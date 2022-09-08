 Skip to content
(CNN)   Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes of TLC dies in car accident   (cnn.com) divider line
Shadow Blasko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Green them all!
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just in.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's the one that set fire to Andre Rison's house, isn't she?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like I traveled back in time to when this happened.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it
 
hi13760
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? Again?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is a 20 year old article being greenlit?
 
sirrerun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP QE II

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wtf is this shiat
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TOO SOON!!!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: She's the one that set fire to Andre Rison's house, isn't she?


IIRC, she tried to burn his clothes in a bathtub. She overachieved.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: I don't get it


Gene Masseth, lol!!!
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: We Ate the Necco Wafers: She's the one that set fire to Andre Rison's house, isn't she?

IIRC, she tried to burn his clothes in a bathtub. She overachieved.


His shoes.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby is a creep
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Why is a 20 year old article being greenlit?


Because it appeals to the 20 year old demographic.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Why is a 20 year old article being greenlit?


This is a running gag on Fark for when the submission queue gets a few hundred of the same item.

See also: Weird Al's parents died.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living: Kalyco Jack: I don't get it

Gene Masseth, lol!!!


Omg, yes.  That guy's name.   Lol.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living: Kalyco Jack: I don't get it

Gene Masseth, lol!!!


Username checks tf out.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take a 20 year old article over multiple submissions every time trump farts
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kind of have to:

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, was Gene Masseth in the Navel Core?
 
TTFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Why is a 20 year old article being greenlit?


denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez how long was this submission in the queue?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Harry Wagstaff: Why is a 20 year old article being greenlit?

This is a running gag on Fark for when the submission queue gets a few hundred of the same item.

See also: Weird Al's parents died.


They Should Green one of those
 
NuttierThanEver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love deep cuts
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't the left eye so much as the right turn into oncoming traffic that did it
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Subby is a creep


Just keep it on the downlow
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like we have Charles III.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
QEll TQIDLLTK
LLELID of TLC is dead also, Gene Masseth Capt. of HMS QEll is dead 2.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this Waybackmachine.com Day?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Submitter!  You scallywag!
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat?  Is that different from Vintage?
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
heh


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HairyNevus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Harry Wagstaff: Why is a 20 year old article being greenlit?

Because it appeals to the 20 year old demographic.


More like 30-somethings.

I adopted a one-eyed dog the pound named Lady, so I called her Lady "Left Eye" Lopez. I've told some of my younger friends that and none of them get it. ...😐
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOS ANGELES, California (CNN) -- Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, member of hip-hop R&B group TLC, was killed in a car accident Thursday in Honduras while chasing waterfalls, her record label reported early Friday. She was 30.

FTFThem
 
HairyNevus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Geez how long was this submission in the queue?


The queue must've eaten celery last night.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I want to see the same headline over and over again, I'll go to the Totalfark tab. Somebody should be controlling what ends up on Main.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought she was already dead?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: ZMugg: We Ate the Necco Wafers: She's the one that set fire to Andre Rison's house, isn't she?

IIRC, she tried to burn his clothes in a bathtub. She overachieved.

His shoes.


That's a very 'female' thing to do.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the needle on the record skips once again...
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Harry Wagstaff: Why is a 20 year old article being greenlit?

This is a running gag on Fark for when the submission queue gets a few hundred of the same item.

See also: Weird Al's parents died.


I don't think I've seen this one since pre-9/11, though.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't had enough sleep for this bullsh*t today.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A coronation will be held where elder member Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins will be crowned later this week.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ekdikeo4: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Harry Wagstaff: Why is a 20 year old article being greenlit?

This is a running gag on Fark for when the submission queue gets a few hundred of the same item.

See also: Weird Al's parents died.

I don't think I've seen this one since pre-9/11, though.


Ummm...  Left Eye died in 2002.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ekdikeo4: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Harry Wagstaff: Why is a 20 year old article being greenlit?

This is a running gag on Fark for when the submission queue gets a few hundred of the same item.

See also: Weird Al's parents died.

I don't think I've seen this one since pre-9/11, though.


Well, that's especially weird since it happened in 2002.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Harry Wagstaff: Why is a 20 year old article being greenlit?

This is a running gag on Fark for when the submission queue gets a few hundred of the same item.

See also: Weird Al's parents died.


Is it tho?
 
