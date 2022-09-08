 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Burning Man toilet cleaner saves a life: Holy Shiat   (sfgate.com) divider line
16
    More: Amusing, Cleanliness, Portable toilet, Hygiene, Toilet, Burning Man, Black Rock Desert, type of work, portable toilets  
•       •       •

991 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2022 at 9:56 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Portosan 2.0
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a couple who goes to that every year. About the most insufferable couple I've had the pleasure cutting out of my life.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Zach, who has requested to go by his first name only for fear of retaliation from his employer,"

s.hdnux.comView Full Size


Yeah, his employees should be able to figure out who he is...
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
 people volunteer to do that?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The porta pottiy guys become celebrities at burning man and are often showered with gifts, libations and affection by grateful burners.  Some even earn Playa names.  The guy in 1999 proudly introduced himself as "the Turd burglar"
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kkinnison: people volunteer to do that?


I believe that's a contracted service paid for by the Org
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kkinnison: people volunteer to do that?


Yup, it's a big thing. Some even get discounts or free admission.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
One of the best Australian films

Kenny - Official Trailer
Youtube ZHjc0cu9CgU
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I bet he's seen some shiat.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I can't imagine cleaning porta potties that have been   boiling in the hot desert  and used by the  type of people who would attend a burning Man
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kkinnison: people volunteer to do that?


They're paid, and we'll.
 
sirrerun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
SFGate. One of the best mobile sites out there.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

maudibjr: I can't imagine cleaning porta potties that have been   boiling in the hot desert  and used by the  type of people who would attend a burning Man


Those peoples shat don't stink..And they'll be happy to tell you that too....And about crossfit..And veganism...
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

maudibjr: I can't imagine cleaning porta potties that have been   boiling in the hot desert  and used by the  type of people who would attend a burning Man


Stim shiat
 
replacementcool
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It sounds like he shouldn't have, because everybody at that place sounds like a smelly gross degenerate.
 
notaperson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've never met people who go to burning man more than once, but I don't spend much time around trailer parks so......
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.