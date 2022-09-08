 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Hidden Welsh canal to be uncovered by mid-September and is not eerie at all, is also the name of my ... coverband
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing beats the Janes Island State Park canal....

media-cdn.tripadvisor.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It also provided water to the docks in Cardiff Bay, to ensure the docks could operate 24 hours a day, even at low tide.
It was paved over between 1948 and 1950 when the Glamorganshire Canal closed.

Wait. I thought Welsh names were supposed to be unpronounceable in the English language.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New bosses probably murdered him because he wouldn't drink the Kool-aid.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your Florence and the Machine cover band, subby?

HTH, I'd explore that canal.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hidden Welsh" as a band name should probably be reserved for one of those arty post rock hipster bands.
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man, a plan, a canal, a cyfrwngddarostyngedigaethau
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hidden Welsh Canal" has nothing to do with Catherine Zeta-Jones, right?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: New bosses probably murdered him because he wouldn't drink the Kool-aid.


Threads jumped on me.
Meant to go in the Bernhard Shaw one.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom Jones? Is it a Tom Jones cover band?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The drought is uncovering a lot of things.

Is Jimmy Hoffa's body in there?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now dig up Love Canal
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The UK canal network is pretty interesting. While it was semi-abandoned when railroads got big, a lot of it has been saved for recreational use. A great way to waste spend a lot of time are narrowboat Youtube channels like https://www.youtube.com/c/CruisingTheCutUK and https://www.youtube.com/c/FoxesAfloat
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hidden Welsh canal? Sounds like a girl I used to know. Or Subby's mom.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a lot of work just for a tiny bit of canal.
Also old buildings being torn down for modern generic ones.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gotten from the PDF Master Plan documents here:
https://cardiff.moderngov.co.uk/documents/s48501/Cabinet%2020%20May%202021%20Canal%20Quarter%20App%202.pdf
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting.  The English (British) went for railroads, thanks to Isambard Kingdom Brunel.   The French, on the other had, invested heavily in canals.   This was about the time Impressionist painters were venturing out of the studios into the fresh air, armed with the radical invention:  paint in a tube.  Really watery parts of the island still did canals since it made sense.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always keep my canal well hidden
 
barc0001
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Interesting.  The English (British) went for railroads, thanks to Isambard Kingdom Brunel.   The French, on the other had, invested heavily in canals.   This was about the time Impressionist painters were venturing out of the studios into the fresh air, armed with the radical invention:  paint in a tube.  Really watery parts of the island still did canals since it made sense.


While that's true, the Brits also heavily invested in canals prior to the railroads, and they still have 2000+ miles of canal in active use, mostly by pleasure or liveaboard craft.   There's a bazillion Youtubers living and traveling that network of canals over the last few years, seemed to be the new hotness during Covid.

They're even restoring active canals and spending a pot of money to do it.  Honestly when I saw the headline I thought this was going to be one of those projects instead of this weirdness.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hynden Walch is my favorite voice actor from Teen Titans
 
WTP 2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
hidden Welsh canal.....unshaven Welsh woman ?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hidden Welsh Canal is the name of RDJ's anonymous dub techno project
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

R.O.U.S: The UK canal network is pretty interesting. While it was semi-abandoned when railroads got big, a lot of it has been saved for recreational use. A great way to waste spend a lot of time are narrowboat Youtube channels like https://www.youtube.com/c/CruisingTheCutUK and https://www.youtube.com/c/FoxesAfloat


Minimal List is another good narrowboat You Tube channel.  They have cruised the entirety of the British interconnected waterways system and vlogged most of it, they haven't gotten around to editing the footage from the last month or two into videos yet.

390 Part 1 - We Took Our Narrowboat Out To Sea || Crossing The Wash
Youtube AQ-lSsf1Pj4
 
Mock26
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have long wanted to visit the Saint-Martin Canal in Paris:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Catatonia - Road Rage (Official Music Video)
Youtube U_bL0EqlDEk
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

noitsnot: [Fark user image image 474x226]


There's a ton of folk music in my head regarding Clinton's Ditch.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A long time ago, my travels down a hidden canal caused the birth of a whole new person.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: A long time ago, my travels down a hidden canal caused the birth of a whole new person.


Maybe you should have traveled the forbidden canal.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What a hidden Welsh Corgi would look like:
image.shutterstock.comView Full Size
 
