(Lehighton Times News)   Doting father unaware of two-year-old on roof throwing glass objects into the street -- even as firemen enter home through a window   (tnonline.com) divider line
7
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey.
Free Fark thread in TFA comments, too.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In fairness, when I watch kids, I mostly look in on them when they are quiet. You know... too quiet.

This kiddo was making a racket with the broken glass and cop/fire truck sirens and all that.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kbronsito: In fairness, when I watch kids, I mostly look in on them when they are quiet. You know... too quiet.

This kiddo was making a racket with the broken glass and cop/fire truck sirens and all that.


Daddy had a little drinkie-poo after the first 4 drinkie-poos. He just needed a little
 
nytmare
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
16 years later: "That boy's been trouble ever since he was two. I just wish I could have done something for the family."
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nytmare: 16 years later: "That boy's been trouble ever since he was two. I just wish I could have done something for the family."


Been under trouble with the law since the day he was born.... yeeeehawww
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The comments are something...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Head nurse spoke up
She said 'Leave this one alone'
She could tell right away
I was bad to the bone
 
