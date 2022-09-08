 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   Carnival Cruise: Wake up and smell the ocean   (independent.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Scary, Cruise ship, Rooms, TikTok user, Adrienne's second TikTok video, show water, Cruise passengers, fright of their lives, caption of her first video  
•       •       •

1407 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2022 at 9:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am generally opposed to victim blaming except when stuff happens to people on cruises. What a trashy culture.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are people still taking cruises? It's basically an enclosed germ farm of several thousand tourists
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it wasn't salty water (or brown water) there's nothing to worry about...
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'I apologize, sir, but you did ask for a wake up call and your phone was off the hook when we rang.

Mm hmm, mm hmm. I see. So you did NOT request a wake up call however the cabin across the hall did request one and we are trying our best to accommodate all passengers, sir'
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Id love to laugh at the misfortune of others but its paywalled
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Why are people still taking cruises? It's basically an enclosed germ farm of several thousand tourists


Because not everyone wants to sit behind a computer and complain about what everyone else is doing.
Disclaimer: I hate cruises and haven't been on one in 25 years. But people seem to enjoy them.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Why are people still taking cruises? It's basically an enclosed germ farm of several thousand tourists


I thought that long before the pandemic because I was worried about rhinovirus and similar.

Now I'll never get on one of those curse-boats.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Because not everyone wants to sit behind a computer and complain about what everyone else is doing.


But I like being a Farker
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bovine Diarrhea Virus:

Because not everyone wants to sit behind a computer and complain about what everyone else is doing.

Are...are you lost? Or something? Can we help you find wherever it is you're supposed to be? Is there someone we can call for you?
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt that it was ocean that they were smelling.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Why are people still taking cruises? It's basically an enclosed germ farm of several thousand tourists


A few months ago, being vaccinated was mandatory to board.

Nowadays it depends on the cruise line and destination.

My parents have done three or four since they resumed cruising and they have yet to catch it. I did one myself in the spring and also did fine.

CDC monitors the number of cases on cruises and mine and the ones on the same ship right before it had a few cases, but well below the threshold for investigation.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: Id love to laugh at the misfortune of others but its paywalled


Clicking "surrre, I'll register later" lets you see the rest of TFA.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lance Robdon: I doubt that it was ocean that they were smelling.


Especially as TFA said it was just a plumbing issue.
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: pastramithemosterotic: Why are people still taking cruises? It's basically an enclosed germ farm of several thousand tourists

I thought that long before the pandemic because I was worried about rhinovirus and similar.

Now I'll never get on one of those curse-boats.


According to some people I should be dead eight times over now...

Been on a cruise every year from 2013 to 2020 (got off of one late February 2020) and I have NEVER got sick (neither has anyone in my family for that matter).

Going on one in December so 9th time is the charm?

YMMV.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Bovine Diarrhea Virus:

Because not everyone wants to sit behind a computer and complain about what everyone else is doing.

Are...are you lost? Or something? Can we help you find wherever it is you're supposed to be? Is there someone we can call for you?


Ur mom perhaps?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigChad: Valter: pastramithemosterotic: Why are people still taking cruises? It's basically an enclosed germ farm of several thousand tourists

I thought that long before the pandemic because I was worried about rhinovirus and similar.

Now I'll never get on one of those curse-boats.

According to some people I should be dead eight times over now...

Been on a cruise every year from 2013 to 2020 (got off of one late February 2020) and I have NEVER got sick (neither has anyone in my family for that matter).

Going on one in December so 9th time is the charm?

YMMV.


I worked on a cruise ship pre-covid and got colds every six weeks like clockwork. One of them was finally bad enough for the doctor to say I had flu-like symptoms and quarantine me, finally giving me the rest that any sane job would have given me for half as much. But I probably didn't even have a flu, and certainly never caught anything worse than that.

My parents are serial cruisers. The only significant thing either of them has gotten is one flu between them.

I've been on five cruises as a passenger and have never caught anything. By comparison, I've caught the worst cold of my life from a flight, norovirus from a Christmas party, and a minor cold from a voting-booth pen.

Avoiding cruises because of covid is understandable, but anyone not taking a cruise because of rhinovirus probably worries that covid will break into their house and kill them in their sleep.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think a bigger concern than the ocean flooding one corridor is that apparently the whole ocean is now salt free.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A headline about a sinking boat does not make me want to buy a boat.
Fark user imageView Full Size

nice try, algorithms
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Why are people still taking cruises? It's basically an enclosed germ farm of several thousand tourists


Then we get a transportation thread and it's all "I wish we could have more public transit."  At least you have a cabin on a cruise ship, rather than cramming into whatever dregs of society are crammed into the bus or train car.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cruise passengers said they got the fright of their lives when they saw a corridor of the ship filling up with water in what they said was akin to a scene in the film Titanic.
.....
Adrienne's second TikTok video shows passengers standing with their ankles deep in water

Ankle deep water. Exactly like the Titanic.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.