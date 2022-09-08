 Skip to content
CNN's Bernard Shaw beats Queen Elizabeth to death
76
    Sad, storied career, Gulf War, 2003 invasion of Iraq, Tiananmen Square, biggest stories of that time, Iraq War, Iran-Iraq War, 1912  
•       •       •

Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two minutes, subby.  You beat me in submitting exactly this link and headline by two minutes.

/shakes fist
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From the days when CNN wasn't a festering pile of garbage. RIP, news man.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Barely. The Queen just died.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Barely. The Queen just died.


nm... fake news... for now
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Barely. The Queen just died.



Gonna source this or just leave it hanging? There's no report of that.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: Barely. The Queen just died.

nm... fake news... for now


BBC has gone to black. Broadcasters dressed in black. Not looking good.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Demetrius: GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: Barely. The Queen just died.

nm... fake news... for now

BBC has gone to black. Broadcasters dressed in black. Not looking good.


The family is all gathered. She is obviously at the end.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Demetrius: GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: Barely. The Queen just died.

nm... fake news... for now

BBC has gone to black. Broadcasters dressed in black. Not looking good.

The family is all gathered. She is obviously at the end.


Or she died a little while ago and that this is now stage setting so that the public story can be that she died surrounded by her family.

This kind of thing happens so often, it's why I never visit my family.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was great. Thanks for being a sober voice during insane times.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. I've seen a lot of his plays and never realized he went on to work at CNN.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: GardenWeasel: Demetrius: GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: Barely. The Queen just died.

nm... fake news... for now

BBC has gone to black. Broadcasters dressed in black. Not looking good.

The family is all gathered. She is obviously at the end.

Or she died a little while ago and that this is now stage setting so that the public story can be that she died surrounded by her family.

This kind of thing happens so often, it's why I never visit my family.


Ah the lucky tiger rock theory of long life.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you look at those photos of the Queen meeting with Liz Truss, you can see the back of the Queen's hand is very black and blue, most likely from IVs.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: GardenWeasel: Demetrius: GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: Barely. The Queen just died.

nm... fake news... for now

BBC has gone to black. Broadcasters dressed in black. Not looking good.

The family is all gathered. She is obviously at the end.

Or she died a little while ago and that this is now stage setting so that the public story can be that she died surrounded by her family.

This kind of thing happens so often, it's why I never visit my family.


She is under "medical supervision", which I assume is a euphemism to "hooked up to a machine" to keep her alive until family arrives.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: HugeMistake: GardenWeasel: Demetrius: GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: Barely. The Queen just died.

nm... fake news... for now

BBC has gone to black. Broadcasters dressed in black. Not looking good.

The family is all gathered. She is obviously at the end.

Or she died a little while ago and that this is now stage setting so that the public story can be that she died surrounded by her family.

This kind of thing happens so often, it's why I never visit my family.

She is under "medical supervision", which I assume is a euphemism to "hooked up to a machine" to keep her alive until family arrives.


So, only mostly dead?

/We are doing dark humor in this thread, right?
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Jamesac68 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: HugeMistake: GardenWeasel: Demetrius: GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: Barely. The Queen just died.

nm... fake news... for now

BBC has gone to black. Broadcasters dressed in black. Not looking good.

The family is all gathered. She is obviously at the end.

Or she died a little while ago and that this is now stage setting so that the public story can be that she died surrounded by her family.

This kind of thing happens so often, it's why I never visit my family.

She is under "medical supervision", which I assume is a euphemism to "hooked up to a machine" to keep her alive until family arrives.


Cyborg queen can never die!  The meat has rotted but the metal carries on.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I loved him in the first Iraq war.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, the Queen is dead?

This would mean something if we still thought that monarchies were a good idea
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Bernard Shaw

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: RIP Bernard Shaw

[Fark user image 850x566]


No, no no, That's Angela Lansbury.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Wait, the Queen is dead?

This would mean something if we still thought that monarchies were a good idea


Well I'm glad the representative for humanity stepped forward to share all of our views.
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At long last, Kitty Dukakis is safe.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: If you look at those photos of the Queen meeting with Liz Truss, you can see the back of the Queen's hand is very black and blue, most likely from IVs.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Still waiting.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Former CNN anchor Bernard Shaw died Wednesday of pneumonia unrelated to Covid-19...

