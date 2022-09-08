 Skip to content
(Harpers Bazaar)   Reggie Jackson finishes the job
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, this one is the best so far. Lizzie would have liked it.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I liked this one the best too - the other one got more votes.  Figured might as well run them both
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one
 
harlemRat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much better
 
inelegy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A major spoiler for season 6 of "The Crown" has been leaked.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's also not a link to a Tweet, so bonus points for that.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
APPLAUSE FOR SUBBY!
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It ain't over until Enrico Palazzo sings
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like this one.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it.
 
Glenford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo subby.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glenford
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: I don't get it.


Get off my lawn, youngin'.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: I don't get it.


Spoiler alert: it was the entire plot to the Naked Gun 2 1/2
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a streetlight
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*tips his sparkly cap*

/subby
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: I don't get it.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I saw that joke on twitter too

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
headslacker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whats all this then...
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living: Professor Horatio Hufnagel: I don't get it.

Spoiler alert: it was the entire plot to the Naked Gun 2 1/2


Oh yeah now I 'member.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a minute.

If my years of watching British Television have taught me anything, it's that no one just dies of natural causes in the country side in that country. They better get some group of Vera, Father Brown, and DCI Barnaby to get to the bottom of all of this.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh fark you for this shiatty headline.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: Wait a minute.

If my years of watching British Television have taught me anything, it's that no one just dies of natural causes in the country side in that country. They better get some group of Vera, Father Brown, and DCI Barnaby to get to the bottom of all of this.


She's dead too

Armstrong and Miller - Pilots think Vera Lynn is well fit
Youtube rWjteyDEUQ4
 
Flogirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Oh fark you for this shiatty headline.


Get over it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Making jokes about a dead queen?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh.

I get it. But this will now be a thread full of people who don't, saying they don't.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.... from this thread, I learn that that was actually Reggie Jackson and actually Queen Elizabeth.  Wow.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Time to head to the studio and lay down a new vocal track.
 
frank_drebin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry I failed you all today.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well then....

God save the king.
 
tcaptain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took me a minute....

/I see what you did there subby!  Kudos!
 
Adebisi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: there are more minutes of The Naked Gun than Police Squad.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Making jokes about a dead queen?

[i.kym-cdn.com image 510x460]


That's my favorite picture of her. She rarely smiles, and yet you see an amount of enthusiasm and glee from her like no other picture has ever captured...while being juxtaposed by shock and horror from everyone else.

Don't know the context, don't care. It's just suck a great photo.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

frank_drebin: Sorry I failed you all today.


You didn't fail us, Frank. Enrico Palazzo did. And that's only because he's dead.

https://www.espn.com/espn/page2/story?page=hruby_101129_enrico_pallazzo
 
sirrerun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Queen of Latvia

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petite Mel: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 634x886]
Time to head to the studio and lay down a new vocal track.


Jesus, is that John Lydon?
 
This Is Bold Text [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look out, Jimmy Carter

Trifecta is in play
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was watching some of NBC's coverage and they had a segment about all of Elizabeth's meetings with Presidents and they noted that Bushiatook her to a ball game and showed a brief shot of Reggie (he was with the A's then, instead the Angels in the movie).
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

frank_drebin: Sorry I failed you all today.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I want to believe you've been lurking 18 years waiting for this moment
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Brawndo: frank_drebin: Sorry I failed you all today.

[Fark user image 425x201]
I want to believe you've been lurking 18 years waiting for this moment


He would have came earlier, but Elizabeth wasn't dead then.
 
Fiction Fan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Drew: I liked this one the best too - the other one got more votes.  Figured might as well run them both


Thank you, Drew.
This one somehow suits the time, too.
Not a real big follower of theBrita, et. al, but damn. This sucks. She worked for her people literally up until her death. The woman was a true badass.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
/For you younger farkers.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Charles In Charge reboot?
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Drew: I liked this one the best too - the other one got more votes.  Figured might as well run them both


This one had me click to see what Reggie did, then I lol'ed!
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Professor Horatio Hufnagel: I don't get it.

[i.imgflip.com image 616x349] [View Full Size image _x_]


c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

frank_drebin: Sorry I failed you all today.


Still a better Umpire than Angel Hernandez
 
