 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Capital punishment in the US: We swab your arm to stop infection before inserting the needle. In Iran: If you die of a heart attack waiting to hang with the other 16 people being hung that day, it doesn't count, so they hang your corpse (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
38
    More: Sick, Capital punishment, Human rights, senior Ministry of Intelligence official, Death, Hanging, Zahra Esmaili, lawyer Omid Moradi, fatal heart attack  
•       •       •

656 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2022 at 2:50 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bdub77
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oblig:

files.explosm.netView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The proper use of the word is "...waiting to be hanged..."
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They said you was hung
Youtube YeyOBAra014
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i appreciate their thoroughness.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
John Wycliffe died in 1384. Not until 1428 did they get around to burning his remains at the stake.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cue the "I'm against the death penalty, but [reason for supporting the death penalty]" people
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Allah:  You guys are just too slow. I got this one.  And who schedules all the hanging on one day?  Did they go to Rent-a-Rope?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: The proper use of the word is "...waiting to be hanged..."


Correction: "...16 people to be hanged..."
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: John Wycliffe died in 1384. Not until 1428 did they get around to burning his remains at the stake.


How long until we're allowed to burn Wyclef Jean's remains?
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The British crown had Cromwell executed several years after he was dead and gone.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Allah:  You guys are just too slow. I got this one.  And who schedules all the hanging on one day?  Did they go to Rent-a-Rope?


It's the equivalent of Sunday's being for football. If you hang one person at a time on random days it's hard to get a decent crowd.
 
a particular individual
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Cue the "I'm against the death penalty, but [reason for supporting the death penalty]" people


I'm absolutely against the death penalty. I don't trust the government to make the right decision. The courts are corrupt AF, it's disproportionately applied to unwhite people, and the review process is a joke. Our justice system is unjust.

I do think that a lot of people need to die, soon, because they're horrible people who've done horrible things. I don't trust anyone to sentence them to death without also sentencing innocent people to death.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Death by dismemberment is still the classic.
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Both are sick.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: The British crown had Cromwell executed several years after he was dead and gone.


And kept his head on public display for 20 years after that
 
Monocultured
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Capital punishment in the US: We swab your arm to stop infection before inserting the needle.

We put you in a medically induced state of paralysis, inject you with drugs that make you feel like you are immolating continuously for 5+ minutes without being able to move or scream. Sometimes you get the merciful release of death, sometimes it doesn't take and has to be done multiple times.

And we frequently execute people who aren't guilty as well. Bc Murica.

https://www.bellevuearts.org/exhibitions/current/the-last-supper
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

a particular individual: Karma Chameleon: Cue the "I'm against the death penalty, but [reason for supporting the death penalty]" people

I'm absolutely against the death penalty. I don't trust the government to make the right decision. The courts are corrupt AF, it's disproportionately applied to unwhite people, and the review process is a joke. Our justice system is unjust.

I do think that a lot of people need to die, soon, because they're horrible people who've done horrible things. I don't trust anyone to sentence them to death without also sentencing innocent people to death.


Biden really does need to reform the Iranian justice system...
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The purpose of the execution is the spectacle of desecrating a person, so those are basically the same picture.
 
tuxq
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: The Reverend Sam Hill: John Wycliffe died in 1384. Not until 1428 did they get around to burning his remains at the stake.

How long until we're allowed to burn Wyclef Jean's remains?


like 8 more weeks
/He'll be gone til' November.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: TheMysteriousStranger: The British crown had Cromwell executed several years after he was dead and gone.

And kept his head on public display for 20 years after that


By the first King Charles. I wonder if the Third is getting any ideas.
 
Bslim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The death penalty is the badge honor of every shiathole country.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just in case somebody slipped her some tetrodotoxin?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

a particular individual: Karma Chameleon: Cue the "I'm against the death penalty, but [reason for supporting the death penalty]" people

I'm absolutely against the death penalty. I don't trust the government to make the right decision. The courts are corrupt AF, it's disproportionately applied to unwhite people, and the review process is a joke. Our justice system is unjust.

I do think that a lot of people need to die, soon, because they're horrible people who've done horrible things. I don't trust anyone to sentence them to death without also sentencing innocent people to death.


So you're for the death penalty.

I'm against.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bslim: The death penalty is the badge honor of every shiathole country.


Some people are even too bad for prison.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure there's a cannibal corpse song about that
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ecobuckeye: qorkfiend: TheMysteriousStranger: The British crown had Cromwell executed several years after he was dead and gone.

And kept his head on public display for 20 years after that

By the first* King Charles. I wonder if the Third is getting any ideas.


*Second
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It was a woman. I can understand them thinking she was faking it.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bslim: The death penalty is the badge honor of every shiathole country.


It's funny how Norway has made a spectacle out of how awesome they're treating Breivik.

/well, he still doesn't get shooty games on his Playstation.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Allah:  You guys are just too slow. I got this one.  And who schedules all the hanging on one day?  Did they go to Rent-a-Rope?


