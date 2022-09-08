 Skip to content
(Some Glyph)   H&ppy H&ppy D&y   (nationaldaystoday.com) divider line
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have thought Ampersand Day was 7/7.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nothing to do with amperage
nothing to do with sand
hwhyyyy
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can draw a perfect ampersand with either hand.

Useless talents and all
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
&m.

imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And colon semicolon too!

/obscure...?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They've been celebrating the ampersand for decades. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I would just like to take this opportunity to say that interrobang, as a merged glyph, looks like shiat.



?!  or !? looks much nicer.

That other thing looks like a typo.  Or just an ink smudge.
 
ieerto
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The oftmaligned Ampersand got dealt a harsh one in the nineties. Sure, the 'pound' got renamed hashtag and turned into a useful organizing prefix, and @ was given the fantastic job of an immediate attention getter. But did Ampersand receive a new job?

Belushi: butnoooooo.gif
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And me without a "Plus One"
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hetppy Dety, Subby?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
D_PaulAngel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wake me up when it's National Octothorp Day.

/#
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image image 295x171]


Not an ampersand. That's cursive.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
B&ty Botter bought some butter
But she said the butter's bitter,
If I put it in my b@ter
It will make my b@ter bitter,
But a bit of b&ter butter
Will make my b@ter b&ter.
 
