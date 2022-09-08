 Skip to content
(Hawaii News Now)   Hawaii's newest cat cafe, Toe Beans and Dreams, offers a welcoming space for rescued felines and helps empower the disabled youth employees who care for them. Please extend a warm Caturday welcome to them and their partner, KAT charities   (hawaiinewsnow.com) divider line
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Long live the king
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Sadly my handheld ham radio died my wife was nice enough to order a replacement and it doesn't work correctly either so I got to go buy a better one instead of a cheap one ouch
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Sadly my handheld ham radio died my wife was nice enough to order a replacement and it doesn't work correctly either so I got to go buy a better one instead of a cheap one ouch


: - (
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: Fark that Pixel: Sadly my handheld ham radio died my wife was nice enough to order a replacement and it doesn't work correctly either so I got to go buy a better one instead of a cheap one ouch

: - (

: - (


I guess that's what I get for getting cheap :-)
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And *that* is the only caturday pics I have been able to download to my cellphone.  My laptop got a bath of sweet tea Tues and is fried. OlderGuy thinks he may be able to access the hard drive and salvage my 20k worth of pics. 🤞
In the meantime I will lurk and post what I do have access to.
This has *NOT* been a good week for my technology.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Sadly my handheld ham radio died my wife was nice enough to order a replacement and it doesn't work correctly either so I got to go buy a better one instead of a cheap one ouch


Bummer! :(
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 425x552]
And *that* is the only caturday pics I have been able to download to my cellphone.  My laptop got a bath of sweet tea Tues and is fried. OlderGuy thinks he may be able to access the hard drive and salvage my 20k worth of pics. 🤞
In the meantime I will lurk and post what I do have access to.
This has *NOT* been a good week for my technology.


Oh Noes!!!  Hopefully he can fix it for you.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: valnt9: [Fark user image 425x552]
And *that* is the only caturday pics I have been able to download to my cellphone.  My laptop got a bath of sweet tea Tues and is fried. OlderGuy thinks he may be able to access the hard drive and salvage my 20k worth of pics. 🤞
In the meantime I will lurk and post what I do have access to.
This has *NOT* been a good week for my technology.

Oh Noes!!!  Hopefully he can fix it for you.


There's no "fix". The laptop is dead. But OD says the hard drive is encapsulated and it is probably safe. He'll take the hard drive out, connect it to another computer and download the files to a thumb drive and mail it to me. Looking to replace the laptop by next week.
Gag this sucks.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hello Caturday!

Alfie, Milady and I went to the vet today. Alfie had an eye problem while I was on vacation, so Fiancé took him to the vet (I didn't even know Fiancé knew the name of the vet), and he had to go back for a check up today. Alfie's eye isn't completely better, so he'll continue with the cream he hates for a few more days. Milady's inhaler is running low, so she got to come for a check up and to get a new prescription.

Alfie was difficult to examine because he was grouchy, alternating between growling and hissing, and the mean vet lady completely ignored his grouchiness. Milady, on the other hand, had puffed up and was hard to examine because she kept bonking the vet in search of head and chin scritches.

Fark user image


Interestingly, when Alfie had his fall and had to go to the emergency vet, he was apparently rolling around, trying to get belly rubs. Silly cats!

Good night!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: lilyspad: valnt9: [Fark user image 425x552]
And *that* is the only caturday pics I have been able to download to my cellphone.  My laptop got a bath of sweet tea Tues and is fried. OlderGuy thinks he may be able to access the hard drive and salvage my 20k worth of pics. 🤞
In the meantime I will lurk and post what I do have access to.
This has *NOT* been a good week for my technology.

Oh Noes!!!  Hopefully he can fix it for you.

There's no "fix". The laptop is dead. But OD says the hard drive is encapsulated and it is probably safe. He'll take the hard drive out, connect it to another computer and download the files to a thumb drive and mail it to me. Looking to replace the laptop by next week.
Gag this sucks.


*OD djould be OG, for OlderGuy.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Time to post Mimi gifs again!

Fark user image


Fark user image
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The boys were sleeping together on my bed earlier.  Boy, Jack sure has grown!
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Posted this in the Woofday thread last night

Quick yobbery update - He's scheduled to return to the hospital this coming Friday morning and if all is well they'll be removing his chest tube.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 425x552]
And *that* is the only caturday pics I have been able to download to my cellphone.  My laptop got a bath of sweet tea Tues and is fried. OlderGuy thinks he may be able to access the hard drive and salvage my 20k worth of pics. 🤞
In the meantime I will lurk and post what I do have access to.
This has *NOT* been a good week for my technology.


Hope he's able to salvage your pics
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
When I called OlderGuy Tues about my soggy laptop I asked about Sherpa. The latest he knew was Sherpa is still in the hosp. Sherpa let's OG know if the status changes.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: When I called OlderGuy Tues about my soggy laptop I asked about Sherpa. The latest he knew was Sherpa is still in the hosp. Sherpa let's OG know if the status changes.