Covid is so farking bad nowadays that we have to mention it when someone dies of a respiratory disease unrelated to it.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: pastramithemosterotic: Wait, the Queen is dead?

This would mean something if we still thought that monarchies were a good idea

Well I'm glad the representative for humanity stepped forward to share all of our views.


*tips hat

I'll be here all day
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is anyone taking nominations for HOTY?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: Barely. The Queen just died.

nm... fake news... for now

BBC has gone to black. Broadcasters dressed in black. Not looking good.


quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Besides isn't BBC by definition *always* black?
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: If you look at those photos of the Queen meeting with Liz Truss, you can see the back of the Queen's hand is very black and blue, most likely from IVs.


Nah, it was from backhanding Chuck for being a loser.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jamesac68: GardenWeasel: HugeMistake: GardenWeasel: Demetrius: GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: Barely. The Queen just died.

nm... fake news... for now

BBC has gone to black. Broadcasters dressed in black. Not looking good.

The family is all gathered. She is obviously at the end.

Or she died a little while ago and that this is now stage setting so that the public story can be that she died surrounded by her family.

This kind of thing happens so often, it's why I never visit my family.

She is under "medical supervision", which I assume is a euphemism to "hooked up to a machine" to keep her alive until family arrives.

Cyborg queen can never die!  The meat has rotted but the metal carries on.


I thought she was one of the lizard people. No?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the queen dies, does Brexit get cancelled?

How does this affect BoJo?
 
monstera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP - my conductor

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hereinNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bernard basically gave us GWB 1.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9_pRmRlzY4

Also along with Holliman gave us our first real view of real time war initiation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vn8mfg_oEz4
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: Barely. The Queen just died.

nm... fake news... for now

BBC has gone to black. Broadcasters dressed in black. Not looking good.


Confirmed. This combine Charles' visit to Balmoral this morning, this could be the last week of QE2's reign - I just hope Charles has the good sense to abdicate in favor of his son
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: Barely. The Queen just died.

nm... fake news... for now

BBC has gone to black. Broadcasters dressed in black. Not looking good.


Operation London Bridge and Operation Unicorn (the plan for if the Queen dies in Scotland specifically) have been in place for a long time. Lots of the cues from Operation London Bridge are apparent already, such as the BBC presenters in black, and the BBC coverage specifically cancelling their programming.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Two minutes, subby.  You beat me in submitting exactly this link and headline by two minutes.

/shakes fist


I wouldn't brag about that.  It's a lazy headline that really only worked well for Ike Turner.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klivian: Demetrius: GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: Barely. The Queen just died.

nm... fake news... for now

BBC has gone to black. Broadcasters dressed in black. Not looking good.

Operation London Bridge and Operation Unicorn (the plan for if the Queen dies in Scotland specifically) have been in place for a long time. Lots of the cues from Operation London Bridge are apparent already, such as the BBC presenters in black, and the BBC coverage specifically cancelling their programming.


Any signs of the Obit Procedure happening?
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hallows_Eve: Klivian: Demetrius: GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: Barely. The Queen just died.

nm... fake news... for now

BBC has gone to black. Broadcasters dressed in black. Not looking good.

Operation London Bridge and Operation Unicorn (the plan for if the Queen dies in Scotland specifically) have been in place for a long time. Lots of the cues from Operation London Bridge are apparent already, such as the BBC presenters in black, and the BBC coverage specifically cancelling their programming.

Any signs of the Obit Procedure happening?


CNN running retrospectives reads like an American outlet jumping the gun after getting the signs from the inside sources. If you read through what's available about the procedures this is all on track. The idea is to prevent it from being a massive shock, which is why there is so much about flights and when the family is arriving. Give people a little time to be ready for it.

If she's already dead, which is possible, look for an announcement around 6pm GMT.
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Queen Shmeen.

So, one of the last vestiges of a racist, imperial slave society dies.

It's not quite as satisfying as say, a Uvalde cop dying from a bee sting, but I'll take it.
 
philodough [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most clickable headline ever.

