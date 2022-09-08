 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Las Vegas elected official accused of slightly restricting the ability of reporter to report the news   (cbsnews.com) divider line
25
    More: Followup, Las Vegas Sun, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas Review-Journal, Las Vegas-area, police SWAT officers hours, Office, Henderson, Nevada, fatal stabbing of a veteran newspaper reporter  
•       •       •

856 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2022 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This whole story is bonkers.
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a Democrat so therefore and such comma , Trump pesidint for live!
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dermatologist_Tested: He's a Democrat so therefore and such comma , Trump pesidint for live!


Spelling and logic indistinguishable from an actual maga.
 
Bslim
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"When Las Vegas police confiscated evidence from Telles' residence on a search warrant during his Wednesday arrest, they found a straw hat and sneaker that matched those worn by the suspect on video, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Captain Dori Koren. The hat had been cut into pieces, Koren said, and the shoe was partially cut and appeared to be stained with blood in what police believe was an effort to destroy evidence."
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Actually subby, your headline is close... The reporter can't report the news anymore, obviously, but he's definitely MAKING the news.
 
stationalpha5
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dermatologist_Tested: He's a Democrat so therefore and such comma , Trump pesidint for live!


Republicans still can't close the loop on Hilary, she's walking and talking like she owns the place; Democrats with political enemies get the job done.

/not condoning any of this nonsense
//the movie rights for this are being fought for in a steel cage match in Hollywood time now
///Vegas gonna Vegas
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Say it.  Say my head looks like a raw lima bean one more time and see what happens."
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So wait.  He cut the sneakers and hat up and then didn't dispose of them?  I suppose that's sloppy enough to be true but I'd have trouble with it if on a jury.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You're supported to report the news, not become the news.
 
King Something
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Actually subby, your headline is close... The reporter can't report the news anymore, obviously, but he's definitely MAKING the news.


The Outerbridge Crossing has fallen down
 
maudibjr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's not how you make a story go away
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: So wait.  He cut the sneakers and hat up and then didn't dispose of them?  I suppose that's sloppy enough to be true but I'd have trouble with it if on a jury.


He also got caught on video in his own truck speeding from the crime scene. This guy made it easy for the detectives:

Fark user imageView Full Size


From yesterdays thread, here's a close up of the wheels on the truck in his driveway:

Fark user imageView Full Size


He probably left a written confession lying around somewhere, too.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: So wait.  He cut the sneakers and hat up and then didn't dispose of them?  I suppose that's sloppy enough to be true but I'd have trouble with it if on a jury.


I wouldn't. I'd wager that most criminals are caught as a result of their own stupidity, not the genius of the police.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why cut up a straw hat, just burn it.

Wth is Open Murder? Does that mean it was outdoors and closed murder is indoors?
 
MBooda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
HighlanderRPI:

Wth is Open Murder?

In Vegas, probably means there's a line on it.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think this is good messaging for the national party, we'll literally kill you if you cost us an election.
 
King Something
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I think this is good messaging for the national party, we'll literally kill you if you cost us an election.


Difficulty: The (alleged) killer is a Democrat.

/difficulty 2: the fact that the killer is a Democrat means that Republicans will be able to point at this incident whenever they put out a hit on a journalist, no matter how many journalists they (try to) kill, and even if this is the only time a Democrat ever kills a journalist
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Actually subby, your headline is close... The reporter can't report the news anymore, obviously, but he's definitely MAKING the news.


I'm subby, and that is exactly why I chose report in TFH.
 
Myria
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I think this is good messaging for the national party, we'll literally kill you if you cost us an election.


He already lost the Democratic primary, so in effect his Democrat constituents threw him out.  And he couldn't stand that this guy had ruined his chance.  To a narcissist, someone reporting on their wrongdoing is the real wrongdoing.  The narcissistic injury that he was getting canned with no way to avoid it, and blaming the reporter led him to lash out.

This is just an ass-pulled guess based on his reported behavior.

Lock him up.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Reporters/journalists are regularly murdered in other countries.

Maybe journalists will take the threats to actual freedom seriously now instead of playing "bothsides" on everything when it happens here.

Yeah, I know this asshole is a Democrat, but let's be real, the trashing of actual journalism has been going on a long time and mostly from Republicans. It's a campaign that is very deliberate about making actual journalism seem like the exception while repeating Republican derp verbatim, with no comment on how farking appalling or unhinged it is is seen as the way it should be.

Journalism that doesn't take a side -- hopefully the side of, you know, truth, accuracy, rule of law, inclusion of everyone, not just white men, NOT endorsing genocide or fascism -- isn't journalism. It's basically court reporting. Actually, not even that accurate, because in a court, you aren't (usually) allowed to stand there and derp all over the place about how the liberal deep state is murdering babies in a pizza store basement while Savior Trump is totally innocent of stealing documents because he waved his hands and unclassified all the things. People do that all the time everywhere else. They're doing it now.
 
Discord_And_Strife
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Of course he's a democrat.

Had he been a republican, the cops would have taken him out to dinner and instructed him on how to plead self defense. i.e. "the rittenhouse".
 
DittoToo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"(Police) distributed a photo of a distinctive red or maroon GMC Yukon Denali SUV with chrome handles, a sunroof and a luggage rack, saying it may have been linked to the case."

Dumbass.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Clark County Public Administrator Robert "Rob" Telles, a Democrat

AH HA!  SEE!
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He must be a Chicago style Democrat.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.