes, Your Honor, my client brutally murdered a 98 year old, but they statistically only had like, a month left, tops." "Good point! I hereby sentence the defendant to 21 days."
 
doomjesse
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Phreyd2: Are we at a place that we can stop pretending to be surprised that people with money and/or political connections are treated differently than everyone else? I think we are about 7000 years into that trend now.


Only because we don't have good records older than that.
 
smokewon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Here I am just had a shattered radius and two fractured ribs and I can't even get a hydro. It was all about the addiction to begin with with those pills.
 
anuran
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: My addiction is fine because it's legal. Fun fact:  Rush Limbaugh went deaf because of his addiction to opioids. You'd think a pill maker would be scrutinized by some government agency for selling enough opioids to OD every man, woman and child 100 times over in a single year. And you'd be wrong.


Yes, but a successful, probably White Entrepreneur Physician who wasn't diligent enough isn't the same as a flashy drug-dealing *shudder* Negro. You just don't understand the important subtleties of Justice in America
 
doomjesse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

smokewon: Here I am just had a shattered radius and two fractured ribs and I can't even get a hydro. It was all about the addiction to begin with with those pills.


You'll live.  It'll suck, but you'll live.  And just think, the next time you do yourself great harm, you'll have built up a pain tolerance.

CSB: Donated a kidney.  They would not let me leave hospital without a prescription. I wanted sleep so I finally took prescription home.  In a week at checkup I took pills back to them.  I hadn't taken a one.  I wanted them to dispose of them.  Don't think Dr knew what to do because no one seems to have ever returned them unused before.  For weeks afterward people kept asking me if I had any left over and couldn't believe I'd returned a few hundred dollars worth of pills.  Which is exactly why I returned them.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

doomjesse: smokewon: Here I am just had a shattered radius and two fractured ribs and I can't even get a hydro. It was all about the addiction to begin with with those pills.

You'll live.  It'll suck, but you'll live.  And just think, the next time you do yourself great harm, you'll have built up a pain tolerance.

CSB: Donated a kidney.  They would not let me leave hospital without a prescription. I wanted sleep so I finally took prescription home.  In a week at checkup I took pills back to them.  I hadn't taken a one.  I wanted them to dispose of them.  Don't think Dr knew what to do because no one seems to have ever returned them unused before.  For weeks afterward people kept asking me if I had any left over and couldn't believe I'd returned a few hundred dollars worth of pills.  Which is exactly why I returned them.


That's great, but I don't think you'd go as far as saying that pain management isn't, at times, necessary.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: doomjesse: smokewon: Here I am just had a shattered radius and two fractured ribs and I can't even get a hydro. It was all about the addiction to begin with with those pills.

You'll live.  It'll suck, but you'll live.  And just think, the next time you do yourself great harm, you'll have built up a pain tolerance.

CSB: Donated a kidney.  They would not let me leave hospital without a prescription. I wanted sleep so I finally took prescription home.  In a week at checkup I took pills back to them.  I hadn't taken a one.  I wanted them to dispose of them.  Don't think Dr knew what to do because no one seems to have ever returned them unused before.  For weeks afterward people kept asking me if I had any left over and couldn't believe I'd returned a few hundred dollars worth of pills.  Which is exactly why I returned them.

That's great, but I don't think you'd go as far as saying that pain management isn't, at times, necessary.


Bourbon my friend.  Bourbon is the answer you seek.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why do we leave these assholes out of the war on drugs?

They're causing so much chaos and suffering themselves.

There's a reason why these substances are not over-the-counter. They're dangerous and should only be used when they are needed.

There is no difference between some asshole doc who writes opioid scripts without cause and someone who sells heroin on the street.

They;re both bad for society.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Typical American justice ..
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: My addiction is fine because it's legal. Fun fact:  Rush Limbaugh went deaf because of his addiction to opioids. You'd think a pill maker would be scrutinized by some government agency for selling enough opioids to OD every man, woman and child 100 times over in a single year. And you'd be wrong.


Huh, I thought Rush went deaf from relations with young Dominican boys.
 
mrparks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Heh. Stringer Bell was wrong. Keeping records makes it all legit.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A 19 year old wouldn't be poor if they could sell half a million oxys, dumbassmitter.
 
Zer0-Saux
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is every psychiatrist I've had the displeasure of being introduced to.
 
