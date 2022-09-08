 Skip to content
(MSN)   In other news banana murdle zowous...., say does anyone else smell burning toast?   (msn.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Definitely scary.
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Julie Chin Suffers 'Beginnings Of A Stroke'

OK, who was beginning to stroke her?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Does everyone who has a stroke suffer from it?   Why can't you enjoy a stroke?  It's a gift from God, fer pete's sake.

I didn't enjoy my first one cause I was driving and it was a partial.
But knowing I might just click off instead of Cancer/Hospice is a pretty good feeling.  Just as long as I'm not driving the napalm truck through Orphantown.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
banana murdle

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds like some heavy burtation.

Ischemic events are terrifying. My mind goes from "haha they're saying words wrong" to "damn I hope they're ok" pretty quickly.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Does everyone who has a stroke suffer from it?   Why can't you enjoy a stroke?  It's a gift from God, fer pete's sake.

I didn't enjoy my first one cause I was driving and it was a partial.
But knowing I might just click off instead of Cancer/Hospice is a pretty good feeling.  Just as long as I'm not driving the napalm truck through Orphantown.


For mine, I was outside listening to music on my Airpods and the unexpected light show was pretty cool.
 
cowgirl toffee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MBooda: Julie Chin Suffers 'Beginnings Of A Stroke'

OK, who was beginning to stroke her?


Billy Squier?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sympathizes:
News Reporter has a Stroke on Air
Youtube XvkC4t2d9Ok
 