Probably

RIP in advance, Liz.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Demetrius: GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: Barely. The Queen just died.

nm... fake news... for now

BBC has gone to black. Broadcasters dressed in black. Not looking good.

Confirmed. This combine Charles' visit to Balmoral this morning, this could be the last week of QE2's reign - I just hope Charles has the good sense to abdicate in favor of his son


Basically I figure that if it goes to Charles, many if not most people will lose interest in the monarchy. Nobody cares about Charles and a good number of people actively dislike Camilla. The longer he keeps the crown, the less people are likely to care about the royals to the point where, when it finally gets around to Wills, the people will just say, 'yeah it's not even worth keeping you guys around as tourist draws anymore. We're just going to redistribute crown holdings and convert all royal residences to museums. Thanks for playing. See you later.'

However if Charles passes it to Will straight away, they can probably keep public support. Most people like Will and Kate.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the last remaining actual journalists.  RIP Mr. Shaw.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sensitive yet dangerous: The Exit Stencilist: Demetrius: GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: Barely. The Queen just died.

nm... fake news... for now

BBC has gone to black. Broadcasters dressed in black. Not looking good.

Confirmed. This combine Charles' visit to Balmoral this morning, this could be the last week of QE2's reign - I just hope Charles has the good sense to abdicate in favor of his son

Basically I figure that if it goes to Charles, many if not most people will lose interest in the monarchy. Nobody cares about Charles and a good number of people actively dislike Camilla. The longer he keeps the crown, the less people are likely to care about the royals to the point where, when it finally gets around to Wills, the people will just say, 'yeah it's not even worth keeping you guys around as tourist draws anymore. We're just going to redistribute crown holdings and convert all royal residences to museums. Thanks for playing. See you later.'

However if Charles passes it to Will straight away, they can probably keep public support. Most people like Will and Kate.


The reality is Charles will reign for the interim. How long that might be depends on his health.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sensitive yet dangerous: The Exit Stencilist: Demetrius: GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: Barely. The Queen just died.

nm... fake news... for now

BBC has gone to black. Broadcasters dressed in black. Not looking good.

Confirmed. This combine Charles' visit to Balmoral this morning, this could be the last week of QE2's reign - I just hope Charles has the good sense to abdicate in favor of his son

Basically I figure that if it goes to Charles, many if not most people will lose interest in the monarchy. Nobody cares about Charles and a good number of people actively dislike Camilla. The longer he keeps the crown, the less people are likely to care about the royals to the point where, when it finally gets around to Wills, the people will just say, 'yeah it's not even worth keeping you guys around as tourist draws anymore. We're just going to redistribute crown holdings and convert all royal residences to museums. Thanks for playing. See you later.'

However if Charles passes it to Will straight away, they can probably keep public support. Most people like Will and Kate.


You don't get to vote for king, that's kind of the point. Although the English definitely, um, vetoed Charles I.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No future for you
 
houstondragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Barely. The Queen just died.


Only mostly dead. Probably owes them money.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FIFTEEN BOXES: Queen Shmeen.

So, one of the last vestiges of a racist, imperial slave society dies.

It's not quite as satisfying as say, a Uvalde cop dying from a bee sting, but I'll take it.


And yet slavery was outlawed in the British Empire 28 years before the US got around to it.
 
TK-593
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Demetrius: GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: Barely. The Queen just died.

nm... fake news... for now

BBC has gone to black. Broadcasters dressed in black. Not looking good.

Confirmed. This combine Charles' visit to Balmoral this morning, this could be the last week of QE2's reign - I just hope Charles has the good sense to abdicate in favor of his son

dissolve the crown permanently and take England's biggest welfare family off the public teet.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Wow. I've seen a lot of his plays and never realized he went on to work at CNN.


I came into this thread for the George Bernard Shaw reference.  FARK user HugeMistake did not disappoint me.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Demetrius: GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: Barely. The Queen just died.

nm... fake news... for now

BBC has gone to black. Broadcasters dressed in black. Not looking good.


Now reporting that they've delivered the cyanide to the corgis. Not looking good.
 
