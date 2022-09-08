 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   It is official. He will not be George VII, but King Chucky III   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Monarch, Monarchy, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Charles, Prince of Wales, Edward VIII of the United Kingdom, Duke of Cornwall, symbolic high point of the accession, Prince William  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Chuck the Turd.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Small bit of trivia, Archie and Lilibet as grandchildren of the Monarch are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The rules were written out years ago. It was never a snub that they didn't get them before.
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is good news for Cromwell?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I hadn't thought of that... but Charles can change the rules, can't he?
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can't believe he rejected Kingy McKingears

Sorry. Kingy McKingears I.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From Richard the Lionhearted to Charles the Cauliflowereared.

From Dick to Chuck.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
KCIII. I like it.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He could have chosen from any of his four names - Charles Philip Arthur George.

Wait. Wait, you're telling me he could have legitimately decided to call himself King Arthur and he didn't? He farking didn't?

This man is no way qualified to be the King of England.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The royalty can finally die its slow deserved death. Liz propped it up with a modicum of charisma and decency.
 
Oak
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Try to avoid the whole Charles I thing.

/But don't try toohard; amuse me if you must
 
A_Flying_Toaster [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Something tells me the King will be joining the Queen sooner than he expects...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
King Chuck...

/"He's my favorite honkey!"
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
limeyfellow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Jacobian lovers will have a nice hissy fit over this at least, so it works fine with me.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

What?
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Up chuck may soon be ground chuck
 
mrparks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Beats another 'enry.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Well, Charles in charge.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jug Ears Charlie

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bungles
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If Charles had any sense, he'd step down and let William take the reins.

Charles is a poncy, stuffy milquetoast who's long past his physical prime. William, on the other hand, is still young and vigorous (even his head is shiny!), yet he maintains a strong royal air that would go over well with royal watchers. He doesn't have any baggage unlike his father (divorced) and uncle (pedophile), and he has a young, good looking family that the country can watch grow up through the years.

The Royal Family is a business more than anything else. Elizabeth was good for business, but Charles is the Gil Amelio of this empire.
 
alice_600 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The guys over at spitting image must be having a fantastic time imagining the next season.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Good God! You'd have to go through a salt lick a day to look like that!

Separately, does he inherit the Corgis or do they get buried with the queen?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Is Spitting Image still on the air? I haven't seen it for 20 years.

It was one of my favorite shows growing up.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sharp knees Charlie

telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He could have chosen from any of his four names - Charles Philip Arthur George.

Awwww. I was hoping for King Arthur II.

/ I didn't vote for him
// watery tart, moistened bint, etc.
/// On second thought, let's not go to Camelot. 'Tis a silly place.
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Here in Spain they translate the names of the royals. The Queen was 'Isabel II' here so he'll be Carlos III. Oddly the refer to Prince Harry by his given name so he's 'Henrique' here.

This annoys me slightly, as these aren't their names. Yes, Carlos is the equivalent of Charles, but it's not his name. Current King of Spain is Felipe, we don't call him Phillip!
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was sad that Last Week Tonight with John Oliver took a 2 week break to celebrate the distinctly American holiday of Labor. Now I can't wait for the next episode
 
jsmilky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
those are some good photos.  the Queen looked so cute
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I do
 
Foxxinnia
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ew what. Don't show me weird pictures like that.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

But I was told by a trustworthy source that they were denied the title because the royal family was concerned about their skin color.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Matt Smith played it better
 
batlock666
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Only if you ignore things like racism or greed.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

It's basically boxing day, we just chose a time of year that the weather doesn't suck
 
thisispete
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Monarch Formerly Known as Prince
 
Bungles
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

If you have a monarchy, you have a monarchy. You don't get to choose the person most attractive to the media.
 
thisispete
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Does this make it the Carolingian era?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I have that AI program as well.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

moviemaker.comView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Potassium triiodomethyl?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 minute ago  

This is, of course, false. Pope Benedict XVI stepped down to make way for Pope Francis. King Edward VIII abdicated the English throne, turning it over to King George VI.

There's enough precedent for rulers to step aside so another can take their place that deciding which prince would be a better face of the monarchy is completely reasonable. Only pride and ego stand in Charles' way from doing this for the country.
 
fsbilly
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Herp.
 
