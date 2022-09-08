 Skip to content
(Q13 Fox)   Seattle bans gas-powered leaf blowers, also known as "the devil's hairdryer"   (q13fox.com) divider line
    More: Cool  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, those things are disgusting.  No reason you can't use electric.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Good, those things are disgusting.  No reason you can't use electric.


Agree completely but our electric is pretty loud too.
Just not as smelly.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got a Milwaukee Fuel 18V one.  It kicks ass.  Yes, the sound of the fan and air coming out is loud but not nearly as loud as those sounds combined with a 2 stroke barely muffled engine.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would have been news 40 years ago
 
whidbey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So does that include flatulence-powered blowers?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good. Electric blowers should be fine for leaves.
And follow this with a total ban on using leaf blowers to redistribute lawn clippings.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gas powered fisting machines still ok?
 
wildlifer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have a ryobi 18v blower..
I mainly use it to blow the shed hair of the hounds..

/Blows harder than your mom..
 
buster_v
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What can you do with a leaf blower that you can't do more effectively with a rake?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

buster_v: What can you do with a leaf blower that you can't do more effectively with a rake?


Pollute.
 
billix0
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
what do leaf blowers even do? All I ever see them being used for is stirring up a pile of dust and debris.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

educated: aleister_greynight: Good, those things are disgusting.  No reason you can't use electric.

Agree completely but our electric is pretty loud too.
Just not as smelly.


Yep, haz an electric plugin and it's still loud but no need to buy gas.

Lawnmower is still gas but the wife is fighting me on buying an electric one for some reason.  A couple of our neighbors have literally the loudest gas mowers I've ever heard.  And of course one likes to mow right at 7pm when the wife and I finally sit down to watch tv and eat dinner. YES I'M TALKING ABOUT YOU BOB, KEEP IT DOWN WHILE TRIPLE D IS ON.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wildlifer: I have a ryobi 18v blower..
I mainly use it to blow the shed hair of the hounds..

/Blows harder than your mom..


I know all about mom but how do you know about the Ryobi?
 
guestguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wildlifer: I have a ryobi 18v blower..
I mainly use it to blow the shed hair of the hounds..

/Blows harder than your mom..


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

educated: aleister_greynight: Good, those things are disgusting.  No reason you can't use electric.

Agree completely but our electric is pretty loud too.
Just not as smelly.


not nearly as loud, not nearly as polluting and not nearly as powerful so half you neighbor's leaves don't end up in your yard.   wins all the way around.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Good, those things are disgusting.  No reason you can't use electric.


The only people I can imagine it putting out are professional lawn care people who have to run them for hours at a time. But if you're clearing more than a few acres of leaves then you're probably using one of these, anyway:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neofonz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Replaced my gas-powered leaf blower with a 60V electric one a couple of years ago. The electric one is more powerful and quieter than the gas one it replaced.
 
Hawk the Hawk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

buster_v: What can you do with a leaf blower that you can't do more effectively with a rake?


Depends on your supplier.  Artisanal leaf blowers still have a rakish charm.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Gas powered fisting machines still ok?


Only in a well-ventilated space.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Gas powered fisting machines still ok?


Why though? Perfectly adequate corded ones have been made in Germany for decades.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you buy a Greenworks cordless leaf blower you are going to need an extra battery, and no you cannot have my corded one as it is still needed for major cleanups in fall and after 4th of July fireworks.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The worst part of working from home is leaf blower day in my condo complex.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whidbey: Good.


I hate the fuscking things.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ less than a minute ago  

aleister_greynight: Good, those things are disgusting.  No reason you can't use electric.


600+ CFM, 200+ mph wind speed, for like an hour-plus on one tank. When you have a big job, even good electrics are not going to keep up with that. The top electric can do 650 CFM for 15 minutes on a full charge (EGO Power+ 650).

Sometimes a job is big enough that you need the beast. Planners: "They don't think it be how it is but it do." - Oscar Gamble.

Also... I'm on board with decarbonization but one size doesn't fit all. California having electric grid shortages but planning to ban gas sales in the future. In the case of natural disasters, no electricity, you need gas.  Electricity is good but it's fragile.
 
