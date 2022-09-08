 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Duplicate of another approved link: 12549068


(Daily Mail)   Bridgette Hull, the executive secretary for the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners, was arrested on Tuesday while allegedly buying drugs from a dealer under police surveillance. OOPS   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

344 clicks;  Favorite   |   Watch

12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I now doubt the existence of Louisiana, the number 37, and face tattoos.
 
Bslim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bridgette Hull sounds like a porn name, for someone who only does anal-creampies.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Again? That's twice in one day. Some people never learn
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is also a repeat of this thread.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They laid out all the THC gummies. She wasn't buying meth, was she?
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What the hull was she thinking?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bslim: Bridgette Hull sounds like a porn name, for someone who only does anal-creampies.


Goddammit, now I'm hungry...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ thanks
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
PunkTiger:

Nope just another incident same person though
 
DittoToo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I always get a chuckle when I see the edibles in the guns/drugs/cash picture.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: PunkTiger:

Nope just another incident same person though


Well, that's deja-vu all over again! I stand corrected. Thank you.
 
TheSlothAlive
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She's giving me a Mantis from Guardians of the Galaxy vibe in that pic.
 
Bslim
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Police said the 'amount of suspected fentanyl that Williams has been charged with is lethal enough to kill approximately 80,000 people,

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.