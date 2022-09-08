 Skip to content
(US Department of Justice)   The feds want you to say neigh to performance enhancing drugs   (justice.gov) divider line
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How many farking British Royals threads we going to have today, geez
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is horse paste still OK for Republicans to eat?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Horse Doping Seller Sentenced To 42 Months In Manhattan Federal Court
That's even worse than prison.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Couldn't plead down to insurrection?
 
invictus2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: How many farking British Royals threads we going to have today, geez


Heavy Cheering & Applause with Large Indoor Crowd in Convention Hall
Youtube K7zvbp2hbkk
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Bud Selig era of horse racing is finally ovet
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Peyton's still not giving the ring back
 
knbwhite
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
For over 15 years and multiple states? I wonder if there are other shoes to drop.
 
