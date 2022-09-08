 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   Funeral home hits trifecta: 1. They bury a woman in the wrong clothes and another woman's jewelry. 2. They bury the woman in the wrong cemetery. 3: The woman's daughter is a prominent attorney   (nj.com) divider line
29
    More: Fail, Burial, Janet Kay, Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, funeral service, husband Leroy Kay, family members, Bloomfield-Cooper representatives, New Jersey  
•       •       •

497 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2022 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh shiat. That's the place that took care of my wife. I identified her body before the cremation, I hope those are her ashes I have.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOO BOY you'd better believe that's a lawsuit.
 
cowgirl toffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

damageddude: Oh shiat. That's the place that took care of my wife. I identified her body before the cremation, I hope those are her ashes I have.


When Assbackward died, they called to tell me they lost his body.  After 2 weeks of hell of not knowing where he was at, I threatened to sue.  Within 30 minutes, they called and said they found him.  I told my grandfather they probably scraped some fireplace ashes in an urn and called it a day.  :/
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they just buried the wrong woman. Ever think of that?
 
cowgirl toffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: damageddude: Oh shiat. That's the place that took care of my wife. I identified her body before the cremation, I hope those are her ashes I have.

When Assbackward died, they called to tell me they lost his body.  After 2 weeks of hell of not knowing where he was at, I threatened to sue.  Within 30 minutes, they called and said they found him.  I told my grandfather they probably scraped some fireplace ashes in an urn and called it a day.  :/


Dang my bad... his handle was Backassward.  Sorry, Brent.  :/
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: damageddude: Oh shiat. That's the place that took care of my wife. I identified her body before the cremation, I hope those are her ashes I have.

When Assbackward died, they called to tell me they lost his body.  After 2 weeks of hell of not knowing where he was at, I threatened to sue.  Within 30 minutes, they called and said they found him.  I told my grandfather they probably scraped some fireplace ashes in an urn and called it a day.  :/


Well, that's horrific.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: cowgirl toffee: damageddude: Oh shiat. That's the place that took care of my wife. I identified her body before the cremation, I hope those are her ashes I have.

When Assbackward died, they called to tell me they lost his body.  After 2 weeks of hell of not knowing where he was at, I threatened to sue.  Within 30 minutes, they called and said they found him.  I told my grandfather they probably scraped some fireplace ashes in an urn and called it a day.  :/

Well, that's horrific.


That's todays funeral homes.  When I go, family has my permission to roll me in a ditch.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

damageddude: Oh shiat. That's the place that took care of my wife. I identified her body before the cremation, I hope those are her ashes I have.


Funny. The iceman took care of mine.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just swap the heads?

/ old joke
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As if jewelry makes it to the grave.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: cowgirl toffee: damageddude: Oh shiat. That's the place that took care of my wife. I identified her body before the cremation, I hope those are her ashes I have.

When Assbackward died, they called to tell me they lost his body.  After 2 weeks of hell of not knowing where he was at, I threatened to sue.  Within 30 minutes, they called and said they found him.  I told my grandfather they probably scraped some fireplace ashes in an urn and called it a day.  :/

Dang my bad... his handle was Backassward.  Sorry, Brent.  :/


No wonder they couldn't find him.

/seriously, though, that is horrific
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the actual fark? I'm going to my first funeral in years tomorrow AM (family friend), and it's been non-stop people dying lately. Can't take this shiat.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EL EM: As if jewelry makes it to the grave.


From all this hoopla about crypt-o-mining I think it does.  What a ghoulish way to make a living though, crypto-mining at the expense of things that actually matter to us all.  Almost as ghoulish as grave robbing.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes they cremate several bodies together and simply divide the ashes later for the bereaved.  You want solo cremation, you pay a little more.  What happens to the gold in the teeth?  Bones that don't crumble get broken up in the grinder.

