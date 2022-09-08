 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   For no reason whatsover, British media is reminding people what Operation London Bridge is   (examinerlive.co.uk) divider line
166
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Fark is running the same article rehashed almost daily now.
 
Knockers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't we have a revolution to throw people like that out of America?
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fergie - London Bridge (Oh Snap) (Official Music Video)
Youtube WD33ii01kXI
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would rather be dead than spend a second in Lake Havasu, AZ
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
monty-python-holy-grail-GET-ON-WITH-IT.gif
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also Operation Unicorn since she's currently at Balmoral in Scotland.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got my QE II silver jubilee cordial glass at the ready.
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"ceremonial maces will be placed in black purses."

Wat?
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump:  "That Liz person was an annoying uppity babe.  She tried to cut ahead of me when we were walking.  And her son is low energy.  Total loser!  Her grandkid's wife was hot though."
 
vpc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came to submit https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/mar/16/what-happens-when-queen-elizabeth-dies-london-bridge

but I see it's already been covered.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever since 2017, the phrase it has been planned that the phrase "London Bridge has fallen" will be used to signify to the Prime Minister that the Queen has passed away.

Fun fact: The phrase "The queen is dead" will be used to signify if the actual London Bridge falls.
 
karl2025
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
flxt.tmsimg.comView Full Size
 
b0rg9
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Sail The Wide Accountancy: "ceremonial maces will be placed in black purses."

Wat?


That sounds strangely like some Rage Against the Machine lyrics
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well then, they aren't pulling any punches here.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
♪ ♫ ♪ Operation London Bridge is comin' 'round,
comin' 'round, comin' 'round.
Operation London Bridge is comin' 'round,
comin' 'round, comin' 'round.
My dead Queenie. ♪ ♫ ♪
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

browntimmy: Ever since 2017, the phrase it has been planned that the phrase "London Bridge has fallen" will be used to signify to the Prime Minister that the Queen has passed away.

Fun fact: The phrase "The queen is dead" will be used to signify if the actual London Bridge falls.


I'm sure the people of Arizona will be greatful..

https://www.londonbridgetour.com/
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sources say information  is still coming down...
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
this is all so dumb and meaningless
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Knockers: Didn't we have a revolution to throw people like that out of America?


What, British people or monarchists?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jclaggett: And Fark is running the same article rehashed almost daily now.


Media outlets across the world are coasting on this today.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sail The Wide Accountancy: "ceremonial maces will be placed in black purses."

Wat?


Bascially most government & regional / local authority business is suspended out of respect for the death of the former monarch. They put the ceremonial maces in the UK parliaments & councils into bags which are, basically, black & known as purses.

Alternatively; hide the silverware, here comes the new monarch!
 
UKPhil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But do I get a free day off? That's what's actually important
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I get that pageantry is fun, but what's the point of a code phrase that everyone knows?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19747191/bbc-one-suspends-programming-queen-health/


BBC 1 has suspended all programming, in order to update about the queen.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's like Schrodinger's cat. While the Queen is in Balmoral, she is neither dead or alive. Only when she emerges from the castle can her state be measured.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: Knockers: Didn't we have a revolution to throw people like that out of America?

What, British people


Didn't work.

/laughs British villain-ly
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: I get that pageantry is fun, but what's the point of a code phrase that everyone knows?


Fergie Ferg and the Black Eyed Peas are making a comeback. That's all this is.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I would rather be dead than spend a second in Lake Havasu, AZ


What about the bare boobies?
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: It's like Schrodinger's cat. While the Queen is in Balmoral, she is neither dead or alive. Only when she emerges from the castle can her state be measured.


If she casts a shadow, will the UK have 6 more weeks of summer?
 
usahole
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

vpc: Came to submit https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/mar/16/what-happens-when-queen-elizabeth-dies-london-bridge

but I see it's already been covered.


It's a covered bridge story
 
jso2897
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

b0rg9: Sail The Wide Accountancy: "ceremonial maces will be placed in black purses."

Wat?

