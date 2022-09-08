 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Better than getting them trapped in a slatted chair for two days   (cbsnews.com) divider line
34
    More: Awkward, Heilongjiang, Northeast China, Manchuria, Harbin, Chinese state media, Manchu language, Qing Dynasty, Jilin  
•       •       •

1177 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2022 at 8:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Muso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, the nut sack conundrum rears it's ugly head... and glans.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering how expensive pine nuts are, that's a small price to pay...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Euell never get me in one of those things.
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was trying to escape China, and has the most dumbass excuse ever.

Full points for effort though. Watch the winds and try again buddy.
 
cowgirl toffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never put your nuts in a slotted chair...

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
raulzero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was his name? Hu? Him. What was his name? Hu. Him. Yes, that's what I'm asking. What was his name? Hu? Him.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well did he get his pine nuts or not??
 
saywhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ridiculous headline subby - There's no way in the world that anyone could get their nuts stuck in a slatted chair for two days. That's just crazy talk.


and here we go ...
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muso: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 173x130]


I always interpreted it as an Adirondack chair, like so:
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size

..was there a photo?
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strutin: Muso: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 173x130]

I always interpreted it as an Adirondack chair, like so:
[hips.hearstapps.com image 640x635]
..was there a photo?


Omg, unless it was poly..😱

i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
mrlff2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Euell never get me in one of those things.


You must be as old as I am.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helicopter pilot: "Sir, are you in need of assistance? Why are you up here in that balloon?"

Balloonatic: "Cuzzadees!"

Helicopter pilot: "Cuzzadees?"

Balloonatic: "CUZ A' DEEZ NUTS!"

Helicopter pilot: "We're popping your balloon."
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strutin: Muso: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 173x130]

I always interpreted it as an Adirondack chair, like so:
[hips.hearstapps.com image 640x635]
..was there a photo?


See the comment and photo that happens to be first in this thread.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hu's on first? No, second base.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hu Toohei?

No, Wi Tu Loh!
 
SalmonberryPie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are harvested by hand by guys in balloon chairs? No wonder pine nuts cost so damned much.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Denjiro
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hu let the balloon out? Hu, Hu, Hu, Hu, Hu?
 
phishrace
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dumbass. Whole Foods has locally sourced organic pine nuts on sale right now for only $83 a pound.
 
invictus2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Now, I figured out why the bathtubs. The man has big assed droppy balls


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proton
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
https://m.fark.com/comments/2018473/Im-stuck-to-my-chair-Im-so-very-scared-Help-Details-In-thread

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pardon?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
KrustyKitten
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

proton: https://m.fark.com/comments/2018473/Im-stuck-to-my-chair-Im-so-very-scared-Help-Details-In-thread

[Fark user image image 300x312]


I re read that thread every once in a while like my old gran used to flip through her photo albums. Just to remember the good old days.
/old
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SalmonberryPie: They are harvested by hand by guys in balloon chairs? No wonder pine nuts cost so damned much.
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x237]


Surprised it was that long before he showed up in this thread.
 
slantsix
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Excuse the mini-rant about the link, but when I decided I was done reading, I had to click BACK four times to leave the page. What's the reasoning here? I'll give up on the third click and just stay on that site forever? Come on.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bittermang: He was trying to escape China, and has the most dumbass excuse ever.

Full points for effort though. Watch the winds and try again buddy.


To Russia?  What the hell would be the point?  From bad to bad there
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Considering how expensive pine nuts are, that's a small price to pay...


Exactly what I thought: it was a rational risk. Try again.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I saw a squirrel on a British game show that was even better endowed than the Fark squirrel. British game shows are a lot smarter and funnier than our NA game shows and you never see as big an idiot on the panels -- well, I tell a lie. I've seen Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson on several.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is that chair made of balser wood? (That's the British pronunciation.)
 
Valter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How do you collect pine nuts with entrapped genitals?

Maybe I don't actually want to know the answer to that question.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.