/I know nothing about it
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" I didnt want her buried in hot pants and a tube top!"
 
a particular individual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jackie Mason once said that they don't name their daughters "Sue," because to them, that's a verb.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They didn't steal the jewelry, resell the plot, then bury bodies on top of each other.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
apaixonadosporseries.com.brView Full Size


*knows the feeling*
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: We Ate the Necco Wafers: cowgirl toffee: damageddude: Oh shiat. That's the place that took care of my wife. I identified her body before the cremation, I hope those are her ashes I have.

When Assbackward died, they called to tell me they lost his body.  After 2 weeks of hell of not knowing where he was at, I threatened to sue.  Within 30 minutes, they called and said they found him.  I told my grandfather they probably scraped some fireplace ashes in an urn and called it a day.  :/

Well, that's horrific.

That's todays funeral homes.  When I go, family has my permission to roll me in a ditch.


Your family does not have permission from the law to roll you in the ditch.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: We Ate the Necco Wafers: cowgirl toffee: damageddude: Oh shiat. That's the place that took care of my wife. I identified her body before the cremation, I hope those are her ashes I have.

When Assbackward died, they called to tell me they lost his body.  After 2 weeks of hell of not knowing where he was at, I threatened to sue.  Within 30 minutes, they called and said they found him.  I told my grandfather they probably scraped some fireplace ashes in an urn and called it a day.  :/

Well, that's horrific.

That's todays funeral homes.  When I go, family has my permission to roll me in a ditch.


Kinda today's everything.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: cowgirl toffee: We Ate the Necco Wafers: cowgirl toffee: damageddude: Oh shiat. That's the place that took care of my wife. I identified her body before the cremation, I hope those are her ashes I have.

When Assbackward died, they called to tell me they lost his body.  After 2 weeks of hell of not knowing where he was at, I threatened to sue.  Within 30 minutes, they called and said they found him.  I told my grandfather they probably scraped some fireplace ashes in an urn and called it a day.  :/

Well, that's horrific.

That's todays funeral homes.  When I go, family has my permission to roll me in a ditch.

Your family does not have permission from the law to roll you in the ditch.


Since 'the law' is the one being fussy, can 'the law' be the one to organise and pay for the burial?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ha! I hope I'm mistakenly buried in Dr Frankenfurter's clothes in the middle of Mt Auburn Cemetery. Let's see how accepting the people of Cambridge really are.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well this has been a fun thread. I really do live in Manalapan and aside from my wife have been to that funeral home for my brother's father in law and the funeral of a childhood friend's father. I did identify my wife's body at the funeral home before she was sent out for cremation. I assume the ashes I have spread in our yard, the Atlantic and my son with her cousins in the Pacific were hers, but they were only her earthly remains. She left the day she died.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In my will it has explicit instructions to bury me cross dressed.  Full make up and wig and regardless of what happened it has to be open casket

Now I am not, nor have I ever been a cross dresser, I just want to elicit one last WTF IS WRONG WITH YOU? from my family and friends.
 
nytmare
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: In my will it has explicit instructions to bury me cross dressed.  Full make up and wig and regardless of what happened it has to be open casket

Now I am not, nor have I ever been a cross dresser, I just want to elicit one last WTF IS WRONG WITH YOU? from my family and friends.


They'll yell at the funeral home, not you.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
caused her husband Leroy Kay emotional distress, suffering and anguish, and violated the couple's Jewish faith, the lawsuit says. ... Bloomfield-Cooper took possession of Kay's body the day she died and her family members provided specific clothing and jewelry that she requested for her burial.

Oh bullshait. Jews prepare bodies for funerals by washing the body and wrapping it in just a shroud. No clothes, no jewelry. If she wanted to be buried in her favorite Neiman Marcus, that's fine, but don't go claiming "violating your Jewish faith."
 
nytmare
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It took them way too long but eventually hospitals went full procedure in trying to prevent baby mixups in the neonatal care ward. Funeral parlors are overdue for the same.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.