(I am having fat finger issues)
That should read Sherpa's sister keeps the info moving.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: lilyspad: valnt9: [Fark user image 425x552]
And *that* is the only caturday pics I have been able to download to my cellphone.  My laptop got a bath of sweet tea Tues and is fried. OlderGuy thinks he may be able to access the hard drive and salvage my 20k worth of pics. 🤞
In the meantime I will lurk and post what I do have access to.
This has *NOT* been a good week for my technology.

Oh Noes!!!  Hopefully he can fix it for you.

There's no "fix". The laptop is dead. But OD says the hard drive is encapsulated and it is probably safe. He'll take the hard drive out, connect it to another computer and download the files to a thumb drive and mail it to me. Looking to replace the laptop by next week.
Gag this sucks.


Oh gosh, I am sorry to hear this Val..I won't tell you the number of keyboards I've killed..liquids are the debble...I really hope your data is recoverable.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 425x552]
And *that* is the only caturday pics I have been able to download to my cellphone.  My laptop got a bath of sweet tea Tues and is fried. OlderGuy thinks he may be able to access the hard drive and salvage my 20k worth of pics. 🤞
In the meantime I will lurk and post what I do have access to.
This has *NOT* been a good week for my technology.


Mine either :-( Best of luck!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: valnt9: When I called OlderGuy Tues about my soggy laptop I asked about Sherpa. The latest he knew was Sherpa is still in the hosp. Sherpa let's OG know if the status changes.

(I am having fat finger issues)
That should read Sherpa's sister keeps the info moving.


Fat fingers is why I bought a keyboard for the ipad...less tyops..although I refuse to relinquish my crown.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: valnt9: When I called OlderGuy Tues about my soggy laptop I asked about Sherpa. The latest he knew was Sherpa is still in the hosp. Sherpa let's OG know if the status changes.

(I am having fat finger issues)
That should read Sherpa's sister keeps the info moving.


Thank you for the update! Go Sherpa, go!
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 425x552]
And *that* is the only caturday pics I have been able to download to my cellphone.  My laptop got a bath of sweet tea Tues and is fried. OlderGuy thinks he may be able to access the hard drive and salvage my 20k worth of pics. 🤞
In the meantime I will lurk and post what I do have access to.
This has *NOT* been a good week for my technology.


I bet he will be able to recover most, if not all, of your hard drive, especially if you didn't try using a hairdryer, which only serves to drive moisture into the afflicted victim (hard drive/ phone, flash drive) 🤞
 
domari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: When I called OlderGuy Tues about my soggy laptop I asked about Sherpa. The latest he knew was Sherpa is still in the hosp. Sherpa let's OG know if the status changes.


Wasn't his sister supposed to be updating someone?
I sent him an email, but no reply, which I didn't expect since I read that his phone doesn't work there.
Does OG know how Sherpa is doing?
I think of him all the time and hope he's ok.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

almostsane: valnt9: [Fark user image image 425x552]
And *that* is the only caturday pics I have been able to download to my cellphone.  My laptop got a bath of sweet tea Tues and is fried. OlderGuy thinks he may be able to access the hard drive and salvage my 20k worth of pics. 🤞
In the meantime I will lurk and post what I do have access to.
This has *NOT* been a good week for my technology.

I bet he will be able to recover most, if not all, of your hard drive, especially if you didn't try using a hairdryer, which only serves to drive moisture into the afflicted victim (hard drive/ phone, flash drive) 🤞


I grabbed the laptop, removed the power cord and turned the laptop upside down. It drained all loose fluid, but I've been warned the sugar in the tea will be the wiring issue. It will short out if I try to open it. I did get it properly shut down so there's that. It will be in OlderGuy hands in 3 days...🤞
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Manic Depressive Mouse: Hello Caturday!

Alfie, Milady and I went to the vet today. Alfie had an eye problem while I was on vacation, so Fiancé took him to the vet (I didn't even know Fiancé knew the name of the vet), and he had to go back for a check up today. Alfie's eye isn't completely better, so he'll continue with the cream he hates for a few more days. Milady's inhaler is running low, so she got to come for a check up and to get a new prescription.

Alfie was difficult to examine because he was grouchy, alternating between growling and hissing, and the mean vet lady completely ignored his grouchiness. Milady, on the other hand, had puffed up and was hard to examine because she kept bonking the vet in search of head and chin scritches.

[Fark user image 425x318]

Interestingly, when Alfie had his fall and had to go to the emergency vet, he was apparently rolling around, trying to get belly rubs. Silly cats!

Good night!


