(Slate)   Has the ongoing deluge of dick pics led to your falling into a dick-induced ennui? No worries, Slate is here with a modest proposal for the dick pic in what's left of 2022   (slate.com) divider line
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Turn off Air Drop?
 
Ethertap
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I find that a good rule of thumb to follow when considering whether to send a picture of your penis to someone else is to ask yourself the following.

Did the potential recipient of the dick pic, specifically and explicitly ask for a picture of my dick?

If the answer is no, don't send one. Even if the answer is yes, consider not sending it anyways.
 
guestguy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Somewhere out on the internets, there is a pic of my dick in a top hat and bow tie...I regret nothing.
 
Wile_E_Canuck
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It really bugs me that the term "unsolicited dick pic" exists and is a thing.  Straight dude, so I wouldn't be getting them anyways theoretically but it's one of the legion of reasons I am so thankful I'm not dating these days.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And where does that leave BIE?
 
KB202
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

guestguy: Somewhere out on the internets, there is a pic of my dick in a top hat and bow tie...I regret nothing.


This is the first time I have approved of a dick pick.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sometimes a penis is just a penis.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

guestguy: Somewhere out on the internets, there is a pic of my dick in a top hat and bow tie...I regret nothing.


But enough about your husband!

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Paywall says this story belongs in the politics tab.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
argylez
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Has an unsolicited dick pic actually worked?  IDK why guys would send them, considering every woman I know says it's never worked
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"I've had a lot of dick in my DMs."

We should all have your problems...

Also, wasn't this the classic opening line in the first draft of Herman Melville's classic work?  I don't know why he ever switched it to "Call me Ismael."
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: And where does that leave BIE?


EIP is solicitation.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Down With the Dick Pic
A modest proposal for my fellow gays in 2022.

Yes, typically you have to aim the camera downward.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ethertap: I find that a good rule of thumb to follow when considering whether to send a picture of your penis to someone else is to ask yourself the following.

Did the potential recipient of the dick pic, specifically and explicitly ask for a picture of my dick?

If the answer is no, don't send one. Even if the answer is yes, consider not sending it anyways.


Depends on who's asking - I've sent such things by request from people that had every reason to be asking - and that was fine.  Some rando asking?  How about no
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Down With the Dick Pic
A modest proposal for my fellow gays in 2022.

Yes, typically you have to aim the camera downward.


If your dick is in a pic without specifically aiming for that shot, there are probably some size queens that would love to talk to you
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So I'll say it again. All dicks are ugly. This is why we measure the penis's value in terms of size and not symmetry. This is why drawings of dicks are inherently funny in a way drawings of vulvas are not. There could never be a male Georgia O'Keeffe. Vulvas promote critical thinking. Penises are the punchline of nature.


The rest of the article is pretty amusing, but I disagree with him on this aspect.  I'd say that either they both are unattractive in some sort of general sense or that they both are attractive.  Like, if you sit there and try to think about them in some sort of abstract way or relate it to how you think of other things being or not being attractive, then yeah they're both goofy looking and probably not all that physically appealing.  Then again, so is sex if you look at it that way -- it's just awkwardly rubbing various parts of your bodies together.  However, with just a little context I'd come down more on the side of them both being generally attractive in a way that is just unique to them in and of themselves. It's not even something where you can sort of relate it to another concept to explain the attractiveness of them...they way they look and move is its own thing.  There are great looking vulvas, but there are also great looking penises.
 
Daer21
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ethertap: I find that a good rule of thumb to follow when considering whether to send a picture of your penis to someone else is to ask yourself the following.

Did the potential recipient of the dick pic, specifically and explicitly ask for a picture of my dick?

If the answer is no, don't send one. Even if the answer is yes, consider not sending it anyways.


This is why I send unsolicited pictures of other people's penises.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
#DickPicLivesMatter
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Daer21: Ethertap: I find that a good rule of thumb to follow when considering whether to send a picture of your penis to someone else is to ask yourself the following.

Did the potential recipient of the dick pic, specifically and explicitly ask for a picture of my dick?

If the answer is no, don't send one. Even if the answer is yes, consider not sending it anyways.

This is why I send unsolicited pictures of other people's penises.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Too Many Dicks On The Dance Floor - Flight Of The Conchords (Lyrics)
Youtube xk1kwfK848Y
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Down With the Dick Pic
A modest proposal for my fellow gays in 2022.

Yes, typically you have to aim the camera downward.


Technology is amazing.
media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Nick Nostril: Down With the Dick Pic
A modest proposal for my fellow gays in 2022.

Yes, typically you have to aim the camera downward.

Technology is amazing.
[media.istockphoto.com image 241x337]


i1.wp.comView Full Size



A lot of women complain that they're inundated generic messages on these apps, so I like to give them the courtesy of an additional dimension.  If you send a dick pic you're really implying that the experience of your dick is going to be flat, so I send a rotating 3D dick gif to help them get a feel for the full experience.
 
guestguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: guestguy: Somewhere out on the internets, there is a pic of my dick in a top hat and bow tie...I regret nothing.

But enough about your husband!

[static.tvtropes.org image 320x239]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
LOL: the only reason my inbox is clogged with cock

The gays really do have a way with words. They are a national treasure.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Sometimes a penis is just a penis.


Sometimes, it's a hamburger.

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
blackminded
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

argylez: Has an unsolicited dick pic actually worked?  IDK why guys would send them, considering every woman I know says it's never worked


So either they have worked or you know women who are liars. One of these things bears out statistically.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: And where does that leave BIE?


Have you forgotten the first rule?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

guestguy: Somewhere out on the internets, there is a pic of my dick in a top hat and bow tie...I regret nothing.


Many years ago (10+), before I took a long break from fark and most of the internet (I moved to Hawaii and was actually doing productive shiat), I recall a certain farker in a selfie thread linking a dick pic in which his dick was wearing an origami pope hat. I can still picture it to this day; the hat and the banana-like dong.
 
tuxq
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Down with dick pics"
What about... down with blogs masquerading as journalism
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: So I'll say it again. All dicks are ugly. This is why we measure the penis's value in terms of size and not symmetry. This is why drawings of dicks are inherently funny in a way drawings of vulvas are not. There could never be a male Georgia O'Keeffe. Vulvas promote critical thinking. Penises are the punchline of nature.


The rest of the article is pretty amusing, but I disagree with him on this aspect.  I'd say that either they both are unattractive in some sort of general sense or that they both are attractive.  Like, if you sit there and try to think about them in some sort of abstract way or relate it to how you think of other things being or not being attractive, then yeah they're both goofy looking and probably not all that physically appealing.  Then again, so is sex if you look at it that way -- it's just awkwardly rubbing various parts of your bodies together.  However, with just a little context I'd come down more on the side of them both being generally attractive in a way that is just unique to them in and of themselves. It's not even something where you can sort of relate it to another concept to explain the attractiveness of them...they way they look and move is its own thing.  There are great looking vulvas, but there are also great looking penises.


timemachinego.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

New Rising Sun: BeesNuts: Nick Nostril: Down With the Dick Pic
A modest proposal for my fellow gays in 2022.

Yes, typically you have to aim the camera downward.

Technology is amazing.
[media.istockphoto.com image 241x337]

[i1.wp.com image 411x239]


A lot of women complain that they're inundated generic messages on these apps, so I like to give them the courtesy of an additional dimension.  If you send a dick pic you're really implying that the experience of your dick is going to be flat, so I send a rotating 3D dick gif to help them get a feel for the full experience.


Better yet, send them a .stl and they can 3D print your dick for posterity.

/or, in the case of TFA, for their posterior
 
