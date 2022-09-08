 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Wall Of Voodoo, Berlin, and Kaja. No, not those songs. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #391. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
    KUCI, University of California, Irvine  
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello all from deep in a pile of packing boxes
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!
No late work today.!! Huzzah!
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Present. And tempted to click "install" on that mandatory OS update work is prompting me about that knocked my work computer offline for 3 hours yesterday and somehow still failed to complete. It did free up my afternoon though.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello all from deep in a pile of packing boxes


Fark user imageView Full Size


/unavailable for comment
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And hello from...
.. I dunno, sitting on my duff... being here...
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I've never seen so many corn dogs in my entire life!"
Let's go to the
Wall of Voodoo - Funzone (live and high quality)
Youtube W9lmwEDLLZo
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Hello all from deep in a pile of packing boxes

[Fark user image 425x566]

/unavailable for comment


Cat Tarkus.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna have to go all Grandma on you, SCNW; you're getting ahead on the adorable cat pics. Behold Meep - poster cat of Awws:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: Gonna have to go all Grandma on you, SCNW; you're getting ahead on the adorable cat pics. Behold Meep - poster cat of Awws:

[Fark user image image 850x1133]


Oh, I am HERE for this fight. Looking forward to Arya joining the fray.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Henlo all. I has no cat pics for the thread, but I do have new wireless headphones to fall asleep to the music to!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: Gonna have to go all Grandma on you, SCNW; you're getting ahead on the adorable cat pics. Behold Meep - poster cat of Awws:

[Fark user image image 850x1133]


Hmmm.
Iggy might have something to say about that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

englaja: Henlo all. I has no cat pics for the thread, but I do have new wireless headphones to fall asleep to the music to!


If'ns you fall asleep to This music, SoCl is doing something wrong; welcome!
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: englaja: Henlo all. I has no cat pics for the thread, but I do have new wireless headphones to fall asleep to the music to!

If'ns you fall asleep to This music, SoCl is doing something wrong; welcome!


Nothing to do with the music, it's just here in Adelaide it's going on 3am, and I have to get up in a few hours for work.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pista:
Iggy might have something to say about that.

Iggy Cat, Meow,Meow,Meow!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

englaja: perigee: englaja: Henlo all. I has no cat pics for the thread, but I do have new wireless headphones to fall asleep to the music to!

If'ns you fall asleep to This music, SoCl is doing something wrong; welcome!

Nothing to do with the music, it's just here in Adelaide it's going on 3am, and I have to get up in a few hours for work.


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

englaja: Nothing to do with the music, it's just here in Adelaide it's going on 3am, and I have to get up in a few hours for work.


Bless you, son - lovely to have you here. Conk out at will.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Need a better Iggy pic to replicate the Blah-Blah-Blah cover - he's black and white, too, so he would be perfect...)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: perigee: Gonna have to go all Grandma on you, SCNW; you're getting ahead on the adorable cat pics. Behold Meep - poster cat of Awws:

[Fark user image image 850x1133]

Hmmm.
Iggy might have something to say about that.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


sorry, you're all wrong...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/still no idea how she got in there, the bottom half was still taped shut
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: (Need a better Iggy pic to replicate the Blah-Blah-Blah cover - he's black and white, too, so he would be perfect...)


She.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*tunes in*

BRB, gotta go put on a black turtleneck.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said Irvine wrong
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

englaja: perigee: englaja: Henlo all. I has no cat pics for the thread, but I do have new wireless headphones to fall asleep to the music to!

If'ns you fall asleep to This music, SoCl is doing something wrong; welcome!

Nothing to do with the music, it's just here in Adelaide it's going on 3am, and I have to get up in a few hours for work.


ahhh, mate! That's early!
you're listening from a bloody long way !
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: He said Irvine wrong


he also said "double-yew-double-yew" instead of double-yew-double-yew -double-yew
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: sorry, you're all wrong...


Fark user imageView Full Size


compote.slate.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hello all!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
don't oversell, scnw. Epectations will be high :P
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
so far so good , though !
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Here for the first hour only.
Then
I
have
to
worrrrrrk.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They were so fantastic
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/at least it's not a pumpkin spice meme
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark yes!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

perigee: socalnewwaver: sorry, you're all wrong...

[Fark user image 500x287]

[compote.slate.com image 435x290]


the cat's flipping me off because the cat knows i'm not lying
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nesher:
Then
I
have
to
worrrrrrk.

Y'know, "Have To" is such an... authoritarian word. Unemployment is still a very acceptable option...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Felt with Liz!
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Flesh for Lulu"... I haven't heard them since they were new... All credit to you, SoCal - you have a golden shovel.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good evening everybody!
Here.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

perigee: "Flesh for Lulu"... I haven't heard them since they were new... All credit to you, SoCal - you have a golden shovel.


i don't know if i have a golden shovel or if i just refuse to grow up and leave the 80s :-\
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

perigee: "Flesh for Lulu"... I haven't heard them since they were new... All credit to you, SoCal - you have a golden shovel.


Would dearly like to hear Subterraneans get an outing one of these evenings
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: perigee: "Flesh for Lulu"... I haven't heard them since they were new... All credit to you, SoCal - you have a golden shovel.

i don't know if i have a golden shovel or if i just refuse to grow up and leave the 80s :-\


Your 2nd show on Tuesdays says otherwise
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: perigee: "Flesh for Lulu"... I haven't heard them since they were new... All credit to you, SoCal - you have a golden shovel.

i don't know if i have a golden shovel or if i just refuse to grow up and leave the 80s :-\

Your 2nd show on Tuesdays says otherwise


Socalnewerwaver
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Very Nice selection - did not remember this was them! Holy crap - "Karl Wallinger has just released a five-disc collection of music by his band World Party. His career was sidelined when he suffered a brain aneurysm in 2001."
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I know no politics and news and whatnot, but the queen is dead.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/carlieporterfield/2022/09/08/queen-elizabeth-uks-longest-reigning-monarch-dead-at-96/?sh=26f512f129f3
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: I know no politics and news and whatnot, but the queen is dead.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/carlieporterfield/2022/09/08/queen-elizabeth-uks-longest-reigning-monarch-dead-at-96/?sh=26f512f129f3


we do in memoriams on the show. we just don't get into the arguments over the politics side of it.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: I know no politics and news and whatnot, but the queen is dead.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/carlieporterfield/2022/09/08/queen-elizabeth-uks-longest-reigning-monarch-dead-at-96/?sh=26f512f129f3


And I still don't want to hear Morrissey
 
