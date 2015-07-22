 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Canadian citizenship ceremony in progress over Zoom while news of the Queen's death is announced. Difficulty: to whom do you swear allegiance in the oath?   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wayne Gretzky.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Wayne Gretzky.


Tim Horton's
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: xanadian: Wayne Gretzky.

Tim Horton's


Poutine, back bacon, and a fifth of Canadian Club.

Also while technically Charles became King the moment his mother took her last breath, isn't it unofficial until he's actually coronated?  Kind of like a President-elect?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: isn't it unofficial until he's actually coronated?  Kind of like a President-elect?


Nope.

"The only thing known to go faster than ordinary light is monarchy, according to the philosopher Ly Tin Wheedle. He reasoned like this: you can't have more than one king, and tradition demands that there is no gap between kings, so when a king dies the succession must therefore pass to the heir instantaneously. Presumably, he said, there must be some elementary particles -- kingons, or possibly queons -- that do this job, but of course succession sometimes fails if, in mid-flight, they strike an anti-particle, or republicon. His ambitious plans to use his discovery to send messages, involving the careful torturing of a small king in order to modulate the signal, were never fully expanded because, at that point, the bar closed."

― Terry Pratchett, Mort
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quando omni flunkus, moritati
 
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
regmedia.co.ukView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've seen our citizenship judges. The reason they're confused about what to do next is they're all French-speaking and have little to no relevant knowledge for this problem.

Somebody will have to look it up, then translate it into French for them.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Also while technically Charles became King the moment his mother took her last breath, isn't it unofficial until he's actually coronated?  Kind of like a President-elect?


No.  He was fully and completely King the instant Elizabeth died.  There is no delay.  All the coronation is a formal ceremony, like a birthday party.  There is a hotel in Kenya that is famous because Elizabeth went up it a Princess, but came down a Queen, even though her coronation was not for four months.

The French used to have a gap, because they did require a coronation to make a new monarch, but the English/British have pretty much always held that the transition is seamless - at least since William the Bastard
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I understand why, but it still seems strange in 2022 that in order to be granted Canadian citizenry, you need to swear loyalty to a monarchy.  Even worse, a monarchy that doesn't even have any real authority in it's own country.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I understand why, but it still seems strange in 2022 that in order to be granted Canadian citizenry, you need to swear loyalty to a monarchy.  Even worse, a monarchy that doesn't even have any real authority in it's own country.


'Tis a silly place
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bingethinker: I've seen our citizenship judges. The reason they're confused about what to do next is they're all French-speaking and have little to no relevant knowledge for this problem.

Somebody will have to look it up, then translate it into French for them.


Hey
What would you trade me for a box of coffee crisps?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

phalamir: markie_farkie: Also while technically Charles became King the moment his mother took her last breath, isn't it unofficial until he's actually coronated?  Kind of like a President-elect?

No.  He was fully and completely King the instant Elizabeth died.  There is no delay.  All the coronation is a formal ceremony, like a birthday party.  There is a hotel in Kenya that is famous because Elizabeth went up it a Princess, but came down a Queen, even though her coronation was not for four months.

The French used to have a gap, because they did require a coronation to make a new monarch, but the English/British have pretty much always held that the transition is seamless - at least since William the Bastard


Well that's completely boring.

I was expecting him to be unable to wield supreme executive power until some watery tart threw a sword at him.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I understand why, but it still seems strange in 2022 that in order to be granted Canadian citizenry, you need to swear loyalty to a monarchy.  Even worse, a monarchy that doesn't even have any real authority in it's own country.


I understand why (slavery), but I still find it strange that in 2022, blasted hellscape in Wyoming has more say in government than NYC, but here we are.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: phalamir: markie_farkie: Also while technically Charles became King the moment his mother took her last breath, isn't it unofficial until he's actually coronated?  Kind of like a President-elect?

No.  He was fully and completely King the instant Elizabeth died.  There is no delay.  All the coronation is a formal ceremony, like a birthday party.  There is a hotel in Kenya that is famous because Elizabeth went up it a Princess, but came down a Queen, even though her coronation was not for four months.

The French used to have a gap, because they did require a coronation to make a new monarch, but the English/British have pretty much always held that the transition is seamless - at least since William the Bastard

Well that's completely boring.

I was expecting him to be unable to wield supreme executive power until some watery tart threw a sword at him.


Well, there still can be some interesting speculation.  Back when Lizzie Dos got crownified, the ceremony was shown on TV - except for the actual oaths she swore, as they were considered "too important" to be shown.  I suspect this will be the first time those oaths will be seen by someone not inside Westminster Abbey, but they could kill the feed this time too.  If they did cut the feed, the intertnet meltdown would be glorious.