That sounds strangely like some Rage Against the Machine lyrics


Some of those who work forces, stick maces in purses.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Falling down?
 
stellarossa
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Operation Unicorn seeing as the old wummin' is in Scotland.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Artist's dupickshun.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: I get that pageantry is fun, but what's the point of a code phrase that everyone knows?


It's to prevent people from responding to "The Queen is dead" with "Long live the Queen" and thus appointing a new monarch.  It is sort of a backdoor way to say, "Not so fast, we aren't putting up with that monarchy shiat anymore".
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

b0rg9: Sail The Wide Accountancy: "ceremonial maces will be placed in black purses."

Wat?

That sounds strangely like some Rage Against the Machine lyrics


Aardvark Inc.: Sail The Wide Accountancy: "ceremonial maces will be placed in black purses."

Wat?

Bascially most government & regional / local authority business is suspended out of respect for the death of the former monarch. They put the ceremonial maces in the UK parliaments & councils into bags which are, basically, black & known as purses.

Alternatively; hide the silverware, here comes the new monarch!


res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just because Liz Truss has become the most beloved British Liz doesn't mean she should kick off, that scag.
 
vikingfan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not gonna happen on my watch
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When she finally does die, people are going to lose their shiat. Here, I mean. In America.

Which is ridiculous. I don't wish her ill, but she's nearly 100 goddam years old. That she's lasted this long is pretty impressive.

A 96-year-old dying isn't a national tragedy, it's ... nature.

And she's the queen (an anachronism) of another country. People didn't lose their shiat when Princess Marie of Liechtenstein kicked the bucket. Why they insist on obsessing about Queen Liz is ... farked up.
 
palelizard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

b0rg9: Sail The Wide Accountancy: "ceremonial maces will be placed in black purses."

Wat?

That sounds strangely like some Rage Against the Machine lyrics


Reigning in the name of!

Ceremonial maces
will be placed in black purses (x7)

Those who died, are eulogized,
for wearing the crown, they're the chosen sire!
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Got my Smiths LP next to the turntable...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"London Bridge has fallen" sounds a whole lot classier than "Liz just shiat the bed". Those Brits are just so classy.
 
wxboy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: what's the point of a code phrase that everyone knows?


It's not meant to be kept secret; the name provides an easy-to-remember-and-say catchall to represent and refer to the plans, rather than something like "Integrated Plans for the Death of Her Majesty" or whatever.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

karl2025: [flxt.tmsimg.com image 850x1275]


Good lord, no.

powerthesaurus.orgView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm getting tired of the news networks endlessly going over her life's accomplishments, which are ... lemme see ... mostly being alive for the most recent century. That and the UK shrinking to the size of a shoebox (for someone with very small feet).

// Well, she didn't create the James Webb Space Telescope; Kim Kardashian gets credit for that.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: I get that pageantry is fun, but what's the point of a code phrase that everyone knows?


Creating the understanding among the public that this has been planned for, giving people signals that it's coming so that the citizenry doesn't freak out. controlling the narrative and keeping things running as smoothly as possible during the transition, etc.

Like when a pope dies, it's comforting for people to know there's a well-defined process for how things move forward.  It's been thought about, planned for, and is being executed steadily.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ever since 2017, the phrase it has been planned that the phrase "London Bridge has fallen" will be used to signify to the Prime Minister that the Queen has passed away.

If everyone knows the code, then why are they using a code? Why not just say the Queen died?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So where is the time pool for her demise?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My fair lady...

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: When she finally does die, people are going to lose their shiat. Here, I mean. In America.

Which is ridiculous. I don't wish her ill, but she's nearly 100 goddam years old. That she's lasted this long is pretty impressive.

A 96-year-old dying isn't a national tragedy, it's ... nature.

And she's the queen (an anachronism) of another country. People didn't lose their shiat when Princess Marie of Liechtenstein kicked the bucket. Why they insist on obsessing about Queen Liz is ... farked up.


If she can hang on until after Charles passes, the prophecy will have been averted. He must never become king!
 
