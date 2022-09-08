 Skip to content
(ABC News) Aaaaaaannnnnnd...here comes the cancer if you're under age 50
    Cancer, Early onset cancers, American Cancer Society, risk factors, alcohol consumption, higher risk  
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, that study was one of those "this might be a thing, it's hard to tell, and really, we're just bringing it up so that others can actually take a closer look at it to see if there's anything here" studies that will absolutely be misinterpreted as "YOUR LIFESTYLE WILL KILL YOU" stories.

First, the incidence of increased cancer of the 13 they looked for was only evident in 6: Breast, colorectal, kidney, prostate, and thyroid.

Second, they don't really try to figure out how much screening has contributed to these numbers. Are they actually growing, or are we just finding them now? They make an argument for breast and colorectal cancers that our screening hasn't changed too much, but the numbers have still gone up, but they haven't looked at screening participation to see if those numbers went up. Even if screening methods stayed roughly the same, if more people are getting screened, you'd expect to find more cancers.

Third, they talk about lifestyle and environmental factors which changed over the course of the time period which may have affected the cancer rate (e.g. smoking decreased, but alcohol consumption increased) and which are changeable, but they don't discuss other factors like maternal/paternal age which has also steadily gone up over the same time period. There's little you can do about how old your parents were when you were born.

So yeah, this is a "hey, here's something we might want to look at" paper not "oh shiat, this is bad" paper.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did they have to mention alcohol so many times? I don't smoke, doesn't that count for anything anymore?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's also increasing in pets. We've lost two cats (one for kidney, the other for stomach) to cancer that were both relatively young :(
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh already had it once and I know my prostate is a time bomb.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My 46 year old stepsister was diagnosed a couple of months ago with lung cancer that has spread to her bones and brain. She never smoked

A coworker who was in her early 50s died earlier this year from lung cancer. She also never smoked

Another friend in her early 50s died a couple of years ago from lung and brain cancer. Never smoked
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Work out, eat right, limit drinking and stay fit, die of cancer.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So once you hit 50 you can party your ass off with impunity?

/asking for generation X
 
T.rex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read once that evidence of cancer is present in 100% of autopsies... Meaning, we have all have cells that eventually go awry.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they didn't run so many tests they wouldn't find so much cancer

Clearly the answer is less testing
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since when is cancer age-specific?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no biological reason for people to live past 45. Count yourself lucky for every extra year you get.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suck it, youngins
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do they diagnose cancer? I had a full blood work up, would they have found anything if it was there?

/have to quit drinking
//tomorrow
 
Lish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's not enough to just not smoke anymore.  You have to take steps to prevent other people from smoking, or at least from enjoying it.  You're just a passive non-smoker.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing I'm almost 60!

/not really
 
behanger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With 5 to 10% of the cancers being caused by alcohol, Farkers are in trouble.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am thinking that most of this is probably better detection with an unhealthy mix of environmental pollution in Asia and Africa.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Childhood friend of mine died of breast cancer at 36. That was about a dozen years ago.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So you're saying I have 5 months to spend my life savings?  LET'S FARKING PARTY!
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how you find things a lot more often once you actually start looking for them.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Depends on the specific cancer, but your yearly blood work probably won't be where it starts. Most cancer diagnosis start from you going to your doctor because you noticed something is weird, random pains, unexplained weight loss, etc.

https://www.cancer.net/navigating-cancer-care/diagnosing-cancer/reports-and-results/understanding-your-complete-blood-count-cbc-tests
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm noticeably beyond 50. No cancer for me! Whoo-hooo!
 
Poopy MacPoop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can confirm. Had parathyroid cancer at age 39. Well I probably had it at 38, too, but it's rare and I'm afraid of doctors so they didn't find it until it almost exploded my pancreas at 39. The one year anniversary of my diagnosis is next week. The average parathyroid cancer patient has three recurrences, and it doesn't respond to chemo or radiation, so that's thrilling. There's less than a thousand cases a year, so there's no research. As far as all the science in the world has bothered to determine my remaining life expectancy is somewhere between two and fifty years, on average. They tell you to watch out for being thirsty and tired, which are of course symptoms that never occur in anyone who doesn't have cancer. It makes you afraid of your own body in a really insidious way. It's like driving around in an old car. You can't enjoy the ride because you're worried that every little sound might be the thing that finally breaks it in a way that no one can fix.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

How long is $3.50 going to last?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I could get a half a pint, I suppose.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend of mine in her mid 30s just had a complete mastectomy in October.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it has nothing to do with all of the Freedom Chemicals that we are putting into the air and water. That would be silly talk.

/Just need to open up another few coal power plants...
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Get busy living, or get busy dying.
 
make_me_some_pie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turning 50 in a week. Have already caught a lump that turned out to be metastatic melanoma. Lucky it was just the lump and now there's great expensive treatment for it. Nothing like hearing you're stage 3. fark cancer!
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't even drink anymore anyway.  Every time I have a sip of alcohol, it feels like someone is setting my esophagus on fire.  Not worried though.  There are plenty of environmental and work-related toxins to cause cancer somewhere in my body.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it has no link whatsoever with all the crapola we keep pouring into the environment, and incidentally, into the food chain. /s
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Oh no, just alcohol withdrawal.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As someone born in 81, this video was farking scary.

A Time-Lapse Map of Every Nuclear Explosion Since 1945 - by Isao Hashimoto
Youtube LLCF7vPanrY


I'm sure that didn't help things.
 
anticontent
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Calling it now, microplastics.
 
anticontent
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Also, if most malignant cancers kill you without treatment, that would have been found during autopsy most likely, so I'm unsure how much increased screening affects things here. And the types surveyed are known killers.
 
djZorbof
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Everyone says avoid meat to reduce cancer risk. No one says anything about limiting sugar.
 
devilEther
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Username checks out?
 
KB202
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm 51 - safe! Suck it!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

make_me_some_pie: Turning 50 in a week. Have already caught a lump that turned out to be metastatic melanoma. Lucky it was just the lump and now there's great expensive treatment for it. Nothing like hearing you're stage 3. fark cancer!


This. My youngest sister is in chemo right now for breast cancer, at the ripe old age of 52.

If the cancer doesn't get me, the extreme family history of Alzheimer's will. Hate to say it (knocks wood), but after watching Alz winnow away my dad all these years, cancer could be a blessing in disguise.
 
Artist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There can be a strong genetic componet to cancer. If possible, check with old family members to find out about this in your family.
My mother died of colon cancer. I've had five colonoscopies and every one has had pre-cancerous polyps. It's kind'v weird knowing that the ol' poop chute is whacky, that I'm pretty sure I'll never have a normal result. But, I'd far rather do the colon prep, than the chemo. As I was Mom's primary caregiver and got the up close 'n personal part of cancer and all that goes with it. So, git yer blasted colonoscopies!

  Ignore your health, and it will go away.
 
KB202
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Small cell?
I've known so many people who knew someone that I want to start getting semi annual testing.
I'm hoping the new NHS blood test will prove itself in general use and we'll all start finding our cancers the day the start. Or at least the year.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cologuard has a television advertisement where an animated cardboard box tells you about a wonderful new colon cancer screening test where you shiat in a box then hand it to the UPS guy.

Lovely.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Considering your age that might be the safest bet
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

My mom's healthy at 81 and my dad had a heart attack, which as ways to check out goes, is one of the preferable ways. Don't know much about my grandparents.
 
KB202
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Don't be too pessimistic and don't spend all of your savings too early on your bucket list items. Medical research has surprised us a dozen times in the last decade, and the pace only increases.
 
KB202
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

To hell with that. I want to be a cyborg.
 
