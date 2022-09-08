 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   The Irish are brutal   (twitter.com) divider line
59
    More: Obvious, shot  
•       •       •

1238 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2022 at 12:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Streets of Sorrow / Birmingham Six
Youtube HlmOliCPMZ8
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Savage
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At the same time, I'll give the Irish leaders credit for mourning her loss and acknowledging her attempts are reconciliation with Ireland. Which is more than you can say about most UK PMs in the 20th century.

/QEII is not the empire. She oversaw the dissolution of the empire and the building of a multiracial Commonwealth of Nations that worked towards equality.
//Which is why South Africa was given the boot until 94 when they got rid of apartheid
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The troubles in Northern Ireland really ramped up under the Thatcher regime, so you can't really blame the Queen, as the Royals were symbolic by then.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Their homosexual community seems kind of mean.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: Their homosexual community seems kind of mean.


That's just the Gaelics.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Literally (not literally) tap dancing on her grave.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jesus.

Can't really blame them, though.  I honestly thought he was just going to piss.  The step dancing was much cooler.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: The troubles in Northern Ireland really ramped up under the Thatcher regime, so you can't really blame the Queen, as the Royals were symbolic by then.


Do people realize the Queen wasnt just some cute little old woman but that she had immense symbolic power? It's precisely as a symbol that she existed (and was enormously wealthy thereby).
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Being the head of state and monarch of a country that royally(literally) farked over another country shouldn't be surprising the people of that country aren't going to drop and wail tears of sorrow... unless you're the average British colonialist that believes some people are born to rule, others to prosper and others to suffer for the sake of the first two.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, it's on?
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an Irish Dancer, I kinda love it.

/But RIP Queen Elizabeth.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Irish are brutal fabulous

/ftfy
//and/or fierce
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a fair chance that this video is not new, which diminishes the brutality significantly.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I saw that a few weeks ago. It's not like they went out and made it today.
 
What a Bagel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [pbs.twimg.com image 542x680]


Not just any clown, it was the neighbour's dad.
 
Riomp300
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joke's on them. She died a billionaire and her progeny will be billionaires until the end of human civilization. All it took was generations of institutional enslavement and profiting off the misery of others.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not terribly unexpected.
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spectrum: There's a fair chance that this video is not new, which diminishes the brutality significantly.



Dublintim
@dublintim76
Lizzys in a box, in a box, Lizzys in a box.....🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣☘☘☘☘👏🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪

This was today.  Not a fan of it...but it was today.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brutal? That's a "get stuffed" at most.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So does this mean the gays of Ireland are challenging the Royal Family of Great Britain to a dance off and the prize on the line is Northern Ireland reuniting with the rest of Ireland?

Also, I guess they're still doing that Riverdance shiat over there. Remember how stupid that was? Holy shiat. Clickity clacking your feet while you pretend your arms are paralyzed? Dumbest dance ever.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spectrum: There's a fair chance that this video is not new, which diminishes the brutality significantly.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah, most likely not done today.  Though maybe whoever requested they do Bucknam Pellis was thinking ahead.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aerojockey: Spectrum: There's a fair chance that this video is not new, which diminishes the brutality significantly.

[Fark user image 592x152]
Yeah, most likely not done today.  Though maybe whoever requested they do Bucknam Pellis was thinking ahead.


It's from January... but ... ya know... it's still savage AF.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [pbs.twimg.com image 576x659]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: So does this mean the gays of Ireland are challenging the Royal Family of Great Britain to a dance off and the prize on the line is Northern Ireland reuniting with the rest of Ireland?

Also, I guess they're still doing that Riverdance shiat over there. Remember how stupid that was? Holy shiat. Clickity clacking your feet while you pretend your arms are paralyzed? Dumbest dance ever.


Yeah, EdgeLord.

Step dancing was invented when the English told the Irish they couldn't do folk dances. So they did the steps but kept the upper body still so that if some f*cking English asshole looked in the window, all they would see was a motionless upper body.

It's a form of rebellion. Yeah, it got popular for a while. But I'm this context, it's pretty symbolic. And I'd like to see you try it.

Ass.
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah...  the video is an older one shown out of context.  Even Tik Tok is socially aware enough to mention it.

Having said that, I don't blame any Irish person for placing her as the symbol/figurehead of an oppressive regime. I have friends who grew up in West Catholic Belfast in the 70s.  One of them had a family member murdered at a young age by a British sniper in the second Ballymurphy massacre.  She was 13 and was murdered because she was wearing jeans.  I'm not even exaggerating, that's what the Para POS bragged in the following decades.  I believe very much in forgiveness, but  it would be hard to blame anyone who lived experiences like that for being angry.

