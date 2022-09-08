 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Michigan DNR: "Cats of unusual size? I don't think they exist"   (mlive.com) divider line
29
29 Comments
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a big cat, you know like a Puma
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody seen my cat?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNR identifies 'large, black wildcat' spotted in Northern Michigan

I saw it as white and gold
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crap! My cat got out again.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, a Michigan summer tradition (big cat sightings) has made FARK... Well I never.

/I have seen bobcats in the Manistee natl forest a few times.
//https://www.fs.usda.gov/hmnf
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Puma.  Puma pants.

/never mind
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love cats, but no thank you.  That kitty would Fark you up.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I saw something like this once. At night. Out in the middle of a field next to the woods. It was scary and cool...

A buddy and I would sometimes hike around this forested area by my apartment in Flagstaff at night. The stars looked nice, and we had fun spooking the meth heads that camped out there. Anyway, one night were walking down the dirt road that marks the divide between the empty field and the woods, and something huge crosses in front of us, BIG dog size, yet with the supple grace that just screams 'cat'. No more than 15 feet from us. It was pitch black, so we saw the silhouette, but no markings, so I don't know exactly what kind of big cat it was, but it was cool. And as people say, we were no threat to the cat, so it didn't even give us the time of day. We also were smart enough to make at least some noise, precisely so we didn't stumble upon some wild animal and startle it.

I didn't feel the need to report it to anyone. I mean, the Country Club part of town actually used part of that field for the golf course driving range, but it was heading INTO the woods, so it was no issue in my opinion.
 
guestguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nice kitty...

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Looks like a big cat, you know like a Puma


What in Sam Hell is a puma?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
on of my neighbors was sure she saw a panther in our neighborhood.  it told her it was just the other neighbor's black, tom-cat.   she was certain though. i pointed out her 7lb dog hadn't gone missing and neither had any of the the other neighborhood pets to say nothing of the neighbors.

she's still hasn't dropped it and it's been 2 years.  farking idiot.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They say this cat is a bad mother.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: They say this cat is a bad mother.

[Fark user image 490x612]


I actually work with a guy named Shaft. It's pretty cool. Nobody at work has a theme song but him...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Unless someone's black panther (ie. jaguar) got loose, probably just a black cat. Dunno if mountain lions are known to have melanistic variations within their populations.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Looks like a big cat, you know like a Puma


Griff ,poison his next meal.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Looks like a big cat, you know like a Puma


Like the shoe company?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Incog_Neeto: Looks like a big cat, you know like a Puma

What in Sam Hell is a puma?


A cougar. Also known as a mountain lion. Also known as a "Florida panther" (a subspecies, but still.)

Yes, we do have cougars in Michigan. No, I have never seen one in half a century of living here.

The thing in the pictures is not one. It looks a hell of a lot like a "black panther" which they say doesn't exist in the United States, let alone Michigan. Most likely, it's a very big domestic cat, a trick of the camera (forced perspective), and a deceptive scene. Because if it is a "black panther" that would be like getting a clear photograph of a sasquatch.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why is it always the black ones that everyone thinks is oversized?
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I live pretty far out in the mountains and see at least one bobcat a year. Usually when I'm out trout fishing. They're basically like really big house cats. One time though, when I was a kid my dad and I saw something bigger tear apart one of our chicken houses. We ran out there in time to see a cougar. They claim they're extinct in the Appalachians and now they likely are. But I definitely saw one in my lifetime. It ran into the edge of the woods then turned around and watched us for a second. It wasn't a bobcat, we knew the difference. It scared my dad enough we brought our dogs inside for the next week. But it never came back
 
GN Nymph
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Incog_Neeto: Looks like a big cat, you know like a Puma

What in Sam Hell is a puma?


It is a beautiful cat that would happily rip your lungs out while playing tag.

Fark user imageView Full Size


a.k.a. Mountain lion or cougar
https://bigcatconversations.com/panthers-pumas-explained/
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: AppleOptionEsc: Incog_Neeto: Looks like a big cat, you know like a Puma

What in Sam Hell is a puma?

A cougar. Also known as a mountain lion. Also known as a "Florida panther" (a subspecies, but still.)

Yes, we do have cougars in Michigan. No, I have never seen one in half a century of living here.

The thing in the pictures is not one. It looks a hell of a lot like a "black panther" which they say doesn't exist in the United States, let alone Michigan. Most likely, it's a very big domestic cat, a trick of the camera (forced perspective), and a deceptive scene. Because if it is a "black panther" that would be like getting a clear photograph of a sasquatch.


Red vs Blue joke.

But, CSB:

I have read the studies of forced perspective. My childhood cat often had the neighbors calling us. He was a largish american shorthair. About 2 and a half feet long.

That said, they do track mountain lions that make it into "people space", and big cats will sometimes travel 200 miles in a single year. Cats walking from the Dakotas isn't really all that strange. And heaven forbid Michigan or Wisconsin not ban private, uh, "zoos". Like Tiger King, people who run these things often just quietly say nothing, especially if they just had one as a pet illegally.
 
moresugar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: [Fark user image 850x478]


"Large cat spotted."

More like "large cat striped."
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: [Fark user image 850x478]


I remember that video. That poor reporter was probably mortified. No visual on the big cat? That's fine, tell the viewers what witnesses described, while the camera is on the area in question, all good.

But having a normal sized version of the "giant" thing you're supposed to be looking for? That just makes you look like a fool. And it is NOT that dude's fault at all... But it would make a great story for the bar...
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If this cat is too small...

Fark user imageView Full Size


...there's always this one...

Fark user imageView Full Size


...and if you're still not satisfied there's always Long Cat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Incog_Neeto: Looks like a big cat, you know like a Puma

What in Sam Hell is a puma?


cdn.runrepeat.comView Full Size
 
