(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida restaurant owner plays just the tip with their staff   (tampabay.com) divider line
    Florida, Minimum wage, Employment, Wage, hour wage, new pay model, Black Pearl, Dunedin restaurant's shift, Christina Feinstein  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not eating there

1. I tip 30% cash to the server.
2. Florida won't ever get a dime from me.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guess the Dunedain could be dicks after all.

Thanks, Ellesar
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They can't just increase the prices and pay a decent wage?

I know...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the point of a "minimum wage" if these idiots aren't required to pay it?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

edmo: What's the point of a "minimum wage" if these idiots aren't required to pay it?


Yeah I don't get why that's legal.
 
Fereals
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fereals
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Guess the Dunedain could be dicks after all.

Thanks, Ellesar


It's actually Gaelic for Edinburgh.

My hometown... it was nice and quiet before out-of-state real estate developers turned downtown into a generic, homogenized, boomer bar crawl.
 
King Something
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fereals: [Fark user image image 850x606]


I'm suprised rest break is so small. Maybe that's because so many workers proudly skip their legally required breaks so its not reported as much.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

edmo: What's the point of a "minimum wage" if these idiots aren't required to pay it?


Reservoir Dogs (1992) - Mr.Pink don't believe in Tipping
Youtube 6SXCcUU6jqY
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fereals: [Fark user image image 850x606]


Auto theft? Wat?
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mugato: edmo: What's the point of a "minimum wage" if these idiots aren't required to pay it?

Yeah I don't get why that's legal.


FTA: "Under the new structure, servers at the Feinstein Group's restaurants are no longer considered tipped-employees under Florida law. Their wages will primarily come from a percentage of sales, making them commission-based workers like real estate agents and car salesperson."

That's why. On the other hand, does this mean that servers are going to refuse to serve tables with people who look poor, and will stampede over each other trying to get to the guy in the business suit? And be prepared for everything to be a high-pressure upsell, and oh you wanted a cheese sandwich, we're fresh out of those, but we have the twin lobsters and filet.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Fereals: [Fark user image image 850x606]

Auto theft? Wat?


Some people have company vehicles that they use for things other than work
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At the Living Room, the average employee made about $41.75 an hour (including tips and hourly wage) during February before commissions went in place the next month. Living Room servers typically work 20 to 35 hours in a week. Once they switched to commissions, they made about $3.64 more each hour in March. The Feinsteins said servers working 35-hour weeks could see a $15,470 pay raise annually.

I mean that's basically slavery right there...
 
Fereals
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Fereals: [Fark user image image 850x606]

Auto theft? Wat?


When you take someone else's car without their permission?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They lowered hourly wages from $8 to $1 an hour for servers

Nobody wants to work today!
 
sforce
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chitownmike: The Dog Ate My Homework: Fereals: [Fark user image image 850x606]

Auto theft? Wat?

Some people have company vehicles that they use for things other than work


WTF? Do you both not understand the table or am I misreading your posts.

It's a comparison showing that companies steal more from their employees than the other major types of theft combined.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: At the Living Room, the average employee made about $41.75 an hour (including tips and hourly wage) during February before commissions went in place the next month. Living Room servers typically work 20 to 35 hours in a week. Once they switched to commissions, they made about $3.64 more each hour in March. The Feinsteins said servers working 35-hour weeks could see a $15,470 pay raise annually.

I mean that's basically slavery right there...


We can always count on you for the shiattiest take.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: At the Living Room, the average employee made about $41.75 an hour (including tips and hourly wage) during February before commissions went in place the next month. Living Room servers typically work 20 to 35 hours in a week. Once they switched to commissions, they made about $3.64 more each hour in March. The Feinsteins said servers working 35-hour weeks could see a $15,470 pay raise annually.

I mean that's basically slavery right there...


You don't read good
 
sforce
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: At the Living Room, the average employee made about $41.75 an hour (including tips and hourly wage) during February before commissions went in place the next month. Living Room servers typically work 20 to 35 hours in a week. Once they switched to commissions, they made about $3.64 more each hour in March. The Feinsteins said servers working 35-hour weeks could see a $15,470 pay raise annually.

I mean that's basically slavery right there...