I also applaud Irish leaders who are offering condolences, including the leader of the farking Sinn Fein.  Elizabeth II was an important part of the Good Friday accord that gave Northern Ireland a degree of independence from British rule and laid a framework for the potential of total Irish independence.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was pretty brutal to watch but not for the reason you think subs.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We Americans can afford to be gracious. We kicked her family's ass so that we no longer had to bow to mortal deities whenever one happened to be nearby. The Irish never won that luxury anda greatn many of them paid dearlyin land and in lives and in freedoms and in any value they once held as human beings or as peasant labor to the Royals and landed gentry of England and Scotland for ever attempting to self guide themselves well enough to survive, much less trying to fling off the debts owed to the owners of the land which borne them. After the Irish killed a few of the settlers sent in to set profitable boundaries that even the Irish Catholic savages could understand.. well even the English Kings had no more mercy or good will to generously spread abnout and allow the Irish to coexist with hum,ans . And some effort was made to exterminate or relocate them and no effort was extended to feed them.

So yeah there is a bit of a rub between the surviving Irish and all Royal Highnesses
 
Phreyd2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: I think I saw that a few weeks ago. It's not like they went out and made it today.


It was posted in January.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing to me that that folk dance style ever became as popular as it did.

Michael Flatley ought to be crowned a national hero in Ireland.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: [Fark user image 425x148]


Multiple? Is this ass trying to make some insuations about Anne and Edward?

The social media response to QEII's death has reinforced my conviction that most people are iredeemable trash.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: We Americans can afford to be gracious. We kicked her family's ass so that we no longer had to bow to mortal deities whenever one happened to be nearby. The Irish never won that luxury anda greatn many of them paid dearlyin land and in lives and in freedoms and in any value they once held as human beings or as peasant labor to the Royals and landed gentry of England and Scotland for ever attempting to self guide themselves well enough to survive, much less trying to fling off the debts owed to the owners of the land which borne them. After the Irish killed a few of the settlers sent in to set profitable boundaries that even the Irish Catholic savages could understand.. well even the English Kings had no more mercy or good will to generously spread abnout and allow the Irish to coexist with hum,ans . And some effort was made to exterminate or relocate them and no effort was extended to feed them.

So yeah there is a bit of a rub between the surviving Irish and all Royal Highnesses


Now tell us how the US won WWII.
 
Fano
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: DammitIForgotMyLogin: [Fark user image 425x148]

Multiple? Is this ass trying to make some insuations about Anne and Edward?

The social media response to QEII's death has reinforced my conviction that most people are iredeemable trash.


A lot of folks in the Commonwealth confuse "being a dick" with "just being sensible taking the piss."
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

somedude210: At the same time, I'll give the Irish leaders credit for mourning her loss and acknowledging her attempts are reconciliation with Ireland. Which is more than you can say about most UK PMs in the 20th century.

/QEII is not the empire. She oversaw the dissolution of the empire and the building of a multiracial Commonwealth of Nations that worked towards equality.
//Which is why South Africa was given the boot until 94 when they got rid of apartheid


Ireland is the Ukraine of the UK.
 
LurkLongAndProsper
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: So does this mean the gays of Ireland are challenging the Royal Family of Great Britain to a dance off and the prize on the line is Northern Ireland reuniting with the rest of Ireland?

Also, I guess they're still doing that Riverdance shiat over there. Remember how stupid that was? Holy shiat. Clickity clacking your feet while you pretend your arms are paralyzed? Dumbest dance ever.

Yeah, EdgeLord.

Step dancing was invented when the English told the Irish they couldn't do folk dances. So they did the steps but kept the upper body still so that if some f*cking English asshole looked in the window, all they would see was a motionless upper body.

It's a form of rebellion. Yeah, it got popular for a while. But I'm this context, it's pretty symbolic. And I'd like to see you try it.

Ass.


If it weren't for the damned British they'd have made it to Regionals that year.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
England tried to destroy the Irish for hundreds of years. I get it.
 
strutin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
go fark yourself, submittasshole, was not from today.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
From farking January?  That's not brutal, that's "hope we go viral" bullshiattery.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's amazing to me that that folk dance style ever became as popular as it did.

Michael Flatley ought to be crowned a national hero in Ireland.


I enjoyed Riverdance.   A friend took me to Lord of Dance when it was on tour, live it is pretty cool.

The really awful legacy of it are the wigs/falls all little girls have to wear to look like Jean Butler.  It's just...weird.

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Beyond the Pale, you might say.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: So does this mean the gays of Ireland are challenging the Royal Family of Great Britain to a dance off and the prize on the line is Northern Ireland reuniting with the rest of Ireland?

Also, I guess they're still doing that Riverdance shiat over there. Remember how stupid that was? Holy shiat. Clickity clacking your feet while you pretend your arms are paralyzed? Dumbest dance ever.

Yeah, EdgeLord.

Step dancing was invented when the English told the Irish they couldn't do folk dances. So they did the steps but kept the upper body still so that if some f*cking English asshole looked in the window, all they would see was a motionless upper body.

It's a form of rebellion. Yeah, it got popular for a while. But I'm this context, it's pretty symbolic. And I'd like to see you try it.

Ass.


Makes about much sense as this explanation:

bound4escape.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's amazing to me that that folk dance style ever became as popular as it did.

Michael Flatley ought to be crowned a national hero in Ireland.


It was first put together as the interval act at the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest to keep the audience entertained while the juries voted on the songs. From there it quite unexpectedly exploded.

Eurovision Song Contest 1994 (English Commentaries)
Youtube kMdSFvVkBvg
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.