♥♥

Salem would behave the same as Milady
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
you call them cats.
I call them roomies while they call me the female human slave.
go figure
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I know, I know, no politics in the Thread..but I do want to acknowledge that the Queen, Elizabeth II was a great animal lover. Dogs and Horses and undoubtably barn cats as well. And as various rainbows were seen across London, we do know she crossed the Rainbow Bridge.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

FatherChaos: Time to post Mimi gifs again!

[Fark user image 564x316]

[Fark user image 323x575]


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

The boys were sleeping together on my bed earlier.  Boy, Jack sure has grown!
[Fark user image 425x239]


♥♥
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: I know, I know, no politics in the Thread..but I do want to acknowledge that the Queen, Elizabeth II was a great animal lover. Dogs and Horses and undoubtably barn cats as well. And as various rainbows were seen across London, we do know she crossed the Rainbow Bridge.


Fark user image
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: tigerose: I know, I know, no politics in the Thread..but I do want to acknowledge that the Queen, Elizabeth II was a great animal lover. Dogs and Horses and undoubtably barn cats as well. And as various rainbows were seen across London, we do know she crossed the Rainbow Bridge.

[Fark user image 425x528]


Well yes, that about sums it up. She waited until she could welcome the new Prime Minester. That was Tuesday. An she did seem mighty frail.

I can't wrap my brain around 70 years of Service to her country. I wonder who takes over her dogs and horses?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Mudd's woman: Fark that Pixel: Sadly my handheld ham radio died my wife was nice enough to order a replacement and it doesn't work correctly either so I got to go buy a better one instead of a cheap one ouch

: - (

I guess that's what I get for getting cheap :-)


'Mayd en Chynna' sticker outside hsoulda told ya!
/Seriously, hope next one works better!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 425x552]
And *that* is the only caturday pics I have been able to download to my cellphone.  My laptop got a bath of sweet tea Tues and is fried. OlderGuy thinks he may be able to access the hard drive and salvage my 20k worth of pics. 🤞
In the meantime I will lurk and post what I do have access to.
This has *NOT* been a good week for my technology.


Ouch ! So sorry to hear that! Fingers crossed for Older Guy!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

[Fark user image 421x750]


Jack! Jack-in-the-Tube!
Hai, Jack!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Forry checking on Cinco this morning.    He must get that Cinco isn't feeling well.  I've been syringe feeding for a bit now.  He fights me a bit.  I've worn the food.  But I get food into him. Tomorrow morning I am going to see if Cinco might like to try some fancy feast kitten food, salmon flavor.   He does drink water...and pees thanks to the diuretic.   He loves being brushed.  And he is not hiding.   Those things are all positive.  I just don't see him eating.  That I really need to witness
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]Forry checking on Cinco this morning.    He must get that Cinco isn't feeling well.  I've been syringe feeding for a bit now.  He fights me a bit.  I've worn the food.  But I get food into him. Tomorrow morning I am going to see if Cinco might like to try some fancy feast kitten food, salmon flavor.   He does drink water...and pees thanks to the diuretic.   He loves being brushed.  And he is not hiding.   Those things are all positive.  I just don't see him eating.  That I really need to witness


Yeah...it's really nice when they start eating on their own.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

skybird659: Fark that Pixel: Mudd's woman: Fark that Pixel: Sadly my handheld ham radio died my wife was nice enough to order a replacement and it doesn't work correctly either so I got to go buy a better one instead of a cheap one ouch

: - (

I guess that's what I get for getting cheap :-)

'Mayd en Chynna' sticker outside hsoulda told ya!
/Seriously, hope next one works better!


Yeah they are certified Chinesium But I tried to go cheap. And I did.  One radio lasted two months plus Second one pretty much dead out of the box. So going to buy a name brand for a few more dollars. Should've done that first but I didn't know enough to look for good one.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: When I called OlderGuy Tues about my soggy laptop I asked about Sherpa. The latest he knew was Sherpa is still in the hosp. Sherpa let's OG know if the status changes.


Ugh. I missed last weekend and was hoping for some more encouraging news than that.

Sherpa must be utterly miserable. ☹
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]Forry checking on Cinco this morning.    He must get that Cinco isn't feeling well.  I've been syringe feeding for a bit now.  He fights me a bit.  I've worn the food.  But I get food into him. Tomorrow morning I am going to see if Cinco might like to try some fancy feast kitten food, salmon flavor.   He does drink water...and pees thanks to the diuretic.   He loves being brushed.  And he is not hiding.   Those things are all positive.  I just don't see him eating.  That I really need to witness


♥♥
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Evening all! Been a fun week here, had to explain to our wonderful corporate partner third party warehouse they are morons. They sent us a printer for a lady in another office here because someone here has kinda the same last name with the two last letters of the last name being different. We are just adding it to the list of stupid stuff like replacement laptops that don't work.
But on the fun side the old roommates baby is getting huge, I swear they are feeding Addy other babies.
Fark user image
 