Convenient they pulled their data in February during season in Florida. How's it look in September?
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fereals: North_Central_Positronics: Guess the Dunedain could be dicks after all.

Thanks, Ellesar

It's actually Gaelic for Edinburgh.

My hometown... it was nice and quiet before out-of-state real estate developers turned downtown into a generic, homogenized, boomer bar crawl.


Fus Ro Dah!
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: Mugato: edmo: What's the point of a "minimum wage" if these idiots aren't required to pay it?

Yeah I don't get why that's legal.

FTA: "Under the new structure, servers at the Feinstein Group's restaurants are no longer considered tipped-employees under Florida law. Their wages will primarily come from a percentage of sales, making them commission-based workers like real estate agents and car salesperson."

That's why. On the other hand, does this mean that servers are going to refuse to serve tables with people who look poor, and will stampede over each other trying to get to the guy in the business suit? And be prepared for everything to be a high-pressure upsell, and oh you wanted a cheese sandwich, we're fresh out of those, but we have the twin lobsters and filet.


The whole thing does seem odd, and a static per-hour wage would have to be easier to manage than whatever this is.  Seems like more of a scam on the customer than the workers, who seem to be doing just fine if the alleged average pay is even in the ballpark.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sforce: Convenient they pulled their data in February during season in Florida. How's it look in September?


Every bit as seasonal as before they changed the pay scheme?
 
Fereals
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sforce: chitownmike: The Dog Ate My Homework: Fereals: [Fark user image image 850x606]

Auto theft? Wat?

Some people have company vehicles that they use for things other than work

WTF? Do you both not understand the table or am I misreading your posts.

It's a comparison showing that companies steal more from their employees than the other major types of theft combined.



I think that is what the misunderstanding is.

They think the right side is some other types of work related theft...it's just a comparison to all types of theft.

Probably because the 'liberal' media is pumping out multiple reports of only the right side of the table while mostly entirely ignoring the vast majority on the left.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
in the mid 70's i had a cousin who worked at a very fine restaurant.
i asked how much an hour did they pay her. if i recall it was around $1.00 an hour. i laughed.
then she said she took home around $200 a night...she was making more than my dad. dad was in charge of the credit department at a well known 5th ave. department store.
the restaurant business does not have to pay minimum for that reason.
also if you get a bad wait person, and don't tip them much, they tend to move to another place.
if you paid them a good wage, they would be there for you giving bad service for a much longer time.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ironic it's called the Black Pearl, because it seems fair compensation amounts more to guidelines than actual rules.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chitownmike: GoldSpider: At the Living Room, the average employee made about $41.75 an hour (including tips and hourly wage) during February before commissions went in place the next month. Living Room servers typically work 20 to 35 hours in a week. Once they switched to commissions, they made about $3.64 more each hour in March. The Feinsteins said servers working 35-hour weeks could see a $15,470 pay raise annually.

I mean that's basically slavery right there...

You don't read good


You're free to point out the part you think I got wrong.
 
Fereals
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WTP 2: she said she took home around $200 a nigh


People normally recount their best nights when asked in such a manner.

The average is much, much lower.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The numbers make sense if a server expects to get good shifts, but for someone who receives a series of bad shifts, there is no cushion of a guaranteed minimum (there is, but it's negligible) take home amount. Assuming a server can make the $1,500/shift amount, the numbers work out in their favor. But any less and the numbers aren't so advantageous anymore.

On the one hand, it fixes problems like servers failing to tip out the back of house and customers short-tipping on discounted prices. On the other hand, it puts a virtual cap on the server tips that makes it difficult for servers to benefit from providing better service.

It's not as quite as cut and dried as the company is straight up screwing the servers. Some servers with good shifts will likely do quite well. But servers that aren't in that boat will be hurt pretty badly unless the restaurant assigns shifts equitably.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I thought minimum wage for wait staff was $2.25... I mean, we may financially abuse them, but we are supposed to have standards.

/I'd be fine with them giving a flat commision on top of a reasonable wage that makes it at least up to regular minimum wage, although regular minimum wage should be a lot higher.
 
invictus2
‘’ now  
I thought it was about a skeevy owner  harrasing the staff
 
