Hero Young boy goes from viral video fame to becoming the official Corn-bassador of South Dakota
28
•       •       •

28 Comments     (+0 »)
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have went with the "Great Cornholio" of South Dakota.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good for him!  The original video was adorable, and I'm sure this made his whole life up to that point.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ride that wave, kid... but set your sights higher than South Dakota.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Corn Palace. I wasted a few hours on my cross country trip to see that.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is he looking for a loyal assistant?  Maybe a kernel?  If he has an offer, I'm all ears.   Won't stalk him though
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Won't hear me praise Ohio much, but our corn absolutely destroys shiatty Dakota corn. Just sayin.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was expecting this:
corn
Youtube j8qp3ITVqY0
 
ISO15693
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Is he looking for a loyal assistant?  Maybe a kernel?  If he has an offer, I'm all ears.   Won't stalk him though


Amaizing.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's a fun story.

The follow up about the deluge of racist death threats his family will be receiving won't be so fun.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Quadlok
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The song that got made out of his original video has been stuck in my head for a week. It has the juice!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

neongoats: Won't hear me praise Ohio much, but our corn absolutely destroys shiatty Dakota corn. Just sayin.


I don't know if it's just nostalgia, but when I'd visit my grandparents in Ohio we'd go to some Amish farm to get sweet corn and from what I remember it was like candy.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UberDave: I would have went with the "Great Cornholio" of South Dakota.


Or a "Children of the Corn" ref?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's Corn - Songify This ft. Tariq and Recess Therapy
Youtube _caMQpiwiaU
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
way too young to be doing professional corn
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I can tell this thread is going to be quite corny.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He's adorable now. Wait till he murders all the adults as a sacrifice to his corn god.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: neongoats: Won't hear me praise Ohio much, but our corn absolutely destroys shiatty Dakota corn. Just sayin.

I don't know if it's just nostalgia, but when I'd visit my grandparents in Ohio we'd go to some Amish farm to get sweet corn and from what I remember it was like candy.


Yeah I just had some fresh ears the other day - mah gawd

All other corn tastes like starchy ass in comparison.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

neongoats: HotWingConspiracy: neongoats: Won't hear me praise Ohio much, but our corn absolutely destroys shiatty Dakota corn. Just sayin.

I don't know if it's just nostalgia, but when I'd visit my grandparents in Ohio we'd go to some Amish farm to get sweet corn and from what I remember it was like candy.

Yeah I just had some fresh ears the other day - mah gawd

All other corn tastes like starchy ass in comparison.


You don't need starch. Just a quick pass with a steam-iron and your ass will be wrinkle-free.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Strangely enough I was screwing around with DALL-E last night trying to make evil corn

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The kid's not wrong. Corn's farking great.

And please don't "grill" your corn in the husk. That's steaming, not grilling. Put your grill, parallel with the grate lines, on low heat. Baste each ear with unsalted butter.  Sprinkle a mix of salt, pepper, chili powder, and paprika (the base of the mix).  Close grill. Wait five minutes. Roll each ear to the next grate.  Look at the color of the corn and adjust time/heat accordingly.  Repeat basting and spicing until the entire ear is covered. Take off the grill. Rest a couple minutes, and serve. It should be golden yellow, infused with butter taste, and have a hint of dry spice crust.

If you're sweaty, use Kerrygold butter. If you're super-sweaty, clarify the Kerrygold. Make a big batch and use it for popcorn.  Always unsalted!
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kbronsito: He's adorable now. Wait till he murders all the adults as a sacrifice to his corn god.


Fark user imageView Full Size

"Corn.  I've never prayed to you before.  I have no tongue for it.  No one, not even you will remember if we were good cooks or bad.  Why we grilled, or why we boiled.  No.  All that matters is that corn stood against hunger.  That's what's important!  Butter pleases you, Corn.  So grant me one request.  Grant me revenge!  And if you do not listen, then to hell with you!"
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So cute! This makes my day.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
HFCS gives me a headache worse than vodka
 
someonelse
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marcos P: HFCS gives me a headache worse than vodka


All headaches are worse than vodka.
 
