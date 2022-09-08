 Skip to content
(The Onion)   [NOTE: Do Not Run Until farking Queen Is Dead Or People Will Lose Their shiat] Queen Elizabeth Dead at 96   (theonion.com) divider line
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
America's Finest News Source does it again.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When my landlord died, I got evicted when the surviving family wanted to sell the place.

Just saying: Brexit is about to get a whole lot worse.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is that a ROYAL instagreen?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As good a place as any:

Spinal Tap - The Majesty Of Rock
Youtube RsOxgwF9LlM
 
Klivian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cmon mods, you couldn't wait 30 minutes on this one? It could have turned into the official thread
 
Chenopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Old girl had a good run. RIP
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Is that a ROYAL instagreen?


Blue?
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
God save the... well bugger all, what now?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Is that a ROYAL instagreen?


We are amused.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's a some well balanced stupid and inappropriate.

Liz isn't Vladimir Putin.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 minute ago  
 The world must believe she IS dead, until she learns to control the raging beast that dwells within her
 
cowgirl toffee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


God save the Qwieen....
She ain't no hooman bien...
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is she still a billionaire with a fortune literally based on forcing others into subservience?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jim from Saint Paul
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Parliament [CONGRESS?]

Feels like it would be an insult to Parliament frankly.
 