Also, Prince of Wales is not an automatic title.  The monarch bestows it at their discretion.  But when it does get given to the heir, they travel to a specific castle in Wales and have  big to-do.  So, you can enjoy watching the instant William gets inPrincified.  Of course, Charles III can chose not to do it - it doesn't affect Williams status of Heir - so I assume the tabloids will be nattering on about if Charles is bestowing it too soon or too late or without the right amount of elan by the end of day tomorrow.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bifster: No one.


No, I know this one - you don't bury survivors!
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maple syrup.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

phalamir: Driedsponge: I understand why, but it still seems strange in 2022 that in order to be granted Canadian citizenry, you need to swear loyalty to a monarchy.  Even worse, a monarchy that doesn't even have any real authority in it's own country.

I understand why (slavery), but I still find it strange that in 2022, blasted hellscape in Wyoming has more say in government than NYC, but here we are.


Cattle are more trustworthy and useful than Brooklyn hipsters.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bifster: No one.


Yeah, in such cases, just general swearing will suffice.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bingethinker: I've seen our citizenship judges. The reason they're confused about what to do next is they're all French-speaking and have little to no relevant knowledge for this problem.

Somebody will have to look it up, then translate it into French for them.


Is there a European country with no authority over them that Canadian regions don't suck up to?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: phalamir: Driedsponge: I understand why, but it still seems strange in 2022 that in order to be granted Canadian citizenry, you need to swear loyalty to a monarchy.  Even worse, a monarchy that doesn't even have any real authority in it's own country.

I understand why (slavery), but I still find it strange that in 2022, blasted hellscape in Wyoming has more say in government than NYC, but here we are.

Cattle are more trustworthy and useful than Brooklyn hipsters.


That's no way to talk about Wyomingites
 
Hawk the Hawk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Terrance or Phillip.
 
adj_m
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: bingethinker: I've seen our citizenship judges. The reason they're confused about what to do next is they're all French-speaking and have little to no relevant knowledge for this problem.

Somebody will have to look it up, then translate it into French for them.

Hey
What would you trade me for a box of coffee crisps?


Box of ketchup chips and you got yourself a deal.
 
Vern
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: phalamir: markie_farkie: Also while technically Charles became King the moment his mother took her last breath, isn't it unofficial until he's actually coronated?  Kind of like a President-elect?

No.  He was fully and completely King the instant Elizabeth died.  There is no delay.  All the coronation is a formal ceremony, like a birthday party.  There is a hotel in Kenya that is famous because Elizabeth went up it a Princess, but came down a Queen, even though her coronation was not for four months.

The French used to have a gap, because they did require a coronation to make a new monarch, but the English/British have pretty much always held that the transition is seamless - at least since William the Bastard

Well that's completely boring.

I was expecting him to be unable to wield supreme executive power until some watery tart threw a sword at him.


Or a moistened bint lobbed a scimitar at him.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GalFisk: bifster: No one.

Yeah, in such cases, just general swearing will suffice.


Can't do general swearing unless you want to spend the rest of the day saying soorry.,
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Acknowledging my fealty to Romana Didulo, Queen of Canada, Commander-in-Chief, Head of State and Government and President and National Indigenous chief of the Kingdom of Canada.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
you could go with " this is stupid. it doesn't matter. just pick one and let's move on"
 
blackminded
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Her Dark Revenant Majesty and Her Shrieking Hordes, obviously.

/Bro do you even lich?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I understand why, but it still seems strange in 2022 that in order to be granted Canadian citizenry, you need to swear loyalty to a monarchy.  Even worse, a monarchy that doesn't even have any real authority in it's own country.


In the US, don't we require that they swear loyalty to a document that even the leaders treat like asswipe?  If we don't, then well by GOD we should.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You can swear an oath in the name of the current or future monarch, even during an interregnum. Legally it counts as a true oath because you intended the oath when you swore it. Legal fictions grease the wheels of the Law.

That's why they proclaim the King (or Queen) is dead! Long live the King (or Queen). Law never sleeps, although it often naps quite soundly. Resting my eyes, my Grandmother would say.

The Crown never dies, just the people who wear it. We couldn't hack governments that stop for every stupid little thing like a Donald Trump.

God bless King (insert royal official name here). It's like he has been King forever.

He was starting to do the official job while his Mother was still up and about because that helps to make the transition work better, even when there's a Fake President playing the President on TV but understanding and caring about the office not at all.

We're more alike than any of us would care to admit.
 
debug
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As soon as she died, Charles became king.  So it seems pretty simple to figure out who to swear allegiance to.
 
