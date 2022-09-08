 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Orange you glad you weren't around for this fruit stand robbery?   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This won't be last time something like this apears in your news feed. This isn't the first guy to get carroted away like this, and olive our fruit is potentially in danger, so don't think avoiding this incident means everything is just peachy going forward. One mango bananas and we're right back into this mess.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Objection, carrots are not fruit.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So all those action movie car chases where they run into and smash fruit carts, that's REAL?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Where's an old person to plow into a farmer's market when you need one.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maybe don't go around waving all your fruit stand money, Diamond Jim.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
play-lh.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Objection, carrots are not fruit.


A fruit stand is typically either part of a farmer's market or part of the produce section of a store though, so the veggies are nearby and the thief is likely to take some of them as well.
 
Mock26
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And in typical New York fashion a bunch of people just stood around and watched.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You don't rob a fruit stand. You drive through one in the middle of a car chase.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mock26: And in typical New York fashion a bunch of people just stood around and watched.


Seems like the perfect time to at least take some oranges
 
dbrunker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Subby's profile pic

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mock26: And in typical New York fashion a bunch of people just stood around and watched.


Little Feat - Don't Bogart That Joint
Youtube pSgGCOHuO1U
 
Dodo David
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The situation could have been worse.
The fruit could have been these:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Trocadero: So all those action movie car chases where they run into and smash fruit carts, that's REAL?


It's action movie if they crash through during the chase..It's a comedic chase if they also have a baguette in the scene..
 
