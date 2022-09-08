 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Reggie Jackson proclaims his innocence   (twitter.com) divider line
27
    More: Followup, shot  
27 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
undernova
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enrico Palazzo wanted for questioning.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should direct Reggie to some of the queen Fark threads.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reggie aside, black twitter is not sorry to see her go.

Wow.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the young-uns...

Queen Elizabeth II at Angels Ball Game - 1988
Youtube U19BeZEWNZs
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Protecting the Queen's safety is a task that is gladly accepted by Police Squad. No matter how silly the idea of having a queen might be to us, as Americans we must be gracious and considerate hosts."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too soon.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capngroovy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dodger Stadium, I Love LA, no wonder Arte Moreno was so confused when he bought the team.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering if he was going to say something.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reggie Jackson is another one of those celebrities I was sure had died a while back...
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I watched you knock those fans down running off the field on the TV when it happened - it was memorable and there were a lot of witnesses.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know... do we have the cause of death yet? Where is Reggie tweeting from?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never tried to bean the Queen for a million pounds of frozen-ass freezer-burned Trump steaks.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: I never tried to bean the Queen for a million pounds of frozen-ass freezer-burned Trump steaks.


I think you mean freezer-burned Trump-ass steaks
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Wanted for questioning.

[Fark user image image 425x279]


Can he even leave America?
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Always loved how Ricardo Montalban gets killed:
The Naked Gun (1988) Ludwig Gets Stomped and Run Over
Youtube ERu6o2JOaqc

Lol:  "my father went the same way!"
Man.  I wish they still made movies like that.
 
Armaroller2003
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Statlers Elizabeth (Original 1983 Video)
Youtube 46aYlkNOyQ8
/originally dedicated to Liz Taylor
 
maudibjr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: Always loved how Ricardo Montalban gets killed:
[YouTube video: The Naked Gun (1988) Ludwig Gets Stomped and Run Over]
Lol:  "my father went the same way!"
Man.  I wish they still made movies like that.


I always loved the announcers reaction when the I'll kill her it's eaten by a tiger
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
CSB:

On May 15, 1991 Queen Elizabeth attended an Orioles/A's game at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore.  I was at the game that night (wanted to see a game there before the move to Camden Yards).  The Enrico Palazzo jokes never had a finer moment in their history.  They were in full bloom all night long throughout the entire stadium.  https://thearizonadailynews.com/the-queens-1991-usa-visit-included-mlb-game-between-as-and-orioles-usa-today/

End CSB
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Anyone know the whereabouts of Frank Stallone?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Huh, thought you were dead too.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
it is never too soon

The Queen Haters "I Hate The Bloody Queen"
Youtube ThrkJKxRNXo
 
phishrace
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's perfect.

Personally, I thought for sure she would die in a tragic blimp accident over the Rose Bowl on New Year Day.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

