(Twitter) NewsFlash Queen reunites with Freddie Mercury
776
    More: NewsFlash, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sigh. I'm actually really sad.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, there it is.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FlashHarry: Sigh. I'm actually really sad.


Same. Wow...
 
Pesky_Humans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like she had a pretty decent run at it, though.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well shiat
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pesky_Humans: Sounds like she had a pretty decent run at it, though.


96 years old, a 70-year reign? Not bad at all.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So she survived the ;barrage of German bombs during the Blitz but didn't survive the barrage of incoming NewsFlashes here

RIP
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Breaking News: Queen Elizabeth II was eaten by wolves.  She was delicious.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We fought a war to get out from under that nonsense
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
:(

I had hoped she would make it to 100.

May she rest in peace.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size


Tough woman, honorable, strong and generous leader.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
so much for "God Save The Queen"

/RIP
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: We fought a war to get out from under that nonsense


BS...the GOP is still in power in most states.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
RIP QUEEN

/bloody colonist
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are the going to cancel Premier League games this weekend?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: We fought a war to get out from under that nonsense


What, dying?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So who's the new leader? Harry Styles? Doctor Who?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think the Irish, Scots, and Welsh are getting hammered drunk tonight?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: You think the Irish, Scots, and Welsh are getting hammered drunk tonight?


Yes.

But that's got nothing to do with this news...
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but is Meat still Murder?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: You think the Irish, Scots, and Welsh are getting hammered drunk tonight?


Sure. But are they going to do anything special?
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King Charles III?

Time for the Re-Restoration!  Who's up for orgies?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: You think the Irish, Scots, and Welsh are getting hammered drunk tonight?


Well, yeah...it's a Thursday.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Pesky_Humans: Sounds like she had a pretty decent run at it, though.

96 years old, a 70-year reign? Not bad at all.



30% of the entire existence of the United States.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will never understand why anyone at all gives a shiat about the monarchy. They aren't special. Hereditary monarchies are trash. Also, she was head of state during some pretty vile actions in their colonies. Here's hoping the Irish are giving her the celebration she deserves.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Onion did it better.
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom was 7 years old when HRH took the throne. I've never known a moment until now when she wasn't there. This is going to be an adjustment.

/God save the King
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey guys, what's going on in this thread?"

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This really screws up my fantasy football lineup.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamgreeney: I will never understand why anyone at all gives a shiat about the monarchy. They aren't special. Hereditary monarchies are trash. Also, she was head of state during some pretty vile actions in their colonies. Here's hoping the Irish are giving her the celebration she deserves.


So edgy. Much wow.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Jake Havechek: You think the Irish, Scots, and Welsh are getting hammered drunk tonight?

Well, yeah...it's a Thursday.


She died in Scotland and all of the ceremonies will be held there.

I wonder if that was a strategic decision on her part to brunt the call for independence.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pesky_Humans: Sounds like she had a pretty decent run at it, though.


Lived through a world war and the blitz of London, the rise and fall of the Iron Curtain, and what not.  She's had an incredible run.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leave the onion article as the green for the thread.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: This really screws up my fantasy football lineup.


If you didn't handcuff with Charles that's your fark-up.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamgreeney: I will never understand why anyone at all gives a shiat about the monarchy. They aren't special. Hereditary monarchies are trash. Also, she was head of state during some pretty vile actions in their colonies. Here's hoping the Irish are giving her the celebration she deserves.


Edgelord in the house everybody~!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My 91 yo MIL, born/raised in UK has been semi-conscious since Saturday, woke up yesterday and said "God Save the Queen, God Save the Queen" then peacefully returned to her unconscious state.

We're thinking they bumped into each other in the ether.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adios to the best British monarch in my lifetime
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamgreeney: I will never understand why anyone at all gives a shiat about the monarchy. They aren't special. Hereditary monarchies are trash. Also, she was head of state during some pretty vile actions in their colonies. Here's hoping the Irish are giving her the celebration she deserves.


I think the monarchy is stupid too, but she was an extraordinary woman who helped guide her country through DOZENS of incredibly difficult times... her family may be sh*t, but she was all about serving the people and the institution of England.

I genuinely mourn her passing.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm firmly against monarchies, but I do think she used her influence to try and improve things over the years.

How much is up for debate and is a discussion for another day.
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamgreeney: I will never understand why anyone at all gives a shiat about the monarchy. They aren't special. Hereditary monarchies are trash. Also, she was head of state during some pretty vile actions in their colonies. Here's hoping the Irish are giving her the celebration she deserves.


...he stammered, blushing furiously and balling his fists, before yelling loudly that no he doesn't LIKE like her!!!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP QE II
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew, 96, Too young....too  young
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Meacham covering this on MSNBC is **chef's kiss** terrific.
 
FortyHams [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tudorgurl: adamgreeney: I will never understand why anyone at all gives a shiat about the monarchy. They aren't special. Hereditary monarchies are trash. Also, she was head of state during some pretty vile actions in their colonies. Here's hoping the Irish are giving her the celebration she deserves.

So edgy. Much wow.


I didn't vote for her.
 
Epic Fap Session [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a perfect world, she'd be the last hereditary monarch.

But at least Charles seems like a norm... I just can't.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamgreeney: I will never understand why anyone at all gives a shiat about the monarchy. They aren't special. Hereditary monarchies are trash. Also, she was head of state during some pretty vile actions in their colonies. Here's hoping the Irish are giving her the celebration she deserves.


Dude, Churchill was the one that really f*cked with the Irish during the 20th century.

Lloyd George wasn't much better but at least he relented to give them quasi independence
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP QUEEN
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | » | Newest


