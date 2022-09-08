 Skip to content
(Lifehacker)   The Smiths reunite
    Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Monarchy, Charles, Prince of Wales, royal household, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, U.K. government's plan, Monarchy of the United Kingdom, queen's status  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bigmouth Strikes Again?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also...

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cemetery Gates?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The show must go on.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they do it on Smith Island?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah, this is exactly what I was talking about in the Onion thread below. I just wasn't aware that American websites were also this desperate for content.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The British royalty crumbles away to nothingness? That's my guess.
 
Bslim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm sure this guy could fill in for awhile.

/Besides, he banged Rose Tyler's mom ;P
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Will Camilla pull the funerary caisson, or will they have a lesser horse do it?
 
Boe [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is Liz Truss' doing, isn't it.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
BBC reporting she's dead.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: BBC reporting she's dead.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ruled for 70 years without a single vote cast for her.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is she in a coma, perhaps?

The Smiths - Girlfriend In A Coma (Official Music Video)
Youtube 3GhoWZ5qTwI
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Boe: This is Liz Truss' doing, isn't it.


The Liz is dead, long live the Liz.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
media.pitchfork.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And WaPo is calling it as of 12 minutes ago, RIP QE II.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [media.pitchfork.com image 600x600]


Plagiarist.
 
Cormee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'll have a wank of respect
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cormee: I'll have a wank of respect


Here you go.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
