(Smithsonian Magazine)   Couple makes a big profit on their kitchen renovation   (smithsonianmag.com) divider line
    Cool, Gold, rare gold coins, Money, Bullion coin, anonymous couple, Gold standard, British archaeology, British government  
danvon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
All I found was a bunch of used safety razor blades behind the wall when we renovated.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I found some newspapers wrapped around the water pipes.  They were all about the Cuban Missile Crisis.  I showed them to my dad and he said "Put those back.  The pipes 'll freeze."
 
JZDave
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I found some really scary wiring from somebody's decades-old DIY project.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Another? I swear this sounds familiar.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought that in England, when they find stuff like this, the Queen swoops and claims if for herself.  That's why we got guns.   Queen slips in to my kitchen and says "Those curtains are hideous and these coins are mine, all mine!"  She gets warning shot from the Brown Bess and minutes later, after I reload, an encouragement from me to vacate the premises.  Don't make me call my well formed militia, Queenie.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I thought that in England, when they find stuff like this, the Queen swoops and claims if for herself.  That's why we got guns.   Queen slips in to my kitchen and says "Those curtains are hideous and these coins are mine, all mine!"  She gets warning shot from the Brown Bess and minutes later, after I reload, an encouragement from me to vacate the premises.  Don't make me call my well formed militia, Queenie.


Watch out, she's going to be supernatural soon.  But I've learned from video games that a shotgun will hurt anything, including ghosts.
 
dpcotta
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"...found in 2019..." fark off
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We found some 1940s newspapers used as insulation, and discovered that a formerly load-bearing wall had been sawn through to render it incapable of bearing a load. Well, the carpenter discovered it. Luckily, it was on the second floor, so the heaviest thing it had to support for 70+ years was snow.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
those coins belong to the crown.  arrest those thieves immediately!
 
Snort
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Another? I swear this sounds familiar.


Happens all the time.

All.

The.

Time.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was helping my buddy demo a place he bought a few years back and we found a bunch of old newspaper in the walls (they used to use it as insulation before the Pink Panther was born, I think) and we found Woolworth's official corporate response to the sinking of the Lusitania. It was really interesting and in shockingly good condition.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The government plans to keep just one artifact-a rare Brazilian gold coin that circulated in England in the 1720s-and will add it to the collection of one of its museums.

Is the government so broke that they can't buy it from the couple, it has to steal it?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shocktopus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Man, if I lived in the UK I'd probably be one of those weirdo metal-detecting guys. What a target rich environment. At the very least I'd be constantly digging up my own garden hoping for the next Sutton Hoo.
 