They want to create a public spectacle to send a message. Having one of the gallows empty detracts from that spectacle.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: John Wycliffe died in 1384. Not until 1428 did they get around to burning his remains at the stake.


That was the guy who was elected on a Friday, assassinated on Saturday, and buried on Sunday.
 
a particular individual
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: a particular individual: Karma Chameleon: Cue the "I'm against the death penalty, but [reason for supporting the death penalty]" people

I'm absolutely against the death penalty. I don't trust the government to make the right decision. The courts are corrupt AF, it's disproportionately applied to unwhite people, and the review process is a joke. Our justice system is unjust.

I do think that a lot of people need to die, soon, because they're horrible people who've done horrible things. I don't trust anyone to sentence them to death without also sentencing innocent people to death.

So you're for the death penalty.

I'm against.


You seem to have glossed over the first sentence of my post: "I'm absolutely against the death penalty."

Did you deliberately misconstrue what I clearly said, or are you stupid?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm not opposed to the death penalty but I don't trust the system that gives people the death penalty and so I'm against it for that reason but not because I think it's an unreasonable punishment in and of itself.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Harry Freakstorm: Allah:  You guys are just too slow. I got this one.  And who schedules all the hanging on one day?  Did they go to Rent-a-Rope?

They want to create a public spectacle to send a message. Having one of the gallows empty detracts from that spectacle.


i would leave a space open so that during the announcements, i could let all the spectators know that we always have an opening for them if they decide to get out of line. then i'd wink at a cute lady in the front row.
 
aba
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just like Saddam in Hot Shots part Deux:  "now I will kill you until you die from it!"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
SUNDAY, SUNDAY, SUNDAY!!  See 16 hangings in a row...row..row!  See the chick that killed her husband do the short drop and kick!  See the guy the defamed Allah get his neck snapped!  Fourteen others get their chance to dance at the end of a rope!

Arrive early for the best seats!  Kids get in for half!   T-shirt give aways and Hooter girls in full burkas will be there!  Be there...there...there...
 
Vern
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: a particular individual: Karma Chameleon: Cue the "I'm against the death penalty, but [reason for supporting the death penalty]" people

I'm absolutely against the death penalty. I don't trust the government to make the right decision. The courts are corrupt AF, it's disproportionately applied to unwhite people, and the review process is a joke. Our justice system is unjust.

I do think that a lot of people need to die, soon, because they're horrible people who've done horrible things. I don't trust anyone to sentence them to death without also sentencing innocent people to death.

Biden really does need to reform the Iranian justice system...


Well, for what it's worth, I read this story in another, better article that wasn't from a "Daily" and they did mention that Iran's extremely liberal application of the death penalty, and their halting of it, was part of our discussions with Iran regarding their nuclear programs. They coalesced, at least on paper, and an agreement was signed in 2015. Mr. Trump absconded from that deal in 2018, and Biden is trying to get it going again. But one of the reasons that Iran won't come to the table is that they want the human rights violations and executions left off now.

I have no reason to believe that they stopped executing people in 2015 because of the deal, and I have no doubt that they will continue executing people. But at least on paper, Biden can say he tried to get them to re-agree to an agreement that was made under Obama. Donald "Anal Leakage" Trump can't say the same, he doesn't give a goddam rats ass if these people are hanged.

I disagree with capital punishment on the grounds that any government or group of people shouldn't have the power over life and death. The government makes mistakes all the time, people make mistakes all the time. There are certainly people in this world that should die, that probably need to die, but I wouldn't trust other humans to make that decision, especially if they're already in jail.

If they're in custody, keep them in custody, for life if you're that damn sure. Limit their freedoms, do whatever you can to make sure they never harm another person. But keep them alive. Because throughout civilization, there have been innocent people who have been executed, and one innocent person being executed is too many. Imagine if it was you, or someone in your family, or a friend, or anyone, being killed by the state because they were thought to be guilty. Even with an immense burden of truth, and it's an absolute surety that they committed a heinous crime worthy of execution, we still shouldn't have a death penalty in America. Because as long as it's there, there's a risk someone innocent will be executed. It's certainly happened before.
 
Abox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: So you're for the death penalty.

I'm against.


Whatabout in cases of rape and incest.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ less than a minute ago  

a particular individual: Ketchuponsteak: a particular individual: Karma Chameleon: Cue the "I'm against the death penalty, but [reason for supporting the death penalty]" people

I'm absolutely against the death penalty. I don't trust the government to make the right decision. The courts are corrupt AF, it's disproportionately applied to unwhite people, and the review process is a joke. Our justice system is unjust.

I do think that a lot of people need to die, soon, because they're horrible people who've done horrible things. I don't trust anyone to sentence them to death without also sentencing innocent people to death.

So you're for the death penalty.

I'm against.

You seem to have glossed over the first sentence of my post: "I'm absolutely against the death penalty."

Did you deliberately misconstrue what I clearly said, or are you stupid?


they just wanted a fight
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.