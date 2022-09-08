 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   What a load of cock   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
42
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

1014 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2022 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
<that'sapenis.gif>
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a row?
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Load of Cock is the name of my P!nk mixtape.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That's a lot of donkey dick."

-She
 
NakedApe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did you do a work today dear?

Counted 7000 donkey penises.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cannot fathom what a bag of donkey dicks smells like, and for that I am grateful.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'm surprised China is burning through its own donkey cock supply so quickly that it has to look for other sources of donkey cock, or is this one of those 'let's eat their donkey cocks and save ours for when they run out' moves?
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People castrating donkeys...and..what? putting some dicks on the grill?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Neondistraction: I cannot fathom what a bag of donkey dicks smells like, and for that I am grateful.


smells like a bag of horse dicks.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you want anthrax? because I've heard of drum makers getting anthrax from goat skins. I am pretty sure a dried penis or peau d'ane could bite you the same way.
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jackass penises trying to enter illegally?

There's no way that could be misinterpreted.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clerks 3: The Show Continues!
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isitoveryet: Neondistraction: I cannot fathom what a bag of donkey dicks smells like, and for that I am grateful.

smells like a bag of horse dicks.


Like that, but earthier.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isitoveryet: Neondistraction: I cannot fathom what a bag of donkey dicks smells like, and for that I am grateful.

smells like a bag of horse dicks.


I am guessing Hot Rods or Slim Jims that have gone off. Yuck!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's Mom (TM) needed a refill.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Neondistraction: I cannot fathom what a bag of donkey dicks smells like, and for that I am grateful.


You might not want to mention this to your Mom then. :)
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ass Cock?
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing that didn't overload the plane. Would've been pretty embarrassing to have 'too many donkey dicks' recorded as the root cause of your death.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know this isn't exactly the headline about which to as, "are we not doing phrasing anymore?" but... "smell from the sacks..." Are we not doing phrasing anymore?
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ass cock, at that.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: Ass Cock?


Shakes tiny....
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you'd think that all the dickless donkeys meandering about would have tipped authorities off before the suspect even made it to the plane.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rat race hauling ass
Youtube Wz_E1TUiJ-Y
 
cowgirl toffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put your donkey cock in the ass hole.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hegelsghost: People castrating donkeys...and..what? putting some dicks on the grill?


Aussies: Shrimp on the barbie
Chinese: Dicks on the grill

advantage: Australia
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nigerian officials intercept 7,000 smuggled donkey penises at international airport after smell from sacks aroused suspicion

So we know that ancient traditional Chinese medicine actually works to arouse something - maybe not what it was intended to arouse, but it's still good to know.

Forget donating dildos to far-right causes, let's donate actual penises. I'm not ready to donate my own, but if I ever figure out where to get some donkey penises  I'll be sure to send them where they can be put to good use.

/If I get arrested trying to import 7000 of them , it should make for a good Fark headline anyway
//Forget the Fark Fame, I'll make the Daily Mail and Reddit too!
 
j.lunatic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: People castrating donkeys...and..what? putting some dicks on the grill?


Dick Soup For the Soul?
 
Lillya
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Weird tag? Come on Fark
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You know what they call TCM that actually works?Placebo.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"after smell from sacks aroused suspicion"

If the sack smells then arousal usually isn't happening!
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dick move by the poachers.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why is it everything is about dicks with the Chinese?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The V-Chip - South Park: Bigger Longer & Uncut (6/9) Movie CLIP (1999) HD
Youtube 26oRZCLHR1M
 
nakmuay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Why is it everything is about dicks with the Chinese?


It's one reason there are so many of them.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ya know those boner pills you buy online? Yeah.....
 
dbrunker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wrong tag?

img.fark.net
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That is a big arse bag of cocks
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: Neondistraction: I cannot fathom what a bag of donkey dicks smells like, and for that I am grateful.

smells like a bag of horse dicks.


Or maybe mule dicks?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Why is it everything is about dicks with the Chinese?


I think sometimes balls are involved too
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.